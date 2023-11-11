Social media reactions after FSU takes down Miami

Florida State won its third straight game over the Miami Hurricanes on Saturday, outlasting their rival in a 27-20 thriller.
The victory was FSU’s 10th of the season and 16th in a row, with the Seminoles wrapping up conference play undefeated heading into the final two games of the regular season.
Below, find some reactions from recruits, alumni, current players, coaches, officials and Florida State administrators — as well as both FSU and Miami fans — and bask in the knowledge that it’s been 1,141 days days (and now, counting) since the Hurricanes earned a win over the Seminoles on the football field.
We’ll continue to update this article as we spot more posts.
Alumni
November 12, 2023
GAME! Go NOLES! @FSUFootball— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) November 12, 2023
NOLES WIN— Chris Rix (@CoachRix) November 12, 2023
Just keep winning— freddie stevenson (@strugglemade105) November 12, 2023
SUCCS TO BE U !!!— Dontavious Jackson (@DJACKV_) November 12, 2023
A Big Win for the Good Guys pic.twitter.com/x9ls2I56Yz— Coach Lamont Green Sr. (@lamontgreen45) November 12, 2023
3 IN A ROW— DeCalon Brooks (@DeCalonBrooks) November 12, 2023
Dubs— Big Marv (@marvinwilson21) November 12, 2023
HOW ‘BOUT DEM NOLES!!— Jordan Wilson (@Jwils247) November 12, 2023
Never a doubt. Next.— Devon Travis (@DeVoTrAv) November 12, 2023
FSU Athletes, Officials
KD4! Is a Dude!— Tatum Bethune (@tatumx15) November 12, 2023
November 12, 2023
Greatest fans in ALL of college football— DJ Daniels (@_DJDaniels) November 12, 2023
Absolutely Electric ⚡️⚡️⚡️ https://t.co/mfl7YsUnc2— Coach Storms (@coachstorms) November 12, 2023
One of the best LB’s I have had the pleasure to play with and call my brother https://t.co/iaztCkAFCX— J.Jones (@JarrianJones) November 12, 2023
LORD, you know what we talked about. I gave it all to you. I thank You. Wasn’t perfect but you’ve been teaching me there’s beauty in imperfection. Great W! GOD bless ❤️✝️— Azareyeh Thomas (@Azareyehthomas) November 12, 2023
I wanted this one lol, but 10-0!! Love this teammm https://t.co/lMO5nwp8JE— Trey Benson (@trey_uno1) November 12, 2023
Love this team, Love the fight - proud to be a Nole #KeepCLIMBing— John Papuchis (@FSUCoachJP) November 12, 2023
Unbelievable job = 3 different rock breakers@KalenDeloach @JarrianJones @AlexMastromanno #NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/G2qrSOcmMi— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 12, 2023
Us vs the World. Im witchu not matter the circumstances. https://t.co/czYNpC6A7k— J.Jones (@JarrianJones) November 12, 2023
FIRE UP THE WAR CHANT AND PLANT THE SPEAR!!! NOLES WIN!!! NOLES WIN!!! PERFECT IN THE ACC AND 10-0 FOR THE 8TH TIME IN PROGRAM HISTORY!!!— Jeff Culhane (@jeffculhane) November 12, 2023
November 12, 2023
POSITIVE VIBES— RyanBartow (@RyanBartow) November 12, 2023
#OneTribe https://t.co/EmnwUQg0Zc— Michael Alford (@SeminoleAlford) November 12, 2023
Go Noles!!!!!— Ron Dugans (@r81dugans) November 12, 2023
10-0— Jaheim Bell (@dba_bell) November 12, 2023
I love the resilience and fighting spirit of @FSU_football! Amazing rivalry win tonight! #GoNoles https://t.co/vDIZL1Tlpg— FSU President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough) November 12, 2023
Recruits
— Jeremiah Smith ✞ (@Jermiah_Smith1) November 12, 2023
Feels great to be a Nole once again . #NoleFamily pic.twitter.com/gyH2tRIltM— Kam Davis24 (@Kam_Davis24) November 12, 2023
do dat !!! https://t.co/KfkkHn0eQk— 5 charles “CL3” lester III (@cl3slimee) November 12, 2023
National Media, Memes, General Tomfoolery, Salty Miami Fans
ANOTHER MIAMI SEASON RUINED BY CHEATING BIASED REFS AND GARBAGE COACHES!!!!!!!! DONE WITH THIS COACHING STAFF!!!! FIRE EVERYONE!!!!!! AND @NCAA INVESTIGATE THE REFS!!!!!!! NOW!!!!!!— Timothy Johnson (@MiamiCanes1971) November 12, 2023
