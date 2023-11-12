FSU remains No. 4 in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after win over Miami

Florida State advanced to 10-0 (8-0 ACC) with a win over the Miami Hurricanes (6-4, 2-4 ACC) on Saturday, taking down the Hurricanes 27-20 for a third straight win over the Seminoles’ rival.

It’s the second straight year that FSU has won 10 games and the first time since 2014 that Florida State has finished undefeated in ACC play.

Week 11 saw another slate bereft of upsets, with Oklahoma State’s blowout loss to the UCF Knights and Kansas’s close one to Texas Tech being the only losses by a ranked team to an unranked opponent.

In the latest edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25, voters kept their top 5 the same as they have since Week 7: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington.

Georgia handled business against Ole Miss, winning 52-17, with Michigan outlasting Penn State 24-15, Ohio State blowing out Michigan State 38-3 and Washington pulling past Utah late to win 35-28.

Next up for Florida State is a nonconference matchup against the North Alabama Lions (3-7, 1-5 UAC), an FCS opponent.

AP Poll: Week 12

USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 12