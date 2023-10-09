Podcast: Florida State finds run game in Virginia Tech blowout, previewing Syracuse

The Florida State Seminoles rushing attack looked a lot more to what was envisioned in the preseason as they rolled through Virginia Tech en route to a 39-17 victory.

The Noles certainly appeared to use the bye week to work on and improve on some of their struggles — first and foremost that run game. Trey Benson easily cleared their previous season-high of 79 yards when he posted 200 yards on just 11 carries.

His 18.2 yards per rush was the highest-ever mark for a Florida State back, according to ESPN Stats and Info.

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Jon Marchant and Ben Meyerson — looks at some of those adjustments made to get the wheels churning for the offense.

The other main question mark was the defense’s inability to get off the field on third down and, again, they appeared to have made the necessary adjustments over the bye week as they held VT to 2 of 13 on third.

Have the Seminoles figured out those problem areas for good or was it more a product of Virginia Tech’s limitations?

Plus, we look ahead to next week’s contest with Syracuse — what challenges could the Orange present for FSU and where can the Noles take advantage of some Syracuse weak spots?

