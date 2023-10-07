FSU rocking classic home uniform combination for game vs. Virginia Tech

No. 5 Florida State (4-0, 2-0 ACC) is back in action today after a week off, returning to Doak Campbell Stadium for a matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies (2-3, 1-0 ACC).
A sold-out matchup, the game between the two squads gets underway at 3:30 p.m. ET and is set to be broadcast on ABC.
FSU leads the all-time series against Virginia Tech 23-13-1, with the most notable win in the series for Florida State being its 46-29 victory over the Michael Vick-led Hokies in the 2000 Sugar Bowl, giving the Seminoles their second national championship and the sport’s first-ever wire-to-wire championship.
Ahead of the game, Florida State announced its uniform combination — its classic home look, garnet and gold.
The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), garnet on white (with aforementioned white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 20 Kentucky Wildcats | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 2 Michigan Wolverines at Minnesota Golden Gophers | 7:30 p.m. | NBC/Peacock
No. 3 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Maryland Terrapins | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 5 Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 9 USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats | 10:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 10 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide at Texas A&M Aggies | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
No. 13 Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins | 3 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 14 North Carolina Tar Heels vs. Syracuse Orange | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 15 Oregon State Beavers at Cal Golden Bears | 10 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 17 Miami Hurricanes vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets | 8 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 21 Missouri Tigers vs. No. 23 LSU Tigers | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 24 Fresno State Bulldogs at Wyoming Cowboys | 8 p.m. | FOX
