Survey Results: 82% of Florida State fans expect the Seminoles to be 8-0 at the end of October, 22% of all fans expect FSU to finish undefeated

FSU has second-best odds to make 2023 College Football Playoff

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After starting off 4-0 for the second year in a row, No. 5 Florida State now looks for its first-ever 5-0 start in the Mike Norvell era.

82% of Florida State fans expect the Seminoles to be 8-0 at the end of October, a slate that includes the Virginia Tech Hokies, Syracuse Orange, No. 19 Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons:

85% of fans expect a 14-point or more win over the Hokies — the Seminoles are 23-point home favorites in tomorrow’s matchup, according to DraftKings.

Meanwhile, 22% of all fans expect Florida State to finish the regular season with an undefeated record, behind Georgia and Michigan:

Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy, via DraftKings

  1. Caleb Williams (USC Trojans) - +180
  2. Michael Penix Jr. (Washington Huskies) - +380
  3. Bo Nix (Oregon Ducks) - +900
  4. Quinn Ewers (Texas Longhorns) - +900
  5. Jordan Travis (Florida State Seminoles) - +1500

2023 ACC Championship Odds, via DraftKings

  1. Florida State Seminoles (-160)
  2. Miami Hurricanes (+600)
  3. Louisville Cardinals (+750)
  4. North Carolina Tar Heels (+750)
  5. Duke Blue Devils (+1200)
  6. Clemson Tigers (+1800)
  7. Syracuse Orange (+4500)
  8. NC State Wolfpack (+8000)
  9. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+12000)
  10. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+15000)
  11. Virginia Tech Hokies (+20000)
  12. Pittsburgh Panthers (+30000)
  13. Boston College Eagles (+50000)
  14. Virginia Cavaliers (+50000)

Odds to win 2023 national championship, via DraftKings

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (+300)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (+400)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (+750)
  4. Texas Longhorns (+750)
  5. Florida State Seminoles (+900)
  6. Washington Huskies (+1400)
  7. Penn State Nittany Lions (+1400)
  8. Oregon Ducks (+1600)
  9. USC Trojans (+1800)
  10. Oklahoma Sooners (+2500)

Odds to make 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings

  1. Georgia Bulldogs: -205
  2. Florida State Seminoles: -145
  3. Michigan Wolverines: -130
  4. Texas Longhorns: -105
  5. Ohio State Buckeyes: +135
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions: +270
  7. Washington Huskies: +320
  8. Oregon Ducks: +320
  9. USC Trojans: +350
  10. Oklahoma Sooners: +350

AP Poll Top 25: Week 5

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (5-0)
  3. Texas Longhorns (5-0)
  4. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
  5. Florida State Seminoles (4-0)
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
  7. Washington Huskies (5-0)
  8. Oregon Ducks (5-0)
  9. USC Trojans (5-0)
  10. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)
  11. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)
  12. Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)
  13. Washington State Cougars (4-0)
  14. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)
  15. Oregon State Beavers (4-1)
  16. Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)
  17. Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
  18. Utah Utes (4-1)
  19. Duke Blue Devils (4-1)
  20. Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)
  21. Missouri Tigers (5-0)
  22. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
  23. LSU Tigers (3-2)
  24. Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0)
  25. Louisville Cardinals (5-0)

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25: Week 5

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (5-0)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
  4. Texas Longhorns (5-0)
  5. Florida State Seminoles (4-0)
  6. Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
  7. Southern California Trojans (5-0)
  8. Washington Huskies (5-0)
  9. Oregon Ducks (5-0)
  10. Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)
  11. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)
  12. Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)
  13. North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)
  14. Washington State Cougars (4-0)
  15. Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)
  16. Oregon State Beavers (4-1)
  17. Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
  18. Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
  19. Utah Utes (4-1)
  20. Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)
  21. Duke Blue Devils (4-1)
  22. Missouri Tigers (5-0)
  23. LSU Tigers (3-2)
  24. Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0)
  25. Louisville Cardinals (5-0)

