FSU releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. North Alabama

After taking down intrastate rival Miami for the third straight year, Florida State (10-0, 8-0 ACC) is two games away from wrapping up its fifth-ever undefeated regular season (1950, 1999, 2013, 2014).
Next up for the Seminoles is a matchup against the North Alabama Lions (3-7, 1-5 UAC), an FCS opponent.
Ahead of the game, FSU released its projected depth chart for the week, which can be found below.
Florida State is set to take on North Alabama at 6:30 p.m., with the game to be broadcast on the CW Network.
Florida State vs. North Alabama: Depth Chart
Florida State depth chart vs. North Alabama:
Offense
Quarterback: Jordan Travis
Running back: Trey Benson
Running back: Lawrance Toafili or Caziah Holmes
Wide receivers: Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill or Ja’Khi Dougas, Keon Coleman
Tight end: Kyle Morlock
Tight end: Jaheim Bell
Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. or Bless Harris
Left guard: Casey Roddick
Center: Maurice Smith
Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington
Right tackle: Jeremiah Byers OR Bless Harris
Defense
Defensive end: Jared Verse
Defensive tackle: Braden Fiske
Nose tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Joshua Farmer
FOX: Patrick Payton
Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach or DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune
Nickel: Jarrian Jones
Cornerback: Fentrell Cypress II, Renardo Green
BUCK: Shyheim Brown
Safety: Akeem Dent
Special teams
Kick returner: Deuce Spann OR Rodney Hill, Caziah Holmes
Punt returner: Keon Coleman
Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald
Punter: Alex Mastromanno
Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald
Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.
Holder: Alex Mastromanno
Loading comments...