FSU vs. Virginia Tech: Halftime thoughts and observations

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech could not have started better for the Seminoles.

Their first three drives on offense led to touchdowns and their defense forced three straight three-and-outs.

Then penalties or a lack thereof, forced a rare three-and-out from the Seminoles offense. The offense moved the ball well but was extremely efficient on third down going 5-5 in the first quarter.

AZ Thomas would have made the play of the game as he intercepted the ball and barely stayed in bounds but that was negated by a roughing the passer call.

Up until Kyron Drones ran for a 40-yard scramble, the Hokies had 12 plays and 32 total offensive yards. Then they converted that scramble into a field goal.

But the Seminoles offense stalled after a hot start with two straight three-and-out drives toward the end of the first half.

Then the Hokies offense started gaining momentum and moving the ball well against the Seminoles. They averaged 6 yards per play on their final two drives of the half.

Jordan Travis was near flawless throughout the half, going 11-15 for 101 yards and 2 touchdowns. Kyle Morlock and Johnny Wilson led the way for the receivers with each of them having 3+ receptions and 30+ receiving yards.

But the ‘Noles looked much improved on the ground with a highlight play from Lawrance Toafili on the touchdown.

The Hokies finished off the half with a 16-play 70-yard touchdown drive to keep the game within reach for Virginia Tech. While the Seminoles' offense stalled at the end of the half, the Hokies came back and put the game within reach for the second half.

This game looked like a blowout after the first quarter, but similarly to Boston College, Virginia Tech hung in and started gashing the Seminoles' defense.

Florida State vs. Virginia Tech: Halftime observations

Total Yards:

Virginia Tech: 135

Florida State: 199

Pass Yards:

Virginia Tech: 33

Florida State: 101

Rush Yards:

Virginia Tech: 102

Florida State: 98

Penalties:

Virginia Tech: 1-5

Florida State: 6-50

1st Downs:

Virginia Tech: 9

Florida State: 12

3rd Downs:

Virginia Tech: 0-7

Florida State: 5-7

4th Downs:

Virginia Tech: 3-3

Florida State: 0-0

Total Plays:

Virginia Tech: 32

Florida State: 35

Avg Yds/Play:

Virginia Tech: 4.2

Florida State: 5.7

Avg Yds/Completion:

Virginia Tech: 4.7

Florida State: 9.2

Avg Yds/Rush:

Virginia Tech: 6

Florida State: 4.9

Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg):

Virginia Tech: 102 (6)

Florida State: 114 (6.3)

Red Zone:

Virginia Tech: 2-2

Florida State: 2-2

Time of Possession:

Virginia Tech: 14:46

Florida State: 15:14

Turnovers (Def Pts Off):

Virginia Tech: 0 (0)

Florida State: 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost:

Virginia Tech: 0-0

Florida State: 0-0

Sacks (Def Yds):

Virginia Tech: 2 (16)

Florida State: 0 (0)

TFL (Def Yds):

Virginia Tech: 4 (18)

Florida State: 2 (4)