Report: Winston Wright Jr. removed from Florida State roster

In unexpected news today, Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. is no longer on the roster for the football team.
Noles247 first reported the news and confirmation on the FSU site showed that Wright had been removed from the roster.
The redshirt senior transferred to Florida State in the 2022 offseason after a successful career at West Virginia as both a receiver and a returner. An unfortunate preseason injury prevented Wright from seeing the field during the 2022 season.
Wright had been on the field this season with limited results, recording just four receptions for 36 total yards and had yet to make an impact on special teams. Instead of leaving a legacy in Tallahassee, Wright’s time at FSU will sadly become another “what if” scenario.
His full FSU bio:
2022:
Missed season due to preseason injury
BEFORE FSU:
Appeared in 33 games with 16 starts in three seasons at West Virginia…caught 129 passes for 1,338 yards and seven touchdowns while also gaining 1,236 yards with two touchdowns on 50 kickoff returns…led Mountaineers with 63 receptions, 688 receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2021…also returned 23 kickoffs for 618 yards and one touchdown…average of 26.9 yards per kickoff return ranked fourth in Big 12 and 19th nationally…ranked sixth in Big 12 with average of 4.8 receptions per game…broke WVU’s single-game record with 217 kickoff return yards, including 98-yarder, vs. Maryland…one of only 11 players nationally with multiple 90-yard kickoff returns in 2021…Academic All-Big 12…earned second-team All-Big 12 honors after making team-high 47 receptions for 553 yards and two touchdowns while adding 425 yards on 20 kickoff returns during his sophomore season…ranked fourth in Big 12 in receptions per game and fifth in receiving yards per game…caught 19 passes for 97 yards and returned seven kickoffs for 193 yards and one touchdown his freshman year…collected nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards in four seasons at Memorial Day…three-time all-state selection…helped lead Blue Thunder to two state championships…also played basketball and ran track at Memorial Day…won state titles in 100- and 200-meter dash his senior year…broke state record in 200 with time of 22.22 seconds.
