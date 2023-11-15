Noles News: Mike Norvell or Washington’s Kalen DeBoer for Coach of the Year?

Recruiting

Football

After a lot of hoopla that Florida State might slip in the College Football Playoff Rankings after a close win over Miami, the committee slotted the Seminoles at No. 4 — the same ranking they’ve assigned to FSU for the last three weeks, citing that Florida State has been a more complete team than Washington through 10 games this season.

As LastNoleofKrypton wrote following the release — it’s not quite time to care about the rankings (games still have to be played), but we’re getting close:

With two regular season games and championship week left we’re almost close to caring. The interesting thing is obviously Georgia moving to No.1 and Ohio State to No.2. Match-up wise, assuming FSU takes care of business these next three weeks, you’d much rather match-up against B1G Champion than Georgia.

While FSU’s odds to win the national championship have slipped to sixth-best, the Seminoles are still considered a virtual lock to make the playoffs in the eyes of Vegas, currently holding the best odds to qualify for the dance:

Odds to make 2023 College Football Playoff

Odds to win 2023 national championship

As for odds to win the 2023 Bear Bryant Award — Washington’s Kalen DeBoer currently holds the best odds to bring home the Coach of the Year trophy (+390) with Mike Norvell right behind (+300). Some other names:

Dan Lanning (+600)

Steve Sarkisian (+1100)

Ryan Day (+1100)

Jeff Brohm (+1200)

The big news over the weekend was Texas A&M’s firing of Jimbo Fisher — Jon Loesche took the time to look at his Florida State legacy, and how it won’t benefit from the forgiveness of time in the same manner that any lingering frustration with the end of the Bobby Bowden era dissipated:

In spite of all the self-inflicted wounds, the fan base never turned against Bowden enmasse. Fans packed the Gator Bowl in Jacksonville to show their appreciation for the legend, setting an attendance record that will likely never be surpassed. Bowden being carried off the field after a final victory is a lasting image for every Seminole fan old enough to remember it. Bobby Bowden truly built FSU football from the ground up and maintained a sustained level of excellence over four decades. FSU football finished in the AP Top 10 at least once in four straight decades under Bowden. More importantly, he made FSU feel special. Bowden interviewed for his dream job at Alabama in 1986, only to get passed over. It made such an impact on him that, when outright offered the job in 1990, Bowden turned Alabama down and was never linked to another school.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was named one of 20 semifinalists for the Davey O’Brien Award, presented to the best quarterback in college football:

Travis, a redshirt senior from West Palm Beach, was named a Maxwell Award semifinalist as the nation’s top player on Monday. Travis is Florida State’s all-time leader in total offense and touchdowns responsible for, records he achieved earlier this year. Travis is averaging 289.4 yards of offense per game in 2023, with 27 total touchdowns and just two turnovers. Travis has led the Seminoles to 16 consecutive wins, the third-longest winning streak in FSU history and the fifth-longest in ACC history. Florida State is 10-0 overall and completed ACC play a perfect 8-0 for the 10th time overall and the first time since 2014. Travis was the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback of the Week in Florida State’s 38-20 win over No. 16 Duke. He is a four-time Davey O’Brien Great 8 honoree which recognizes the best quarterbacks each week during the season. A three-time ACC Quarterback of the Week, Travis is one of three players nationally with at least 20 touchdown passes and two or fewer interceptions. He is one of eight players with 20 passing touchdowns and seven rushing touchdowns. In Saturday’s win against Miami, he became the first Florida State starting quarterback with three wins against the Hurricanes and extended his streak with a touchdown pass to 22 games. Earlier this season, he set an FSU record with 16 consecutive games accounting for multiple touchdowns, the second-longest streak in the ACC over the last 20 years. Travis had a stretch of 184 pass attempts without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in program history and 13th-longest in ACC history. He leads the nation in passer rating (202.99) and yards per attempt (11.0) against ranked opponents, and is fourth nationally in completion percentage (74.2) against ranked opponents. Travis began the season with a career-high four touchdown passes and a fifth touchdown on the ground in FSU’s 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU. In the second half against the Tigers, Travis had a QBR of 99.9, the highest rating in a half by any quarterback nationally against a ranked opponent since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston in 2013. Travis ranks among the top-three in the ACC in passing yards per game, passing efficiency, points responsible for per game, total offense per game, passing touchdowns, yards per pass attempt, yards per completion and completions per game. On top of FSU’s career touchdown and total offense records, Travis is No. 2 at FSU in his career with 65 passing touchdowns and 8,622 passing yards. Travis is No. 3 with 631 completions, 27 wins as starting quarterback and a 62.5 completion percentage. He also is No. 4 on the program’s career list with 31 rushing touchdowns. Fans can vote for the Davey O’Brien finalists until November 24. Finalists for the 2023 Davey O’Brien Award will be announced November 28 with the winner announced as part of the ESPN Home Depot College Football Awards Show on December 8.

