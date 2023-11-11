Florida State will get some major names back for today’s matchup against the Miami Hurricanes.

Receivers Johnny Wilson and Keon Coleman, who missed last week’s win over the Pitt Panthers, will be available today for the Seminoles in their rivalry showdown against the Hurricanes, an FSU representative confirmed.

Wilson had missed two straight games (Pitt, Wake Forest) while also missing time earlier this year against Syracuse.

The return of Coleman (38 catches, 538 yards, 9 touchdowns) and Wilson (25 catches, 415 yards, 2 touchdowns) should pay major dividends for a Seminoles’ offense that struggled to convert yards into points against Pitt.

Miami has allowed FBS opponents to rack up 233 yards per game and has allowed 19 pass plays of 30+ yards or more — one of the worst marks in FBS (No. 118 out of No. 133).

FSU vs. Miami kicks off at 3:30 p.m. with the game set to be televised on ABC.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Miami Hurricanes: How to watch

Date

Saturday, November 11

Time

3:30 p.m.

Watch

ABC

Stream

ESPN

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 119 or 193