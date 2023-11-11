Social media reactions after FSU takes down Miami

Florida State won its third straight game over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, outlasting their rival in a 27-20 thriller.

The victory was FSU’s 10th of the season and 16th in a row, with the Seminoles wrapping up conference play undefeated heading into the final two games of the regular season.

Below, find some reactions from recruits, alumni, current players, coaches, officials and Florida State administrators — as well as both FSU and Miami fans — and bask in the knowledge that it’s been 1,141 days days (and now, counting) since the Hurricanes earned a win over the Seminoles on the football field.

Alumni

NOLES WIN — Chris Rix (@CoachRix) November 12, 2023

Just keep winning — freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) November 12, 2023

SUCCS TO BE U !!! — Dontavious Jackson (@DJACKV_) November 12, 2023

A Big Win for the Good Guys pic.twitter.com/x9ls2I56Yz — Coach Lamont Green Sr. (@lamontgreen45) November 12, 2023

3 IN A ROW — DeCalon Brooks (@DeCalonBrooks) November 12, 2023

Dubs — Big Marv (@marvinwilson21) November 12, 2023

HOW ‘BOUT DEM NOLES!! — Jordan Wilson (@Jwils247) November 12, 2023

Never a doubt. Next. — Devon Travis (@DeVoTrAv) November 12, 2023

FSU Athletes, Officials

KD4! Is a Dude! — Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) November 12, 2023

Greatest fans in ALL of college football — DJ Daniels (@_DJDaniels) November 12, 2023

One of the best LB’s I have had the pleasure to play with and call my brother https://t.co/iaztCkAFCX — J.Jones (@JarrianJones) November 12, 2023

LORD, you know what we talked about. I gave it all to you. I thank You. Wasn’t perfect but you’ve been teaching me there’s beauty in imperfection. Great W! GOD bless ❤️✝️ — Azareyeh Thomas (@Azareyehthomas) November 12, 2023

I wanted this one lol, but 10-0!! Love this teammm https://t.co/lMO5nwp8JE — Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) November 12, 2023

Love this team, Love the fight - proud to be a Nole #KeepCLIMBing — John Papuchis (@FSUCoachJP) November 12, 2023

Us vs the World. Im witchu not matter the circumstances. https://t.co/czYNpC6A7k — J.Jones (@JarrianJones) November 12, 2023

FIRE UP THE WAR CHANT AND PLANT THE SPEAR!!! NOLES WIN!!! NOLES WIN!!! PERFECT IN THE ACC AND 10-0 FOR THE 8TH TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY!!! — Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) November 12, 2023

POSITIVE VIBES

— RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) November 12, 2023

Go Noles!!!!! — Ron Dugans (@r81dugans) November 12, 2023

10-0 — Jaheim Bell (@dba_bell) November 12, 2023

I love the resilience and fighting spirit of @FSU_football! Amazing rivalry win tonight! #GoNoles https://t.co/vDIZL1Tlpg — FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) November 12, 2023

Recruits

— Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) November 12, 2023

Feels great to be a Nole once again . #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/gyH2tRIltM — Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) November 12, 2023

do dat !!! https://t.co/KfkkHn0eQk — 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) November 12, 2023

National Media, Memes, General Tomfoolery, Salty Miami Fans

ANOTHER MIAMI SEASON RUINED BY CHEATING BIASED REFS AND GARBAGE COACHES!!!!!!!! DONE WITH THIS COACHING STAFF!!!! FIRE EVERYONE!!!!!! AND @NCAA INVESTIGATE THE REFS!!!!!!! NOW!!!!!! — Timothy Johnson (@MiamiCanes1971) November 12, 2023

Me and Restrepo had the same amount of receptions today. — TaReef KnockOut (@TaReefKnockOut) November 12, 2023

Head Coach Mario Cristobal on the referees' decision to not call the sack in the end zone a safety:



"Zero! Zero! Zero explanation, none. Second time. Hopefully, the broadcasters got a good view of it." @canes_county | @Rivals — Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals) November 12, 2023

It's been a heck of a decade for Florida State and Miami... pic.twitter.com/igOTTW1o0V — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2023

nah FSU. quit crying. y'all been talkin' all game, no calls. don't go crying for a call on the other side now. nah. we past that. — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 11, 2023

like i said, johnny wilson isn't "good", but he's 7ft tall and those back shoulder fades are killers — StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 11, 2023

Blatant! https://t.co/jppAbNg977 — John H. Ruiz, CEO LifeWallet and Attorney at Law (@JohnHRuiz) November 11, 2023

Lol Miami gets a defensive substitution penalty on the FSU victory kneel so FSU will get to kneel again. pic.twitter.com/6u9TYddRL1 — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2023

Is there any team in college football as obsessed with another team’s logo as FSU is with Miami’s? Every shirt in the stands has a U on it, every fan and player throwing it down. Not even OU is this obsessed with the horns down — Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) November 11, 2023