After a huge game against Miami that was the latest entry in impressive performances this season, Florida State punter Alex Mastromanno was named one of 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award, presented annually to the top punter in the nation:

Mastromanno, from Melbourne, Australia, is averaging 47.0 yards on 42 punts this season, with a long of 59 against Clemson, Virginia Tech and Pitt. He has 20 punts inside the 20-yard line and 17 punts of 50 yards or more, matching his combined total from 2020-22. Mastromanno’s 47.0 yards per punt lead the ACC and are eighth nationally. Florida State’s net punting average of 44.05 is second nationally. Last week against Miami, Mastromanno tied a career high with four 50-yard punts and set a career high with five punts downed inside the 20-yard line. Among his highlights against the Hurricanes was a 52-yard punt downed at the 2-yard line and a 51-yarder that rolled out of bounds at the Miami 5. Mastromanno also had four 50-yard punts at Clemson, including a season-high 59-yard punt and a 51-yard punt that was downed at the 3-yard line. Florida State’s primary punter for the last four seasons, Mastromanno’s average punt has jumped over five yards from 2022, when he had 34 punts for a 41.8 average. His 20 punts inside the 20-yard line are also a career best. Finalists for the Ray Guy Award will be announced November 22 and the winner will be presented during the Home Depot College Football Awards on ESPN on December 8.

Defensive coordinator Adam Fuller was named one of 57 nominees for The Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant:

And rounding out the award nods — FSU’s offensive line was tabbed as one of 12 semifinalists for the 2023 Joe Moore Award, given to the top offensive line unit in college football:

Led by offensive coordinator and offensive line coach Alex Atkins, Florida State averages 444.7 total yards of offense per game. Eight players make up the bulk of the Seminoles’ offensive line, including D’Mitri Emmanuel, with 48 career starts; Jeremiah Byers and Casey Roddick, with 40 starts; and Maurice Smith (37), Darius Washington (33) and Robert Scott Jr. (30). Keiondre Jones (22) and Bless Harris (13) have also started double-digit games in their careers. Harris was the ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week against No. 5 LSU, when he entered off the bench as FSU scored 31 consecutive points in the second half of the Noles 45-24 win. The Seminoles did not allow a sack to the Tigers for the second consecutive season. Emmanuel was the co-ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week against Southern Miss as FSU ran for a season-high 306 yards and 8.3 yards per carry in a 66-13 win, and Washington won against Virginia Tech when FSU ran for 7.8 yards per carry, led by running back Trey Benson’s 200 yards on just 11 carries. FSU held Boston College without a tackle for loss or sack. It was the first time against an FBS opponent - and just the second time in school history - that FSU did not allow a TFL in a game.The Seminoles have the most experienced offensive line in the country, with all eight players on the two-deep depth chart playing at least their fourth year of college football. The Noles starting five last week against Miami combined for 198 starts. The Joe Moore Award finalists will be named on Tuesday, December 5. The eventual winner will be recognized in the ensuing weeks during a surprise, on-campus visit to the winning unit’s school.

