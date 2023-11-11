Third quarter game thread: Florida State vs. Miami

One of the greatest rivalries in college football is currently writing another chapter in the books today, with No. 4 Florida State (9-0, 7-0 ACC) taking on the Miami Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3 ACC) in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles have locked up a spot in the ACC Championship while Miami is looking to avoid a second-straight losing season in conference play to kick off Mario Cristobal’s tenure.

The Hurricanes are 1-2 (0-2 ACC play) on the road this season, their latest matchup away from home having been last week’s 20-6 loss against the NC State Wolfpack.

Florida State is tied with Miami entering the third quarter, with the Hurricanes having used a big second quarter to pull even with the Seminoles.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes: How to watch

Date

Saturday, November 11

Time

3:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193

Florida State vs. Miami (FL): Game notes

» The Seminoles are 9-0 this season and 7-0 in the ACC, both their best marks since 2014 and the ninth time in program history starting a season at least 9-0, after a 24-7 win at Pitt last week. FSU gained 501 yards of total offense and held the Panthers to 0-of-11 on 3rd-down conversions while grabbing a season-high three takeaways.

» Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the 10th consecutive week FSU has been ranked in the top-5, the program’s longest streak since 2013-14 when Florida State was in the top-5 for 27 consecutive polls.

» The win over Pitt extended the Seminoles’ winning streak to 15 games, the longest active streak in the ACC and 3rd-longest active streak in the country. During its streak, which is also tied for the 5th-longest in program history, Florida State has outscored its opponents 609-262.

» FSU has held every opponent this season to fewer than 30 points. The nine-game streak is the longest active in the ACC and the 4th-longest active streak in the country. The last time Florida State held at least nine straight opponents to fewer than 30 points was a 12-game streak in 2015.

» The Seminoles boast one of the nation’s best pass defenses, leading the country in opponent completion percentage (48.4) and fewest passing touchdowns allowed (4). FSU’s defense also ranks 4th in opponent passer rating (101.68).

» Florida State (48.4%) and Ohio State (49.8%) are the only teams in the nation forcing more incompletions than completions allowed. The last time a P5 team held its opponents below 50 percent completions in a season was 2018, when Michigan and LSU posted marks of 49.5 and 49.7 percent, respectively, and the last time FSU held its opponents below 50 percent completions for a season was 2012.

» Florida State was the only team in the country that did not allow a passing touchdown in October, and the Seminoles led the nation in opponent completion percentage (41.7), yards per pass allowed (4.2) and opponent passer rating (72.41) in October while also producing the ACC’s best scoring defense (14.0) that ranked 10th nationally.

» FSU ranks 16th nationally in red zone defense, allowing points on just 74.1 percent of opponents’ drives that reach the 20-yard line, and its rate of 44.4 percent of red zone drives faced that result in a touchdown is 13th-best.

» Florida State’s offense leads the ACC in fewest interceptions thrown (2, 2nd nationally), fewest turnovers (5, 3rd), scoring (39.6/game, 9th), passing efficiency (162.68, 11th) and fewest tackles for loss allowed (4.56/game, 26th).

» The Seminoles are one of 12 teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three-touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career- high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of 27 receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 64 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» Florida State’s defense has faced 50 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just 12 touchdowns. In the 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU, the Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1. During FSU’s three-game homestand the defense faced only 10 total snaps inside its 10-yard line and allowed one touchdown. Syracuse did not have a snap inside the 10-yard line and took only one snap inside FSU’s 15-yard line.

» Mike Norvell is 21-5 (.808) in November as a head coach, including 9-3 (.750) at home.

