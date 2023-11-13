FSU football: Kalen DeLoach named ACC Linebacker of the Week

For the third straight year, Florida State beat Miami, with the latest win being a 27-20 victory that propelled the Seminoles to an undefeated record in ACC play as well as 10 wins for the second straight year under Mike Norvell.

While it wasn’t a particularly high-scoring affair, there were several Seminoles who made major plays in big moments to help secure the win for Florida State — namely linebacker Kalen DeLoach, who today was recognized by the ACC for his 10 tackle, 2 sack, 2 tackles for loss performance:

Both of his sacks came on third down, including a pivotal stop in the first quarter, a 10-yard loss that ended with a missed 51-yard field goal. His 10 tackles were a career-high and the first double-digit tackle game for a Seminole this season. His 2.0 sacks were also a career-best, as he leads the team with 7.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles-for-loss on the season. His 7.0 sacks are the most sacks for an FSU linebacker since 1993. The weekly honor is the second this season for the linebacker.

It’s the second time this season that DeLoach has earned weekly honors from the ACC, having earned the recognition following FSU’s win over Clemson when he forced a fumble, caught it on a toss from Braden Fiske then returned it 56 yards for a game-tying touchdown.

The Seminoles have had 14 athletes earn Player of the Week honors from the ACC this season.

Florida State is set to take on North Alabama at 6:30 p.m., with the game (serving as Senior Day, honoring a class that includes DeLoach) to be broadcast on the CW Network.