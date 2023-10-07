The Virginia Tech Hokies are bringing their Lunch Pail to Doak Campbell Stadium to face the 5th-ranked Florida State Seminoles in a ACC matchup between two of the four remaining undefeated ACC programs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. this afternoon and is being televised on the ABC Network.

Florida State returns to action after an open date last week following its 31-24 win at Clemson. The victory snapped the Tigers’ 25-game home winning streak against ACC opponents and improved the Seminoles to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in the ACC.

FSU Quarterback Jordan Travis broke FSU’s career touchdown responsibility record (82), passing 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke, with the record-breaking touchdown being the game-winning pass in overtime at Clemson. Travis has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 16 consecutive games, FSU’s longest stretch since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston’s 27-game streak in 2013-14, which includes a career-high four passing touchdowns in the 45-24 win versus then-No. 5 LSU in the season opener.

Virginia Tech (2-3, 1-0 ACC) Quarterback Kyron Drones picked up his first win as a starter last week against Pitt while accounting for 5 touchdowns. The Baylor transfer completed 12-of-19 passes for 228 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed 21 times for 41 yards and two scores. Tech’s offense amassed over 400 yards of total offense in the win. For his efforts against the Panthers, Drones was named the ACC Quarterback of the Week.

Drones replaced the injured Grant Wells, who had started the previous 36 games for the Hokies. Since replacing Wells, Drones has gone 41-of-75 passing for 389 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Drones has also rushed 62 times for 294 yards and 4 touchdowns on the season.

The Florida State defense, led by Jared Verse, has faced 30 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just eight touchdowns. Verse leads all active players in FBS in career tackles-for-loss per game at 1.22, and is third in total sacks per game at 0.59.

The Hokies defense held Pitt to just 38 rushing, nine first downs, recorded four sacks, and four quarterback hurries. Defensive lineman Pheldarius Payne registered 1.5 sacks and Florida transfer Antwaun Powell-Ryland forced another sack fumble. The Hokies have won both games this season in which they recorded at least four sacks.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 24-point favorite against the Hokies, with the over/under set at 53.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

SOME GAME DAY TRIVIA

Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Chris Marve spent two seasons as the linebackers coach under Mike Norvell at Florida State during the 2020-2021 seasons.

Florida State’s starting right tackle, Jeremiah Byers, is the half-brother of Tech starting quarterback, Kyron Drones.

Date

Saturday, October 7th

Time

3:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

