FSU vs. Florida game time, network announced

It’ll be a matchup under the lights in Gainesville to end the season for Florida State, with the kickoff time for the November 25 regular season finale vs. the Florida Gators announced as a 7 p.m. start time.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

The Gators (5-5, 3-4 SEC) are set to take on the No. 11 Missouri Tigers (8-2, 4-2 SEC) in their conference finale this Saturday. Florida is trying to avoid a second-straight losing season in the SEC (and overall record) to start the Billy Napier-era, with the Gators needing to win at least one of their last two games in order to secure bowl eligibility.

Florida State won last year’s matchup 45-38 — the highest-scoring game in series history and the first-ever Friday matchup in the series.

In addition to attempting to start a win streak over the Gators, the Seminoles will be looking to sweep the Sunshine State for the second year in a row and 12th time in school history.

For comparison — Miami has swept the state four times, Florida twice.