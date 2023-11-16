Noles News: FSU set to honor seniors, 2013 national championship team on Saturday

Recruiting

2023 Florida State commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Armondo Blount

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Jamari Howard (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Florida State is just two days out from its 2023 home finale against the North Alabama Lions — while the opponent on deck is an FCS one, the Seminoles aren’t taking their foot off the gas in practice with Wednesday’s being described as “emotional” and spirited:

Two themes carried over from Tuesday in Tallahassee: weather and intensity. The Seminoles are not taking their eyes off the opponent this week, with practices as intense as the first week of the year. Mike Norvell called today a “spirited” practice, with chippiness as common as the raindrops falling. The intensity came from the Seminole’s scheduled situational Wednesday, pinning the offense and defense against each other all day. The first 11-on-11 period began with Jordan Travis staring down the field’s length with 52 seconds left. After leading his team down into field goal range last week, the offense did not cross midfield, resulting in a defensive win. The offense responded later in the day, executing at a high level in the red zone for a balanced day on both sides of the ball. A soaked Mike Norvell spoke to the media after practice and spoke highly of his group. “Competitive on both sides of the ball, thought guys were getting after it...last two days have been good work days, and we are excited for this week and the last home game that we get to play.”

The Seminoles are set to honor their seniors during the matchup against North Alabama — as well as celebrate the 10-year anniversary of the 2013 national championship team.

As Mike Norvell put it Monday:

You’ll hear this this weekend, and it’s going to be a special event, special recognition of all of that they did, one of the greatest teams in the history of college football. You know, to be able to honor their accomplishments is really going to be big, and glad we’re going to have the majority of those guys back to be able to celebrate them it. Those teams were special. Those teams, we do — it’s not just — we are going to recognize them as a team there Saturday but it’s about recognizing — we bring the past players back. Every home game, they have an opportunity to come and be a part of our Friday night. Whenever we are on the road, if they are in the area, you have an opportunity to come be around the team, the guys that have come and laid the foundation before us, they deserve to be recognized. They deserve to be celebrated. I mean, because they have made this program what we get to be a part of, and so I’m glad that we have a game and the moment. But I still think that what we do each day, being able to open the doors to past players, that’s important. We had a lot of great past players that were here this last week, and guys on the sideline. I mean, you see tears in their eye just because they care so much because it meant so much and because they invested so much. It is who they are and what they are all about. We say it a ton: Once an Nolle, always an Nole. It doesn’t ever go away. Being able to put on pads, it does. That’s going to end. And it’s going to end for guys at a lot of different times. But the passion, you know, obviously the excitement, the belief in the program, I mean, that’s forever. So yes, we absolutely take time to recognize that, and I’m looking forward to those guys being here but it’s also, it’s daily.

FSU Sports Info put out a nice feature piece on Florida State’s Josh Nickleberry:

Following a 12-point and three-assist performance in Florida State’s 94-67 win over Central Michigan in the first round of the 2023 Sunshine Slam on Monday at the Donald L. Tucker Center, Nickelberry has settled into life as a college student and basketball player at Florida State University. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Communication with a concentration in journalism from La Salle University in April of 2023, and he’s currently pursuing a certificate in Athletic Coaching as a graduate student at FSU. He’s averaging 10.5 points per game while shooting nearly 68 percent from the floor in the first two games of the season. He’s been among the first players substituted into both games and has an been instant energy boost on both the offensive and defensive ends of the court. With Nickelberry in the lineup, the Seminoles are averaging 94.0 points scored, while holding Kennesaw State and Central Michigan to a combined .398 shooting mark from the floor.

Florida State swimming and diving will compete at the Georgia Fall Invitational at the Gabrielsen Natatorium starting on Thursday: