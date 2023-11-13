Noles News: FSU’s championship odds slip to sixth-best

Recruiting

Ahead of a major recruiting weekend that saw plenty of recruits make the trek to Tallahassee, Florida State got a commitment from four-star defensive back recruit Jamari Howard, who was previously committed to Michigan State and had offers from the likes of the Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators, Georgia Bulldogs, Miami (FL) Hurricanes, Oklahoma Sooners, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas A&M Aggies:

Howard is among the top prospects in South Florida this cycle and based on his film, the defensive back looks to be a prospect with a very high ceiling. He shows excellent ability to find the football and is willing to be aggressive and jam receivers at the line. He’s a physical presence who isn’t afraid to tackle, and he uses his 79 inch wingspan to his advantage contesting deep balls. If he continues to develop, Howard should blossom into a multi-year starter and future NFL prospect. With the addition of Howard, Florida State has put together an incredible defensive back class for Tribe24. He joins KJ Bolden, Charles Lester III, Ricky Knight III, and CJ Heard. Howard projects as a pure cornerback in Tallahassee. Overall he’s the 16th blue-chip recruit to join FSU’s top four recruiting class.

Florida State now has the No. 3 recruiting class in the country according to both the On3 Industry Rankings and the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

2023 Florida State commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Armondo Blount

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Make it three straight for Florida State over Miami, with the Seminoles having taken down the Hurricanes in a 27-20 thriller on Saturday.

As he’s done each week this season, Tomahawk Nation’s Jordan Silversmith took a deeper dive in the aftermath of the game, looking at what it means for Florida State as the regular season winds down:

This game, so familiar to delivering heartbreak, felt like it could happen again. Not this year. Like they have all year, the Seminoles played best with their backs against the wall. At one point, the defense allowed one first down on five Miami drives combined, and Adam Fuller once more pushed the right buttons at halftime. The offense, while not perfect on the day by any means, played well situationally, scoring points on 2 out of their first three drives in the first half and on back-to-back drives to start the second. We can sit here and argue about why the Seminoles had 17 missed tackles, or why they went 3/12 on third down, or why, for the entire year, they refuse to play above their competition. Today, I am uninterested. Things were going haywire for the Seminoles, and the result could have looked different. Mike Norvell felt his team needed a spark so bad that he called for an onside kick to start the second half. Instead of this game going in the opposite direction (which it would have any other year in Mike Norvell’s tenure or any other game against Miami in general), they rose up. They made the plays. The Seminoles kept their cool against a Miami team half interested in playing the game, half interested in starting a brawl after every play. Most importantly, they kept their march towards perfection still on the tracks.

The scoreboard might have been close, but the advanced stats tell a different tale — namely, that FSU’s win probability never dipped below 60%.

It wasn’t a tight enough margin for FSU to fall in either the AP or Coaches, with both polls maintaining the same top four we’ve seen since Week 7: No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Florida State and No. 5 Washington.

Florida State’s win over its rival was close enough, however, for the Seminoles’ odds to win the national title to slip in the eyes of Vegas, with FSU slipping behind Michigan, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Oregon.

The current odds to win the 2023 national championship, via DraftKings:

Gallery from yesterday's game between FSU and Miami.

Two for one this week



Both of Kalen DeLoach’s two sacks get highlighted for this week’s @ReliaQuest Leading with Defense Play of the Game#MakeSecurityPossible pic.twitter.com/LjEJy6chMD — FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 12, 2023

FSU has held 5 straight P5 opps to < 50% completions, tied for the 2nd-longest streak of playoff era & 4th longest of last 20 years.*



FSU opponents last 5 games: 37.8% completions, 4.55 yards/dropback, 3 TD, 4 INT, 15.7 Total QBR



*2006-07 LSU (7)

2015 Michigan (6)

Starting to feel like the dynasty days again at FSU. 10-0! — Peter Boulware (@pboulware) November 12, 2023

Rivalry win ‘game balls’ from @Coach_Norvell hit different. Congratulations to two first year mellophone players that caught Saturday’s footballs; Braden Tan from Lakeland and Brandon Bourdeau from Tallahassee. Congrats on the rivalry win, Coach. We’ll see you Saturday. #MCATDT pic.twitter.com/OZ84yOVfUN — Marching Chiefs (@FSUChiefs) November 13, 2023

