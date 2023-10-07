What went right, what went wrong on offense for FSU vs Virginia Tech

Tallahassee FL- Today it was all Trey Benson for the Seminoles.

He finished the game with 200 yards, in the first four games of the season Benson had 189 total rushing yards.

Two of his carries went for 62 yards and 85 yards touchdowns with the second touchdown putting the game away for the Seminoles. He finished the game averaging 18.2 yards per carry.

The offense played to their potential today in both the run and the pass game in a way that they have not shown so far this season. While they still have some concerns, this offense clearly has a very high ceiling.

What went right

The Seminoles' offense was very efficient to start the game, on their first three drives they scored a touchdown and put 22 points on the board with ease. They also converted 5 straight third-down attempts to keep those drives going.

Johnny Wilson was a big part of that catching two touchdowns in the first half before exiting the game later on with an apparent leg injury.

Make that two #FSU tuddy's for Johnny Wilson today

Lawrance Toafili also had a highlight touchdown in the first half, surfing over defenders.

The laws of physics do not apply to Lawrance Toafili and it's time to fully acknowledge that

It was an up-and-down first half for the offense but they were very efficient and got the ground game going averaging 4.9 yards per carry and 5.7 yards per play.

While the Seminoles struggled to close out the first half on offense they came out swinging at the start of the second half.

Jordan Travis went straight to Johnny Wilson and then Trey Benson ran in a much-needed 62-yard touchdown.

Trey. Benson.



62 yards to the end zone — a career long for No. 3 pic.twitter.com/BFRBIYyZrC — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 7, 2023

The next scoring drive was not a touchdown, but the 11-play 71-yard drive helped the Seminoles take time off the clock and wear down the Hokies defense.

Destyn Hill had a great catch on that drive and Jordan Travis drew a crucial targeting penalty that set up the field goal.

Then Trey Benson put the game away with an 85-yard touchdown

Trey Benson today: 192 yards, two touchdowns, 19.2 yards per carry

Pretty, pretty good



pic.twitter.com/D4dc6EHBkR — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 7, 2023

He finished the day with 200 yards and two touchdowns. In the first 200-yard rushing performance since Dalvin Cook vs South Florida in 2016.

A great day for the offense, especially on the ground, they needed a game like this to instill confidence in their offensive line.

With the running game performing this well, the sky is the limit for this offense.

What went wrong

Jordan Travis threw a turnover-worthy play in the red zone in the first quarter that could have killed the Seminoles drive.

Luckily the defender dropped the ball, and the offense lived to see another day. But it could have been a very costly turnover with the Seminoles trying to get the early lead.

The Seminoles offense was a tale of two quarters in the first half. In the first quarter the ‘Noles outgained the Hokies 198 yards to 9 yards and outscored them 22 to 0. In the second quarter, the Hokies outgained the ‘Noles 126 yards to 1 yard and outscored them 10 to 0.

The Seminoles offense has stalled at times this year and last year and that is definitely a concern against more talented and better-coached teams, but they responded well with two scoring drives.

This team has just not been able to put it together on offense for an entire game, they have had multiple opportunities in multiple games to put away lesser teams and they have not done so yet.

While they have a very high ceiling and showed that they can run the ball well today, they still need to show the true ceiling of this offense in a game.