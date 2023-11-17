The undefeated Florida State Seminoles football team, ranked 4th in the nation and in the College Football Playoff rankings, will play its final home game of the 2023 season this Saturday against the North Alabama Lions.

Kickoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. eastern on the CW network, marking FSU’s first appearance on the CW. Tom Werme and James Bates will have the call, with Treavor Scales on the sidelines.

This will be the first meeting between Florida State and North Alabama.

The seniors, as well as draft-eligible players unlikely to return to FSU, will be ceremonially honored in Doak Campbell Stadium before the game. FSU will also honor the 2013 National Championship team and retire Jameis Winston’s jersey.

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions: How to watch

Date

Saturday, November 18

Time

6:30 p.m.

Watch

The CW

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 111 or 384

Florida State vs. North Alabama: Game notes

» The Seminoles are 10-0 this season and 8-0 in the ACC, following a 27-20 win over Miami last week. FSU has completed its 10th perfect ACC regular season in program history and is 10-0 to start a season for the eighth time.

» Florida State is No. 4 in this week’s Associated Press poll. It is the 11th consecutive week FSU has been ranked in the top-5, the program’s longest streak since 2013-14 when Florida State was in the top-5 for 27 consecutive polls.

» The win over Miami extended the Seminoles’ winning streak to 16 games, the longest active streak in the ACC and 3rd-longest active streak in the country. During its streak, which is also tied for the 3rd-longest in program history and 5th-longest ever by an ACC program, Florida State has outscored its opponents 636-282.

» FSU has held every opponent this season to fewer than 30 points. The 10-game streak is the longest active in the ACC and the 4th-longest active streak in the country. The last time Florida State held at least 10 straight opponents to fewer than 30 points was a 12-game streak in 2015.

» The Seminoles boast one of the nation’s best pass defenses, leading the country in opponent completion percentage (46.9), pass breakups (61) and passes defended (68). FSU’s defense also ranks 2nd in fewest passing touchdowns allowed (6) and 6th in opponent passer rating (102.08).

» Florida State (46.9%) is the only team in the nation forcing more incompletions than completions allowed. The last time a P5 team held its opponents below 50 percent completions in a season was 2018, when Michigan and LSU posted marks of 49.5 and 49.7 percent, respectively, and the last time FSU held its opponents below 50 percent completions for a season was 2012.

» The Seminoles have held five consecutive opponents below 50-percent completions, the longest active streak in the nation and the longest nationally by a team against Power 5 opponents since LSU in the last five games of its national championship season. In those five games, FSU’s opponents have a cumulative 37.8 completion percentage.

» FSU is the only team in the ACC and one of six nationally ranked in the top-15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense. The Seminoles also are the only team in the ACC and one of four in the country ranked in the top-25 in both passing offense and pass defense.

» FSU ranks 21st nationally in red zone defense, allowing points on just 75.9 percent of opponents’ drives that reach the 20-yard line, and its rate of 44.8 percent of red zone drives faced that result in a touchdown is 12th-best.

» Florida State’s offense leads the ACC in fewest interceptions thrown (2, 2nd nationally), fewest turnovers (5, 2nd), touchdowns scored (49, 13th), passing efficiency (160.89, 15th) and yards per completion (13.66, 25th).

» The Seminoles are one of 13 teams nationally to have a receiver and a rusher with a three-touchdown game this season. Keon Coleman caught a career-high three scores vs. No. 5 LSU, and Trey Benson tied his single-game career- high with three rushing scores vs. Southern Miss. Coleman is one of 30 receivers nationally with a three-touchdown game this year, and Benson is one of 69 players with three rushing scores in a game.

» Florida State’s defense has faced 55 plays inside their 10-yard line this season and allowed just 13 touchdowns. In the 45-24 win over No. 5 LSU, the Seminoles faced 10 snaps inside their own 5-yard line and allowed only two scores. On LSU’s first drive of the game, the Tigers had six plays inside the five-yard line, including four snaps from the 1-yard line, and the FSU defense forced a turnover on downs with a 13-yard sack on 4th-and-1.

» Mike Norvell is 22-5 (.815) in November as a head coach, including 10-3 (.769) at home.

