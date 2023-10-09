Gallery: Photos from FSU’s 39-17 win over Virginia Tech

With a win over the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday, the Florida State Seminoles (5-0, 3-0) started off October with a victory — the team’s 11th in a row.

The 39-17 win was the Seminoles’ third 21-point plus victory of the season, but self-inflicted issues kept the game from getting fully out of hand after Florida State stormed out to a 22-point lead in the first quarter.

“Proud of our players. They came out 22-nothing, lead in the first quarter. Second quarter, you had some adversity that you struck in a couple different ways — some drives extended due to penalties, had a few drives stall out there offensively.”

“I thought our guys did a really good job there in the second half. We were better in our third down, fourth down situations....There were some negative plays, things we’ll have to get better at, but I was really proud of our guys for their response and being able to finish. And what an incredible crowd, a sellout crowd. It was awesome being back at home.”

“A lot of good things to be able to build upon. This is coming off a team that just played their best game in Virginia Tech. They’ve got some good players. They got guys on the defensive front. It was good. It was a good test for us, and proud of our guys.”

You can find a full photo gallery of nearly 150 photos from the win via the lenses of Tomahawk Nation’s Charles Mays and Peyton Baker below:

Grid View Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Peyton Baker Baker/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Charles Mays/Tomahawk Nation

Game notes, via FSU Sports Info

» No. 5 Florida State beat Virginia Tech 39-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday afternoon. FSU is now 5-0 overall and 3-0 in the ACC this season; the Noles are 24-13-1 all-time against Virginia Tech, and 14-6 in Tallahassee against the Hokies.

» With the win, the Noles improved their winning streak to 11 games, the 4th-longest active national streak and the 11th winning streak in program history of longer than 10 games. It is FSU’s longest winning streak since a school-record 29-game run between 2012 and 2014. FSU has scored at least 30 points in all 11 games of its winning streak, the 2nd-longest active streak in the nation.

» The Noles improved to 29-3 (.906) all-time when ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll, including 16-2 (.889) at home. FSU is now 150-29 (.838) all-time when ranked in the top-5 and 101-6 against unranked opponents when ranked in the top-5. FSU has won 20 straight as a top-5 team against unranked teams.

» FSU achieved its 19th 5-0 start in program history, and first since 2015.

» Running back Trey Benson ran for a career-high 200 yards - the 14th-highest singlegame rushing total in program history - on just 11 carries, with touchdowns from 85 and 62 yards. He is the first Seminole since Dalvin Cook in 2016 with a 200-yard rushing game, and he is the first Nole since 2012 with two 60-yard rushing touchdowns in a game (Chris Thompson vs. Wake Forest).

» Benson’s two touchdown runs are the longest runs of his career, and FSU’s longest plays of the season. He is tied with Keon Coleman for the team touchdown lead this year, with six. » Benson has six career 100-yard rushing games. His 85-yard TD is FSU’s longest rush since 2021, when Jashaun Corbin had an 89-yard TD vs. No. 9 Notre Dame. Jordan Travis

» Quarterback Jordan Travis was 18-for-24 for 170 yards and two passing touchdowns, with no turnovers. With the win, Travis is now tied with 1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward for the 6th-most wins by a starting quarterback in school history, with 22.

» Travis has thrown at least one touchdown in 17 consecutive games, the longest streak for a Seminole since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston’s 27-game streak in 2013-14. Travis has multiple TD passes in six straight games, extending a career high, and his 57 career TD passes are the 4th-most in FSU history, tied with Danny Kanell.

» Johnny Wilson caught touchdowns of 7 and 18 yards in the first quarter, his first two scores of the year and sixth and seventh of his career. He leads FSU for most receiving TDs for an active Seminole.

» Wilson’s first touchdown and Benson’s first touchdown opened the first and second half, respectively. FSU has scored on its first drive of a half 9 of 10 times this year.

» Jared Verse recorded a career-high-tying 2.0 sacks, the sixth time in his career he posted a 2.0-sack game, as part of a three-tackle game.

» Kalen DeLoach led FSU with a career-high nine tackles. Patrick Payton tied a career high with six tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

» Brian Courtney ran a successful 2-point conversion after Wilson’s touchdown, his second career 2-point conversion (first was vs. Oklahoma in Cheez-It Bowl). It was FSU’s first 2-point attempt of the season.

» Lawrance Toafili broke an impressive 28-yard run for a TD to increase FSU’s lead in the first quarter. The run was his second-longest of the year and first TD of the season. With Wilson, Toafili and Courtney scoring Saturday, FSU has had 16 players score this season.

» True freshman wide receiver Destyn Hill made his first career start. He is just the third Seminole this year - and first freshman - to make his first career start. Hill’s 30-yard reception was the longest of his career.

» Keon Coleman returned his first punt 32 yards to set up another FSU touchdown. It was his longest career punt return.

» Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald remained perfect on the season, converting on all four extra point tries and a 26-yard field goal. He is now 5-for-5 on field goals and 27-for-27 on PAT, and he ranks 15th in school history with 226 career points.

» Freshman Conrad Hussey forced and recovered his first career fumble with 1:33 remaining in the game. The takeaway extended FSU’s streak with at least one turnover forced to 10, its longest since 2015-16 (also 10 games). The last time FSU forced a turnover in five straight games to begin a season was 2020 (six straight).