Survey Results: 82% of Florida State fans expect the Seminoles to be 8-0 at the end of October, 22% of all fans expect FSU to finish undefeated

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Florida State Seminoles fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

After starting off 4-0 for the second year in a row, No. 5 Florida State now looks for its first-ever 5-0 start in the Mike Norvell era.

82% of Florida State fans expect the Seminoles to be 8-0 at the end of October, a slate that includes the Virginia Tech Hokies, Syracuse Orange, No. 19 Duke Blue Devils and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons:

85% of fans expect a 14-point or more win over the Hokies — the Seminoles are 23-point home favorites in tomorrow’s matchup, according to DraftKings.

Meanwhile, 22% of all fans expect Florida State to finish the regular season with an undefeated record, behind Georgia and Michigan:

Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Odds to win 2023 Heisman Trophy, via DraftKings

2023 ACC Championship Odds, via DraftKings

Odds to win 2023 national championship, via DraftKings

Odds to make 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings

AP Poll Top 25: Week 5

USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25: Week 5

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.