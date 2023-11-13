FSU releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. North Alabama

After taking down intrastate rival Miami for the third straight year, Florida State (10-0, 8-0 ACC) is two games away from wrapping up its fifth-ever undefeated regular season (1950, 1999, 2013, 2014).

Next up for the Seminoles is a matchup against the North Alabama Lions (3-7, 1-5 UAC), an FCS opponent.

Ahead of the game, FSU released its projected depth chart for the week, which can be found below.

Florida State is set to take on North Alabama at 6:30 p.m., with the game to be broadcast on the CW Network.

Florida State vs. North Alabama: Depth Chart

Florida State depth chart vs. North Alabama:

Offense

Quarterback: Jordan Travis

Running back: Trey Benson

Running back: Lawrance Toafili or Caziah Holmes

Wide receivers: Johnny Wilson, Destyn Hill or Ja’Khi Dougas, Keon Coleman

Tight end: Kyle Morlock

Tight end: Jaheim Bell

Left tackle: Robert Scott Jr. or Bless Harris

Left guard: Casey Roddick

Center: Maurice Smith

Right guard: D’Mitri Emmanuel OR Darius Washington

Right tackle: Jeremiah Byers OR Bless Harris

Defense

Defensive end: Jared Verse

Defensive tackle: Braden Fiske

Nose tackle: Fabien Lovett OR Joshua Farmer

FOX: Patrick Payton

Linebackers: Kalen DeLoach or DJ Lundy, Tatum Bethune

Nickel: Jarrian Jones

Cornerback: Fentrell Cypress II, Renardo Green

BUCK: Shyheim Brown

Safety: Akeem Dent

Special teams

Kick returner: Deuce Spann OR Rodney Hill, Caziah Holmes

Punt returner: Keon Coleman

Kicker: Ryan Fitzgerald

Punter: Alex Mastromanno

Kickoff specialist: Ryan Fitzgerald

Long snapper: James Rosenberry Jr.

Holder: Alex Mastromanno