Me and Restrepo had the same amount of receptions today.— TaReef KnockOut (@TaReefKnockOut) November 12, 2023
Head Coach Mario Cristobal on the referees' decision to not call the sack in the end zone a safety:— Marcus Benjamin (@BenjaminRivals) November 12, 2023
"Zero! Zero! Zero explanation, none. Second time. Hopefully, the broadcasters got a good view of it." @canes_county | @Rivals
My take away from the @CanesFootball vs @FSUFootball game...and @theACC Officials RIGGED the game for the Noles tonight! @CFBPlayoff #ItsAllAboutTheU pic.twitter.com/oFnQVrJe7e— #BigSilz (@DanSileoShow) November 12, 2023
It's been a heck of a decade for Florida State and Miami... pic.twitter.com/igOTTW1o0V— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2023
nah FSU. quit crying. y'all been talkin' all game, no calls. don't go crying for a call on the other side now. nah. we past that.— StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 11, 2023
like i said, johnny wilson isn't "good", but he's 7ft tall and those back shoulder fades are killers— StateOfTheU.com (@TheStateOfTheU) November 11, 2023
Blatant! https://t.co/jppAbNg977— John H. Ruiz, CEO LifeWallet and Attorney at Law (@JohnHRuiz) November 11, 2023
NOLES WIN pic.twitter.com/YzV6ctAIV7— Henry (@seminole4life22) November 12, 2023
Lol Miami gets a defensive substitution penalty on the FSU victory kneel so FSU will get to kneel again. pic.twitter.com/6u9TYddRL1— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2023
November 11, 2023
Is there any team in college football as obsessed with another team’s logo as FSU is with Miami’s? Every shirt in the stands has a U on it, every fan and player throwing it down. Not even OU is this obsessed with the horns down— Andrew Ferrelli (@Andrew_Ferrelli) November 11, 2023
Game notes from FSU’s win over Miami, via FSU Sports Info:
- No. 4 Florida State improved to 10-0 overall and capped a perfect 8-0 ACC record with a 27-20 win against visiting Miami. With the win:FSU improved to 25-6 all-time when ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, including 15-1 at home and 7-0 overall this season.
- FSU is now 154-29 all-time when ranked in the top 5, including 9-0 in 2023. FSU is 104-6 all-time against unranked opponents as a top-5 team, with 24 consecutive wins.
- FSU head coach Mike Norvell improved to 22-5 in November as a head coach.
- Florida State’s 10-0 start is the eighth in school history and first since 2014.
- FSU completed its season a perfect 8-0 in ACC action for the 10th time and first since 2014.
- Florida State has won three consecutive games against Miami and leads the series 13-7 since Miami joined the ACC prior to the 2004 season.
- FSU’s 16-game win streak is the longest in the ACC and 3rd-longest active streak nationally entering Saturday. The 16-game streak is tied for the 3rd-longest in FSU history.
- During its current win streak, Florida State has outscored its opponents 636-282.
- FSU is one of six teams in the country that has not allowed 30 points in a game this season. At 10 games, the Noles have the longest active streak in the ACC and the 4th-longest in the country entering Saturday.
- Florida State held Miami to 10-for-30 passing, the Noles 5th straight opponent under 50 percent completion percentage. FSU began Saturday tied with Ohio State for the longest active streak in the country, and it is FSU’s longest such streak since a 5-game stretch in 1998.
- Miami led the ACC and was 15th nationally in completion percentage at 68.7 percent.
- For the season, opponents are completing just 46.9 percent of passes against FSU’s defense.
- Jordan Travis became the first player in FSU history with three wins as the starting quarterback against Miami. He was 19-for-31 for 265 yards and one touchdown, with no turnovers.
- Travis has thrown at least one TD in 22 consecutive games, FSU’s longest stretch since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston (27, 2013-14). He is tied with Winston for the 2nd-most passing touchdowns in school history with 65.
