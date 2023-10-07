Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 24-point favorite against the Hokies, with the over/under set at 53.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Game Threads:
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs Virginia Tech Hokies
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: How to watch, stream, TV info
- Depth Chart: FSU releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. Virginia Tech
- Scoreboard Watching: A serious analysis of how FSU opponents fared in week four
- Line of Scrimmage: Evaluating Florida State during the bye week — Are the Seminoles a playoff contender?
- Seminole Wrap Podcast: After 4-0 start, how would you grade FSU’s early season performance? Where can Seminoles’ improve?
- Roundtable: Breaking down FSU after 4-0 start — what have been Seminoles’ strengths? Where are there concerns?
- College Football Week 6 Picks, DFS Plays & Podcast: Time for contenders to stand out
- 2023 Florida State Schedule Preview: Virginia Tech-Hokies looking to rebuild off disappointing 2022
- FSU Practice Notes: “Oh yeah!” High energy at FSU’s Tuesday practice ahead of Virginia Tech matchup
- Which college football team has the most impressive wins of 2023 so far?
- FSU Practice Notes: “What is the standard?” FSU coaches and players continue to push before game against Virginia Tech
- Media Monday: Norvell, FSU coordinators offer updates after bye week and preview Seminoles’ matchup vs. Virginia Tech
- Florida State Mount Rushmore: Who are the top four all-time players?
- Rankings: Latest AP Poll, USA Today Coaches Poll: FSU ranked No. 5 after bye
- FSU one of 2 teams with multiple games earning more than 6 million viewers in 2023
- Reacts Survey: What will be FSU’s record by the end of October?
- Realignment News: Florida State and Clemson’s fates are tied together in potential ACC exit: How will this impact conference realignment?
- A BRAND SPANKING NEW RECRUITING THREAD #13 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #13
