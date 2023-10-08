FSU vs. Syracuse game time announced

Florida State (5-0, 3-0), after taking down the Virginia Tech Hokies 39-17, is set for another home matchup this Saturday against the Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2 ACC).

Syracuse started the season 4-0, but is on a two-game losing streak after falling to the Clemson Tigers and North Carolina Tar Heels in successive weeks (31-14 and 40-7, respectively).

Last season, Florida State took down the Orange 38-3 inside Carrier Stadium, a game in which Jordan Travis threw for, ran for and caught a touchdown.

After being time-optioned last week, Florida State announced that the game will be a 12 p.m. kickoff televised on ABC:

Next week's home game vs. Syracuse has been selected for Noon and will air on ABC

Florida State is currently on a three-game win streak against Syracuse and leads the all-time series 13-2, with the Orange’s only wins coming in 1966 and 2018 — the latter being a 30-7 win in Syracuse.

It’s the first matchup between the schools since the ACC announced its new division-eliminating scheduling model that locked in the duo as permanent yearly opponents through 2026.