Endlessly proud of the job Coach Norvell and Jordan Travis have done since 2020. I was there 3/4 seasons and a lot of people deserve their flowers. No one more than those two. I love those men and they serve as an inspiration for me to continue to chase greatness. — Camren McDonald (@CamrenMcD) November 12, 2023

A shockingly small number of upsets are required for the last ever 4-team playoff Semifinals to be identical matchups to the first ever 4-team playoff Semifinals. pic.twitter.com/pc4LBFQRMG — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) November 12, 2023

Another insane TD throw by Jameis - and what a catch by A.T. PERRY!!#Saints | FOX pic.twitter.com/cTXwrRmlj5 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 12, 2023

#Browns K Dustin Hopkins on the support he feels from team. pic.twitter.com/ilRNXo4CZl — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 12, 2023

#Browns HC Kevin Stefanski on kicker Dustin Hopkins coming back to kick game-winning FG after missing extra point that would have tied it earlier in 4th: "That's why we got him. I trust our guys to come through when it matters." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) November 12, 2023

FSU men’s basketball, after kicking off the season with a 94-67 win over Kennesaw State, is set to take on the Central Michigan Chippewas in Tallahassee at 7 p.m. tonight.

In case you’ve missed it — Matt Minnick and Michael Rogner are back at their podcasting ways, with the latest episode breaking down the Seminoles’ opening win and previewing FSU’s next two opponents: Central Michigan and Florida.

You can find every episode from the duo — as well as all the podcasts featuring our Tomahawk Nation contributors — on the Everything Noles podcast channel which is available on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows.

Some game notes ahead of tonight’s game, via FSU Sports Info:

FLORIDA STATE OPENS PLAY IN THE SUNSHINE SLAM AGAINST CENTRAL MICHIGAN Florida State, which defeated Kennesaw State in its season opener on Friday by a 94-67 margin, begins play in the 2023 Sunshine Slam as it plays host to Central Michigan at the Donald L. Tucker in Tallahassee at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 13, 2023. It’s the first meeting between the Seminoles and the Chippewas in the sport of men’s basketball, and the first meeting between Florida State and Central Michigan since the Seminole volleyball team defeated Central Michigan by a 3-0 scored on August 28, 2009 in the Florida State Invitational. Following Monday’s game against Central Michigan, the Seminoles travel to play at Florida in Gainesville on Friday, November 17, 2023. That game is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network. The Seminole have won seven of their last nine games against the Gators. HISTORY OF THE SUNSHINE SLAM The inaugural Sunshine Slam was held in 2019 and was a round-robin tournament held at Silver Spurs Arena in Kissimmee, FL. The Northeast Conference is the host of the tournament. The tournament relocated to the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida and has been played there since 2021. Following one game played on campus, the event will move to the Ocean Center in the heart of Daytona Beach, Fla., where eight teams will play in to separate four team bracketed events. The champion of the Beach Bracket in 2022 was UAB (with an 80-65 win over UCF) while the champion of the Ocean Bracket in 2022 was Austin Peay (with a 74-59 victory over Albany). The champions of the Beach Bracket include UAB (2022), Tulsa (2021) and Delaware (2019). FLORIDA STATE VS. CENTRAL MICHIGAN – CONNECTIONS Florida State plays host to Central Michigan on November 13, 2023, at the Donald L. Tucker Center in the first round of the Sunshine Slam. It’s the first meeting between the two teams in the sport of basketball. The Chippewas are coached by Tony Barbee, the former head coach at Auburn (2011-14) and UTEP (2007-10). Barbee has coached against Florida State twice (both at Auburn) and has a 1-1 record against the Seminoles. The Seminoles defeated Barbee and Auburn in Tallahassee (85-56, January 4, 2012) and the Tigers defeated Leonard Hamilton and the Seminoles in Auburn (78-72, January 2, 2013). Barbee also played against the Seminoles once during his career at UMass (December 2, 1992) at the Donald L. Tucker Center – a 67-64 Florida State win. He totaled nine points and four rebounds in 32 minutes off the bench. Scott Cherry, who played at North Carolina (1990-93), is in his first season as an assistant coach at Central Michigan. Cherry was 3-2 as a player against Florida State and was a Tar Heel when the Seminoles defeated North Carolina in their first-ever ACC Game (December 15, 1991). He did not earn playing time in any of the five games during his career against Florida State. Steve Smith, the Director of Operations under Barbee at CMU, was the Executive Director of Men’s Basketball at Auburn under Barbee and was 2-2 in the capacity against Florida State. Smith was also at UMass while Barbee was a player and was 0-1 as a member of the Minutemen staff against Florida State (67-64 Florida State win on December 2, 1992). Chris Walker, a former Assistant Director of Sports Information at Florida State (and basketball SID), is the Deputy Director of Athletics for External Operations at Central Michigan. Michael Alford, the Director of Athletics at Florida State, was the A.D. at CMU from 2017-20. SEMINOLES TO WEAR SPECIAL TURQUOISE UNIFORMS AGAINST RED STORM Florida State will wear its distinctive Nike N7 turquoise uniforms in its game against Central Michigan in its second home game of the 2023-24 season. It marks the 25th time the Seminoles will wear the uniforms since first donning them on November 17, 2013 in an 89-61 win over UT Martin. It’s the 15th time the Seminoles have worn the special uniforms during a home game – the Seminoles are 11-3 at home in the uniforms – and the eighth time the Seminoles have worn the uniforms in a non-conference home game – the Seminoles are 7-1 at home against nonACC opponents in the turquoise uniforms.

