Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Miami

The Florida State Seminoles battled to a victory over their rivals this past Saturday to improve to a perfect 10-0. The Miami Hurricanes came out swinging and made the game a war in the trenches before Florida State pulled out the 27-20 victory.

Although quarterback Jordan Travis was sacked on three separate occasions, the pass blocking was impressive on the night. Miami stacked the box and stalled the running game before Trey Benson finally broke through in the third quarter with a massive 38-yard touchdown run.

Your weekly dose of an explosive Trey Benson run, this time a 38-yarder to put #FSU up 20-13 over Miami pic.twitter.com/KNGISxkatP — Tomahawk Nation (@TomahawkNation) November 11, 2023

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances. Please note, any player seeing fewer than 10 snaps is excluded due to the small sample size.

Florida State offensive line grades through week 11 Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Virginia Tech Total Snaps Virginia Tech Run Blocking Virginia Tech Pass Blocking Syracuse Total Snaps Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Duke Total Snaps Duke Run Blocking Duke Pass Blocking Wake Total Snaps Wake Run Blocking Wake Pass Blocking Pittsburgh Total Snaps Pittsburgh Run Blocking Pittsburgh Pass Blocking Miami Total Snaps Miami Run Blocking Miami Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Virginia Tech Total Snaps Virginia Tech Run Blocking Virginia Tech Pass Blocking Syracuse Total Snaps Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Duke Total Snaps Duke Run Blocking Duke Pass Blocking Wake Total Snaps Wake Run Blocking Wake Pass Blocking Pittsburgh Total Snaps Pittsburgh Run Blocking Pittsburgh Pass Blocking Miami Total Snaps Miami Run Blocking Miami Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Julian Armella n/a n/a n/a 13 56.1 77.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 56.10 77.30 Jeremiah Byers 60 65 51.8 56 54.7 67 60 63.5 59.1 52 52.9 45.1 40 61.5 32.6 68 56.0 86.4 58 70.8 57.2 62 66.5 68.6 77 58.6 88.6 64 59.2 75.6 60.87 63.20 Jaylen Early n/a n/a n/a 13 68 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 68.00 0.00 D'Mitri Emmanuel 41 51.3 84.8 41 80 75 22 50.3 80.7 44 59.2 74.1 34 60.8 55.2 32 61.0 83.0 65 52.3 87.4 26 71.1 52.3 40 57.5 87.2 53 71.0 57.0 61.45 73.67 Bryson Estes n/a n/a n/a 13 68.9 76.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 68.90 76.30 Bless Harris 55 63.7 87.5 56 68.6 79 60 71.8 75.3 62 48.4 91.4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 32 58.7 64.7 35 64.9 70.4 38 55.5 87.2 61.66 79.36 Keiondre Jones 35 60.8 83.9 15 69.8 79.3 38 79.5 52.2 18 55.3 69.9 22 61.9 74.0 36 56.9 84.9 57 58.6 87.6 36 66.2 47.4 38 59.3 85.3 17 43.7 81.5 61.20 74.60 Casey Roddick 60 56.3 56.2 56 68.7 81.3 60 71.3 85.5 62 44.3 55.4 56 61.5 1.0 68 58.6 87.3 22 49.6 82.5 62 81.9 72.0 76 60.6 85.1 62 59.0 74.9 61.18 68.12 Robert Scott 13 58.3 81.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 27 56.7 69.7 49 67.9 82.3 n/a n/a n/a 27 59.5 56.3 n/a n/a n/a 60.60 72.38 Thomas Shrader n/a n/a n/a 13 74.2 76.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 74.20 76.30 David Stickle n/a n/a n/a 18 63.4 74.9 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 63.40 74.90 Maurice Smith 68 58.6 36.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 61 58.3 61.9 56 56.5 58.3 68 76.0 84.3 72 63.8 81.0 62 61.7 71.6 77 58.1 59.2 66 67.3 64.6 62.54 64.64 Darius Washington 8 79.6 66.1 56 62.1 55.8 60 67.6 82.9 11 60.0 86.6 45 71.2 85.0 19 68.9 73.9 45 63.7 69.4 n/a n/a n/a 39 48.7 89.8 65 64.2 76.4 65.11 76.21

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play. PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable

Meech with the highest run-blocking grade of the group matches the eyeball test; his gallop-to-hip-check on the DT on Benson’s early TD run was some NFL vet stuff:

That said, Meech’s pass-blocking grade was the lowest of the group. Jones replaced him for a little while and posted top-flight pass blocking numbers, even though his run-blocking numbers were the lowest.