FSU fights, outlasts Miami for third straight win over Hurricanes

It’s a cliche that comes true far too often — in rivalry games, forget the records and matchup on paper.

No. 4 Florida State came into Saturday’s game against Miami as a 14.5-point favorite at kickoff, riding a two-game win streak in the series against the Hurricanes and on a 15-game win streak overall.

FSU took a 10-point lead early, effectively shutting down Miami for the bulk of the first quarter outside two explosive pass plays but the Hurricanes stormed back in the second, holding the Seminoles to just one yard while racking up 129 yards and 10 points to tie things up.

Things remained locked even over most of the third, with the two teams exchanging field goals, but fantastic punting by Alex Mastromanno set Miami up deep in its own territory on multiple drives and the Florida State defense took advantage, forcing five straight punts.

Trey Benson once again had a huge scoring run for the Seminoles, reeling off a 38-yarder to put the Seminoles up 20-13. Two drives later, at the beginning of the fourth quarter, Keon Coleman reeled in his 10th touchdown of the year right after logging a massive 57-yard punt return.

Trailing 27-13, Miami found new life off of a huge connection from freshman quarterback Emory Williams (starting in place for the benched Tyler Van Dyke) to Jacolby George for 85 yards to tighten things up to a single-touchdown lead for the Seminoles.

The Hurricanes got the ball back with just over four minutes left on the clock. Facing fourth and 2 with just under three minutes left, Williams converted by taking off and rushing for it, with the play standing after review.

He was injured on the play, hurting his arm as he fell and being put in a cast. Van Dyke entered the game with just over two minutes left in the game. Facing 3rd and 12, he hit Colbie Young first for a 14-yard catch and then for a 15-yard gain, setting up the Hurricanes on their own 49-yard line.

After three straight incompletions, Miami faced a 4th and 10 with 48 seconds on the clock — a last ditch effort by Van Dyke was picked off by Jarrian Jones, ending the game and Miami’s upset hopes.

FSU has 10 wins for the second straight year under Mike Norvell and wraps up ACC play unbeaten heading into non-conference matchups vs. North Alabama and Florida to end the season.

Florida State 27, Miami 20: Final Stats

Total Yards:

Miami: 335

Florida State: 322

Pass Yards:

Miami: 204

Florida State: 265

Rush Yards:

Miami: 131

Florida State: 57

Penalties:

Miami: 7-40

Florida State: 3-35

1st Downs:

Miami: 13

Florida State: 17

3rd Downs:

Miami: 4-16

Florida State: 3-12

4th Downs:

Miami: 1-2

Florida State: 0-0

Total Plays:

Miami: 64

Florida State: 62

Avg Yds/Play:

Miami: 5.2

Florida State: 5.2

Avg Yds/Completion:

Miami: 20.4

Florida State: 13.9

Avg Yds/Rush:

Miami: 3.9

Florida State: 1.8

Sack-Adj Rush Yd(Avg):

Miami: 146 (4.6)

Florida State: 96 (3.4)

Red Zone:

Miami: 2-2

Florida State: 4-4

Time of Possession:

Miami: 29:20

Florida State: 30:40

Turnovers (Def Pts Off):

Miami: 1 (0)

Florida State: 0 (0)

Fumbles-Lost:

Miami: 0-0

Florida State: 1-0

Sacks (Def Yds):

Miami: 3 (39)

Florida State: 2 (15)

TFL (Def Yds):

Miami: 9 (52)

Florida State: 7 (27)