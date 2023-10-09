Noles News: FSU favored by 17.5 points over Syracuse

Recruiting

Florida State Seminoles football 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

After its 39-17 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies this past weekend, Florida State moved to No. 4 in both the AP Top 25 and USA Today Coaches poll — it’s the Seminoles’ first move up in the rankings after a two-week slide from No. 3.

FSU now has the third-best odds to win the national championship (+800) behind Michigan (+340) and Georgia (+260), according to DraftKings.

Full AP Top 25: Week 7

Full USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 7

Also according to DraftKings, Florida State has opened as a 17.5-point favorite over the Syracuse Orange (4-2, 0-2 ACC), a matchup recently announced as a 12 p.m. kickoff on ABC — Florida State is currently on a three-game win streak against Syracuse and leads the all-time series 13-2, with the Orange’s only wins coming in 1966 and 2018.

Some major news regarding the Florida State roster, with wide receiver Winston Wright Jr. having been removed as of Sunday.

Soccer

No. 2 FSU women’s soccer (10-0-1, 5-0-1 ACC) added a blowout win to its 2023 resume, netting nine goals against Boston College to continue its unbeaten campaign.

From our Prince Akeem Joeffer:

Florida State is an elite team. They did what elite teams should do against a team that only has three wins. Nevertheless, it is always great to score six goals especially when so many different goal scorers get a chance to crack the score sheet. This game could be a confidence builder for several players. The experimentation with formations continued today. It is likely that FSU will continue to change it’s shape at different times. This will be partly to counter what the opponent is doing and partly because the Noles have such versatility on the roster that they are able to do many different things with formations. FSU was called for offside five times in the first half (it seemed like more). However, the Noles cleaned that up a bit as they were only whistled for two in the second half. FSU hosted several recruits this weekend (I counted four). This was a great game to have recruits see. The schedule toughens up now as the Seminoles will face #11 Notre Dame, Pitt (who should be ranked) and #22 Duke in the next three games. However, if the Noles continue to play to this standard they will be well positioned to get positive results in all of those contests.

All Sports

Florida State women’s volleyball came out on top against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday for the Seminoles’ third-straight win:

Junior outside hitter Audrey Koenig continued her torrid stretch of play, recording 20 kills, a .576 hitting percentage and 15 digs in the win. It marked Koenig’s fourth career 20-kill match and her third of the season, as well as her fifth consecutive double-double. The Wolfpack (13-4, 3-3) had no consistent answers for Koenig, who fittingly ended the match in the fifth set on a cross-court kill. She had four kills in nine attempts in the decisive fifth set. The Seminoles (12-6, 6-0) have won three consecutive five-set matches and are 3-1 this season in five-setters. FSU defeated Miami on the road on Wednesday in five as well as Duke at home last Sunday. The win gives FSU its first 6-0 start to the ACC season since 2015 and is just the fourth time in program history it has started 6-0 in ACC play.

Who else but Audrey Koenig to deliver the last kill of the match!



She recorded her FOURTH career 20-kill match in the win over NC State. #OneTribe | #GoNoles pic.twitter.com/Us5dvk7YOS — FSU Volleyball (@FSU_Volleyball) October 8, 2023