Florida State legends (and Pro Football Hall of Famers) Derrick Brooks and LeRoy Butler were named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl 75th Anniversary Team:

Brooks was a four-year letterwinner at Florida State and helped lead the Seminoles to the 1993 National Championship before a Hall of Fame career in the NFL. Brooks was the 2000 Walter Payton Man of the Year, the 2002 Defensive Player of the Year, a 2014 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee and a 2016 College Football Hall of Fame inductee. Brooks was a three-time first-team All-ACC linebacker and was the 1993 ACC Defensive Player of the Year, a unanimous All-American in 1993 and a consensus All-American in 1994. Brooks was a first-round draft pick in the 1995 NFL Draft by Tampa Bay and played his entire 14-year career with the Buccaneers, helping the Buccaneers win the first Super Bowl in franchise history with a 44-yard interception for a touchdown in Super Bowl XXXVII. At Florida State, Brooks recorded 274 tackles, 18.0 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, forced four fumbles and recovered two, blocked two kicks and scored three defensive touchdowns. Butler was a three-year letterwinner at Florida State from 1987-89, culminating in being named a consensus All-American his final season. Butler was inducted into the Florida State Hall of Fame in 2001 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022. Butler appeared in 32 games at FSU with 194 tackles, 3.0 tackles for loss, 1.0 sack, nine interceptions, 14 pass breakups and three forced fumbles. He was also responsible for the Puntrooskie at No. 3 Clemson in 1988, gaining 78 yards on a fake punt that set up the Seminoles for a game-winning field goal.

Butler played 12 years in the NFL for the Green Bay Packers after being selected in the second round of the 1990 NFL Draft. Butler is credited with creating the Lambeau Leap after Packer touchdowns and was the first player in NFL history with 20 sacks and 20 interceptions in their career. Butler and the Packers won Super Bowl XXXI in 1997.

And, just for laughs:

Basketball

Florida State standout sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson was named one of 50 players on the 023-24 Wooden Award Preseason Top 50 List:

The Wooden Award All American Team™ will be announced the week of the “Elite Eight” roundof the NCAA Tournament. The winner of the 2024 John R. Wooden Award will be presented in LosAngeles in April. Latson was a Wooden Award national ballot selection last season in what was one of the top freshman campaigns in NCAA Women’s Basketball history. Making her season debut vs. No. 11 Tennessee last Thursday, Latson recorded 20 points in a big 92-91 win for the Seminoles – her 19th 20-point game in 32 career games played as a Seminole. The Miami, Fla., native will lead the No. 12 Seminoles into Gainesville this Friday as they prepare for rival Florida at 4 p.m. on SEC Network+. FSU follows with its Seminole Heritage Game taking place on Sunday, Nov. 19, at 2 p.m. against South Alabama at the Tucker Center.

Soccer

All Sports

Florida State women’s tennis has signed three new student-athletes: Mary Boyce Deatherage, Eva Shaw and Chiara Di Genova:

Shaw is from Staffordshire, England, and graduated from Loughborough Amherst school. Shaw has an ITF juniors’ career-high ranking of No. 85 in the world. Shaw won the 16U and 18U National Championships in singles and won two J4 ITF’s. Growing up, Shaw played soccer, hockey, netball, but fell in love with tennis due to the individual component of the sport. Di Genova was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and graduated from K12 International Academy. Di Genova has an ITF juniors’ career-high ranking of No. 159 and won the J5 ITF title in Peru. Di Genova began playing tennis at the age of eight and by 15 was traveling across the world competing in tournaments. Deatherage is a five-star recruit out of Maitland, Florida. Deatherage is ranked No. 47 in her class and No. 9 in the state of Florida. Deatherage recently won the 2023 Bobby Curtis Sectional Championships in the 18U Division. Deatherage was introduced to the sport of tennis by her father and has loved it ever since.