Survey Results: 82% of Florida State fans expect the Seminoles to be 8-0 at the end of October, 22% of all fans expect FSU to finish undefeated

After starting off 4-0 for the second year in a row, No. 5 Florida State now looks for its first-ever 5-0 start in the Mike Norvell era.
82% of Florida State fans expect the Seminoles to be 8-0 at the end of October, a slate that includes the Virginia Tech Hokies, Syracuse Orange, No. 19 Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons:
85% of fans expect a 14-point or more win over the Hokies — the Seminoles are 23-point home favorites in tomorrow’s matchup, according to DraftKings.
Meanwhile, 22% of all fans expect Florida State to finish the regular season with an undefeated record, behind Georgia and Michigan:
Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy, via DraftKings
- Caleb Williams (USC Trojans) - +180
- Michael Penix Jr. (Washington Huskies) - +380
- Bo Nix (Oregon Ducks) - +900
- Quinn Ewers (Texas Longhorns) - +900
- Jordan Travis (Florida State Seminoles) - +1500
2023 ACC Championship Odds, via DraftKings
- Florida State Seminoles (-160)
- Miami Hurricanes (+600)
- Louisville Cardinals (+750)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (+750)
- Duke Blue Devils (+1200)
- Clemson Tigers (+1800)
- Syracuse Orange (+4500)
- NC State Wolfpack (+8000)
- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (+12000)
- Wake Forest Demon Deacons (+15000)
- Virginia Tech Hokies (+20000)
- Pittsburgh Panthers (+30000)
- Boston College Eagles (+50000)
- Virginia Cavaliers (+50000)
Odds to win 2023 national championship, via DraftKings
- Georgia Bulldogs (+300)
- Michigan Wolverines (+400)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (+750)
- Texas Longhorns (+750)
- Florida State Seminoles (+900)
- Washington Huskies (+1400)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (+1400)
- Oregon Ducks (+1600)
- USC Trojans (+1800)
- Oklahoma Sooners (+2500)
Odds to make 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings
- Georgia Bulldogs: -205
- Florida State Seminoles: -145
- Michigan Wolverines: -130
- Texas Longhorns: -105
- Ohio State Buckeyes: +135
- Penn State Nittany Lions: +270
- Washington Huskies: +320
- Oregon Ducks: +320
- USC Trojans: +350
- Oklahoma Sooners: +350
AP Poll Top 25: Week 5
- Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (5-0)
- Texas Longhorns (5-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (4-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
- Washington Huskies (5-0)
- Oregon Ducks (5-0)
- USC Trojans (5-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)
- Washington State Cougars (4-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)
- Oregon State Beavers (4-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)
- Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
- Utah Utes (4-1)
- Duke Blue Devils (4-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)
- Missouri Tigers (5-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
- LSU Tigers (3-2)
- Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (5-0)
USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25: Week 5
- Georgia Bulldogs (5-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (5-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0)
- Texas Longhorns (5-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (4-0)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0)
- Southern California Trojans (5-0)
- Washington Huskies (5-0)
- Oregon Ducks (5-0)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-1)
- Oklahoma Sooners (5-0)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (4-0)
- Washington State Cougars (4-0)
- Ole Miss Rebels (4-1)
- Oregon State Beavers (4-1)
- Miami Hurricanes (4-0)
- Tennessee Volunteers (4-1)
- Utah Utes (4-1)
- Kentucky Wildcats (5-0)
- Duke Blue Devils (4-1)
- Missouri Tigers (5-0)
- LSU Tigers (3-2)
- Fresno State Bulldogs (5-0)
- Louisville Cardinals (5-0)
