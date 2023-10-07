 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Third quarter game thread: FSU Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

FSU’s 2 defensive TDs are the most in the ACC and the 4th-in the nation

By FrankDNole
Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 24-point favorite against the Hokies, with the over/under set at 53.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Game Threads:

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, October 7th

Time
3:30 p.m. ET

Watch

ABC Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

