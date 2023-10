Week 7 AP Top 25, USA Today Coaches Poll Rankings: FSU moves to No. 4

With a 39-17 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, Florida State moved to 5-0 (3-0) on the season, keeping an 11-game win streak alive.

The Seminoles are now 150-29 (.838) all-time when ranked in the top-5 and 101-6 against unranked opponents when ranked in the top-5.

After reaching No. 3 in both the AP Poll and USA Today Coaches Poll earlier this season, the Seminoles saw a small slide over the course of the past few weeks to find themselves at No. 5 heading into the matchup vs. the Hokies.

There was plenty of excitement across the board, with five ranked teams falling to lower-ranked or unranked opponents this week: No. 3 Texas (in a thriller to 34-30 to No. 12 Oklahoma), No. 10 Notre Dame (33-20 to No. 25 Louisville), No. 13 Washington State (25-17 to UCLA), No. 17 Miami (in a 23-20 last-second laugher vs. Georgia Tech) and No. 24 Fresno State (24-19 to Wyoming).

No. 8 USC also went to the wire (and then some) against Arizona, emerging with a 43-41 double-overtime victory, while No. 4 Ohio State kept things close against Maryland before exploding for a 17-point fourth quarter in a 37-17 win.

FSU’s win was enough for voters in both polls to move the Seminoles up one spot to No. 4, 19 points behind the now-No. 3 Buckeyes in the AP Poll.

