Report: Winston Wright Jr. removed from Florida State roster

In unexpected news today, Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. is no longer on the roster for the football team.

Noles247 first reported the news and confirmation on the FSU site showed that Wright had been removed from the roster.

The redshirt senior transferred to Florida State in the 2022 offseason after a successful career at West Virginia as both a receiver and a returner. An unfortunate preseason injury prevented Wright from seeing the field during the 2022 season.

Wright had been on the field this season with limited results, recording just four receptions for 36 total yards and had yet to make an impact on special teams. Instead of leaving a legacy in Tallahassee, Wright’s time at FSU will sadly become another “what if” scenario.

