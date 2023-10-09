Pair of Seminoles named ACC Players of the Week

The Florida State Seminoles football team had two players recognized in the weekly ACC release. Per the conference announcement, running back Trey Benson and offensive lineman Darius Washington stood out in the Seminole victory over Virginia Tech.

From the ACC release:

The Atlantic Coast Conference Football Players of the Week have been recognized for their standout performances in Week 6 of the season. The selections are determined by a vote of a select media panel. The following are this week’s honorees:

RUNNING BACK – Trey Benson, Florida State, RB, Greenville, Miss.Benson rushed for 200 yards on just 11 carries, an average of 18.2 yards per attempt, and a Florida State school record for 10-plus carries. He posted touchdown runs of 62 and 85 yards, the longest runs of his career and FSU’s two longest plays of the season. Benson’s 200 rushing yards were the most in a game for FSU since Dalvin Cook in 2016. He also became the first Seminole with two 60-plus yard touchdown runs in the same game since 2012. He leads the ACC and ranks sixth nationally with an average of 7.63 yards per carry this year.

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN – Darius Washington, Florida State, LT, Pensacola, Fla.Behind Washington and the Florida State offensive line, the Seminoles ran for 282 yards on 36 carries, an average of 7.8 yards per rush. Running back Trey Benson had a career day with 200 yards on 11 carries, while quarterback Jordan Travis was 18-for-24 for 170 yards and two touchdowns in the win over Virginia Tech. The Noles crossed the 30-point mark for the 11th straight time, which is tied for the second-longest streak in ACC history and the second-longest active streak nationally.