Friday night under the lights



FSU's match against Texas A&M will be at 5:30 p.m. on Friday night Texas and Wisconsin will square off at The Plex at 2 p.m. on Friday



Tickets go on sale TOMORROW at 9 a.m. on https://t.co/G1AvrLESw1#OneTribe pic.twitter.com/8hWKGzYpyx — FSU Soccer (@FSUSoccer) November 13, 2023

Jenna Nighswonger's rookie year trophy collection:



NWSL Champion

Rookie of the Year presented by Ally

Mastercard Best XI Second Team pic.twitter.com/KoA3fJtu3x — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) November 12, 2023

A new fundraising initiative by Seminole Boosters, Inc. will focus on raising revenue for Seminole women’s athletics:

The five-year initiative called Elevate Champions has established a goal of $75 million to provide financial support for facilities, athletic scholarships, and Coaches Clubs, including women’s lacrosse which will begin play in 2025. FSU competes in 11 women’s intercollegiate sports and the Seminoles are currently ranked No. 1 in women’s soccer, 18th in women’s basketball and indoor volleyball is tied for first place in the ACC. Florida State is perennially ranked among the nation’s best overall athletic programs having finished in the Top 20 in the Learfield Directors’ Cup 15 of the last 16 seasons and among the 10 top-rated programs five times over that span.

FSU football wasn’t the only team in Tallahassee with a win over Miami this weekend, with the Florida State volleyball team taking down Miami for the Seminoles’ fifth straight ACC win:

The opening set saw the two sides go back-and-forth on scoring runs, Florida State was able to take the lead at 9-7 off Kiara Robey’s monster spike over the net, one of three kills for the reigning ACC Defensive Player of the Week in the set. Miami kept finding answers as the Hurricanes built a 21-18 lead and held off a late Seminoles surge to take the first set 23-25. The Noles responded accordingly with a strong start that was spearheaded by Sydney Conley registering consecutive kills before forcing the Hurricanes to an early timeout at 11-5. Miami chipped into the lead, but FSU kept the Hurricanes at arms distance before Audrey Rothman finished the set with a fiery strike into the corner of the court and tied the match up, 25-21. The third set opened with Khori Louis and Audrey Koenig stuffing the Miami attack with a block for the opening point. Both teams exchanged runs and were tied at 15 apiece heading down the stretch. The Seminoles gained a critical point off a towering spike by Rothman to increase the lead to 21-19 that ultimately proved the difference as they took the third set, 25-23. The back-and-forth affair continued with neither team taking a lead of more than three points in the final set. Koenig has a knack for special plays and made another with a spectacular cross-court kill, her sixteenth of the match and highest number since their last encounter with Miami earlier this season. The set was once again tied at the 15-point mark, but the Noles found separation in the closing stages. With match point on the table, a Miami strike was ruled out and the Noles took the fourth and final set, 25-21. Florida State was led by Koenig’s 18 kills and Andjelija Draskovic’s 26 assists. Freshman Kenna Phelan recorded 21 assists, her twelfth game with 20 or more assists.

Florida State women’s tennis wrapped up its fall season with a dominating performance at the UNF Invite: