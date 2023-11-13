Podcast: Florida State wins third straight against Miami, improves to 10-0 on season

The Florida State Seminoles extended their overall winning streak to 16 games with a 27-20 victory over the Miami Hurricanes. It was their third consecutive win over the Canes.

The return of wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson was a welcome sight for the Noles as Wilson led the team in receptions and receiving yards while Coleman made nice plays on punt return and caught Travis’ lone touchdown. RB Trey Benson added two touchdowns of his own as well. The Noles’ defense was also impressive against the Canes’ freshman QB outside of the one big play bad angle in the second half that resulted in a Miami touchdown.

On this week’s episode, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin, Ben Meyerson and a returning Jon Marchant — discuss what went right and some continued struggles in the Noles rivalry win.

Plus, former Florida State coach Jimbo Fisher has been fired from Texas A&M after another mediocre season in College Station. What happened from 10 years ago’s peak of college football to now where Jimbo finds himself cast aside? And what is Jimbo’s legacy in college football and at Florida State?

All that and more on the Seminole Wrap podcast.