- Travis passed Chris Rix for No. 2 on FSU’s career passing yards list and now has 8,622 yards as a Seminole. His 2,734 passing yards this year are tied with Rix for 17th on FSU’s single-season list.
- Travis’s 205 completions are 18th on FSU’s single-season list. He is 3rd in school history with 631 for his career, 19 from tying No. 1 Chris Weinke.
- FSU’s win was Travis’s 27th as the starting quarterback, breaking a tie with Winston for the 3rd-most in FSU history.
- Travis is tied for 17th on FSU’s single-season list with 20 passing TDs this year.
- Including 101 yards at Louisville in 2018, Travis is 14th in ACC history with 10,627 yards of total offense in his career.
- Running back Trey Benson ran for 80 yards and a pair of touchdowns - from 5 and 38 yards. He has seven career multi-touchdown games, including four this year.
- Benson is tied for 15th on FSU’s career rushing TD list with 19. His 10 rushing touchdowns this year are 18th in a season.
- Benson had nine rushing touchdowns last season and is the sixth running back in program history with multiple seasons of at least nine rushing touchdowns, joining Greg Allen, Dalvin Cook, Warrick Dunn, Amp Lee, and Karlos Williams.
- Keon Coleman began and ended a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter. Coleman had a 57-yard punt return - the 2nd-longest of his career - and caught a 6-yard touchdown pass to extend FSU’s lead to 27-13.
- Coleman’s 10 receiving touchdowns are the most for a Seminole since Auden Tate also had 10 in 2017 and are tied for 13th in a season in FSU history. Coleman began Saturday as the ACC leader in TD catches.
- Linebacker Kalen DeLoach led FSU with 10 tackles, 2.0 sacks, and 2.0 tackles for loss. Both sacks came on third down, including a pivotal stop in the first quarter, a 10-yard loss that ended with a missed 51-yard field goal.
- DeLoach’s 10 tackles were a career high and the first double-digit tackle game for a Seminole this season. His 2.0 sacks were also a career-best, and it was the 4th time a Seminole had multiple sacks this season (Jared Verse vs. Virginia Tech and Wake Forest; Patrick Payton at Wake Forest).
- DeLoach leads FSU with 7.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss on the season. His 7.0 sacks are the most for a Seminole linebacker in records dating to 2000. DeLoach has at least 0.5 TFL in nine of 10 games this year.
- DeLoach passed 200 career tackles in the game and enters the North Alabama game with 203. Verse had three tackles and now has 152 for his career.
- Alex Mastromanno had four 50-yard punts Saturday - a 52-yarder downed at the Miami 2; a 55-yarder fair-caught at the Miami 18; a 51-yarder out of bounds at the Miami 5; and a 51-yarder downed at the Miami 16. He also added punts of 44, 44, and 46 yards.
- Mastromanno has 17 punts of 50 or more yards this year, and 22 punts have been downed inside the 20-yard line. He entered Saturday 11th in the country with an average of 46.4 yards per punt.
- Lou Groza Award semifinalist Ryan Fitzgerald improved to 13 for 14 on field goals this season and has made all 48 extra point attempts. He has 271 career points, 12th in FSU history.
- Florida State’s starting offensive line has combined to start 198 games in their career. All five have started at least 30 games, with three - LG Casey Roddick (40), RG D’Mitri Emmanuel (48), and RT Jeremiah Byers (40) - starting at least 40 games.
- Wide receiver Ja’Khi Douglas caught a 62-yard pass on Florida State’s opening drive of the second half. It was his 2nd-longest career catch and FSU’s 3rd-longest completion of the season.
- Johnny Wilson returned from a two-game absence and led FSU with five catches for 82 yards.
- Jarrian Jones intercepted Miami’s final pass. FSU has a takeaway in nine of 10 games, and Jones is the first Nole with two this year. He is tied with Greedy Vance for FSU’s active career interceptions lead with four.
- Florida State scored 17 consecutive points and has a +17 run in each game this year. It was the Noles’ 9th run of 17-0 or better.
- The U.S. Special Operations Command Para-Commandos performed a pre-game jump to celebrate Veterans Day.
- Starting left tackle Darius Washington and DeLoach carried the American Flag and Florida State flags, respectively, onto the field.
Loading comments...