FSU releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. Syracuse

The Florida State Seminoles have been perfect on the season with a 5-0 record headed into week seven. Last week, it was a victory over the Hokies of Virginia Tech.
This week? FSU hosts the Syracuse Orange.
The Seminoles line it up this Saturday, October 14th at 12:00 PM ET from Doak Campbell Stadium, set to be broadcast on ABC.
Florida State depth chart vs. Syracuse
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili
Wide receivers: Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill, Keon Coleman
Tight end: Kyle Morlock
Tight end: Jaheim Bell
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr.
Left guard: Casey Roddick
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jeremiah Byers OR Bless Harris
Defense
Defensive end: Jared Verse
Defensive tackle: Braden Fiske
Nose tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Joshua Farmer
FOX: Patrick Payton
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Jarrian Jones
Cornerback: Fentrell Cypress II, Renardo Green
BUCK: Shyheim Brown
Safety: Akeem Dent
Special teams
Kick returner: Deuce Spann OR Rodney Hill
Punt returner: Keon Coleman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromanno
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
Loading comments...