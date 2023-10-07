Kickoff for the Florida State Seminoles vs. the Virginia Tech Hokies from Doak Campbell Stadium will be in about 15 minutes and is being televised on the ABC Network.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 24-point favorite against the Hokies, with the over/under set at 53.
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, October 7th
Time
3:30 p.m. ET
Watch
ABC Network
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Virginia Tech Hokies
