Quick hitter: FSU beats Virginia Tech to start 5-0 for first time since 2015

No. 5 Florida State returned to Doak Campbell Stadium on Saturday after two road games and a bye, taking on the Virginia Tech Hokies in an ACC matchup.

The Seminoles stormed out to a 22-0 lead in the first quarter, the most points to start a game this season. It was the performance expected after a week off, with FSU only allowing the Hokies to gain 9 yards through 15 minutes of play.

Virginia Tech managed to put together two scoring drives in the second quarter while FSU only had two possessions to close out the first half, making the score 22-10 at half.

The laws of physics do not apply to Lawrance Toafili and it’s time to fully acknowledge that pic.twitter.com/oNDyn4FbMc — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 7, 2023

The Hokies then came out swinging to start the third, scoring on kickoff to make it a one-score game (the first kickoff returned on the Seminoles since 2004.)

Florida State quickly negated that score with a touchdown of its own, a 62-yard dash by Trey Benson — which stood as his career-high for about quarter and a half.

FSU added on a Ryan Fitzgerald field goal to round out the fourth, making things 32-17 as the Hokies continued to try and find a spark. A key drive saw them nearly convert on a 4th-and-22 situation, but Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones fell one-yard short and on the next play, Benson hit an 85-yard run to put Florida State up by 22.

Trey Benson today: 192 yards, two touchdowns, 19.2 yards per carry

Pretty, pretty good



pic.twitter.com/D4dc6EHBkR — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 7, 2023

With the game in hand Jordan Travis left the game with just over five minutes in the fourth, finishing with a statline of 18 of 24 completions for 170 yards and two touchdowns, both to Johnny Wilson.

Make that two #FSU tuddy’s for Johnny Wilson today pic.twitter.com/7l7zbHZrQB — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) October 7, 2023

Virginia Tech, threatening to score in the final minutes of the game, fumbled after a 31-yard gain, giving Tate Rodemaker a chance to kneel the game out and solidify the 39-17 win.

With the win, Florida State is now 5-0 for the first time under Mike Norvell and overall since 2015.

Florida State 39, Virginia Tech 17: Final Stats

Total Yds

Virginia Tech: 313

Florida State: 452

Pass Yds

Virginia Tech: 104

Florida State: 170

Rush Yds

Virginia Tech: 209

Florida State: 282

Penalties

Virginia Tech: 6-60

Florida State: 12-99

1st Downs

Virginia Tech: 19

Florida State: 20

3rd Downs

Virginia Tech: 2-13

Florida State: 5-12

4th Downs

Virginia Tech: 3-4

Florida State: 1-1

Total Plays

Virginia Tech: 62

Florida State: 61

Avg Yds/Play

Virginia Tech: 5

Florida State: 7.4

Avg Yds/Completion

Virginia Tech: 7.4

Florida State: 9.4

Avg Yds/Rush

Virginia Tech: 6

Florida State: 7.8

Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg)

Virginia Tech: 222 (6.7)

Florida State: 298 (8.8)

Red Zone

Virginia Tech: 2-2

Florida State: 3-3

Time of Poss

Virginia Tech: 31:16

Florida State: 28:44

Turnovers (Def Pts Off)

Virginia Tech: 1 (0)

Florida State: 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost

Virginia Tech: 3-1

Florida State: 0-0

Sacks (Def Yds)

Virginia Tech: 2 (16)

Florida State: 2 (13)

TFL (Def Yds)

Virginia Tech: 4 (18)

Florida State: 5 (19)