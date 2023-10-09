FSU releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. Syracuse

The Florida State Seminoles have been perfect on the season with a 5-0 record headed into week seven. Last week, it was a victory over the Hokies of Virginia Tech.

This week? FSU hosts the Syracuse Orange.

The Seminoles line it up this Saturday, October 14th at 12:00 PM ET from Doak Campbell Stadium, set to be broadcast on ABC.

Florida State depth chart vs. Syracuse

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili

Wide receivers: Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill, Keon Coleman

Tight end: Kyle Morlock

Tight end: Jaheim Bell

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.

Left guard: Casey Roddick

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jeremiah Byers OR Bless Harris

Defense

Defensive end: Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Braden Fiske

Nose tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Joshua Farmer

FOX: Patrick Payton

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Jarrian Jones

Cornerback: Fentrell Cypress II, Renardo Green

BUCK: Shyheim Brown

Safety: Akeem Dent

Special teams

Kick returner: Deuce Spann OR Rodney Hill

Punt returner: Keon Coleman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromanno

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno