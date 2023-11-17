The Florida State Seminoles, who are sitting at the No. 4 spot in the College Football Playoff rankings, are hosting their final home game of the season, taking on the North Alabama Lions (3-7, 1-5 UAC) for the first time, Saturday night under the lights, at Doak Campbell Stadium.

The kickoff time is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game is being televised on the CW Network, which will mark the Noles’ first appearance on the CW.

The Noles look to remain unbeaten and extend their 16-game winning streak, which is the third-longest active streak in the country, and the third-longest in program history. FSU has already finished their ACC season at 8-0 and clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship for the sixth time, and the first since 2014.

Florida State (10-0, 8-0 ACC) ranks in the top 15 in both scoring offense and scoring defense, one of only six teams in all of FBS. The Noles have committed only five turnovers which is the 2nd-lowest total nationally and the fewest in the ACC.

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is having an outstanding season to add to his record-setting career. This season, he is one of three players nationally with at least 20 touchdown passes and two or fewer interceptions.

The seniors, as well as draft-eligible players unlikely to return to FSU, will be ceremonially honored in Doak Campbell Stadium before the game. FSU will also honor the 2013 National Championship team, and retire Jameis Winston’s jersey.

This week, it was announced that the jersey worn by 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and consensus All-America quarterback Jameis Winston will be retired following the first quarter of Saturday’s home game against North Alabama. FSU began retiring the jersey rather than the number of its all-time great student-athletes in 1997.

Winston will become just the 11th FSU football player to be honored with the retirement of his number/jersey. He will join Seminole greats Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones.

Earlier this week, FSU head coach Mike Norvell was asked about the outgoing senior class:

Q. The senior class, especially the guys who were here when you got here at the very beginning, what level of appreciation do you have for the work and all the emotions that have gone into get to go this point? MIKE NORVELL: The level of appreciation is all. It can’t be any higher. Because they said yes. They said yes. It was hard. It was challenging. The experiences, there were highs and there were lows. They said yes to continue to work, continue to grow, continue to push themselves, a lot of them further than what they probably thought they even could get to. But I believed in them. They said yes; so did we. It’s our choice in being able to set the standard and to help paint the picture of what can be ahead. You know, a lot of these guys, they were able to stick it through. They were able to push, and I’m sure plenty of people had other opinions on what they could or what they should do. But they believed in it, and they are great leaders on this team. Wonderful teammates. They are just great examples of what this program is all about.

We can expect Mike Norvell, who has a score to settle, to try to exact revenge against North Alabama because of the past history between Norvell and UNA.

Norvell’s final college football game as a player for Central Arkansas resulted in a heartbreaking 41-38 loss to UNA in the NCAA Division II quarterfinal round. Norvell had walked on at Louisiana Tech in 2000 before enjoying a four-year career at UCA from 2001-05.

LastNoleOfKrypton (10-0)

A tune-up before the Gators; lots of snaps for the young folks. The future is bright in Tallahassee and on Saturday on the CW they’re going to show it.

FSU 66, North Alabama 0

Brian Pellerin (Season record: 9-1)

The final chance to celebrate some of the best to ever wear the FSU uniform in Doak is the most notable aspect of this game. Play hard, play fast and get out healthy

FSU 56. North Alabama 3

FrankDNole (Season record: 12-0)

This game should be in garbage time by the middle of the second quarter giving FSU’s second and third team players plenty of snaps.

UNA will not be able to stop the Noles offensive weapons, and the defense will harass and intimidate North Alabama’s sophomore QB Noah Walters.

Walter’s first love in CFB was the Florida State Seminoles. Walters will be living out his childhood dream on Saturday as a starting quarterback at Doak Campbell Stadium, as Walters grew up a Florida State fan.

FSU Seminoles 54, North Alabama 17

Jordan Silversmith (Season Record: 9-1)

An FCS opponent could not have come at a better time. After being down in the first half against Pitt and trying to throw the game away against Miami, Florida State gets the reset they need before going on the road.

Senior day should be emotional for this group. It is Mike Norvell’s first four year class exhausting their eligibility and should cause for an emotional scene Saturday night. I think the Seminoles will want to go out with a bang and will not overlook their opponent the way some times might.

As far as the on the field festivities I will be looking for a few things. Most notable of the replacement changes this weekend will be at point of the game each quarterback comes in and how long they play. With Jordan Travis leaving and our eyes naturally turning to next year, does FSU have their QB of the future on this roster or will they need to go to the portal to find one? The answer may not come from an FCS team, but maybe Mike and his staff will leave some crumbs for us to follow. Along those lines, the rotation of the offensive line will be one to watch for. Mike Norvell mentioned Julian Armella and Jaylen Early throughout this year, but they will need to be power five starters next season. The way they look Saturday and how long they are put in for could again give us an idea of what the coaching staff believes. Florida State will put the Jacksonville State nightmares behind them with a dominant victory in this one.

Florida State 63 UNA 0

TimScribble (Season record: 8-2)

The Seminoles should win this one pretty easily, which should lead to lots of backup snaps.

I’m really excited to see the young quarterbacks and offensive line. This could be a really fun game to take in on the CW!

FSU 47, UNA 3

Perry Kostidakis (Season record: 9-0)

It’s time to stand on business and get Adam Fuller his first spiked baseball — give me a depth-heavy second-half and an 11-0 record heading into Hogtown.

Florida State 57, UNA 0

NoleThruandThru (Season record: 10-0)

Stay healthy, rest the starters after halftime at the very latest, get some nice game reps for the younger players, and gear up for the Gators.

FSU 59, North Alabama 3

Evenflow58 (Season record: 9-0)

I think Fuller finally gets his spiked ball. I don’t think there’s anything to predict or take away from this game.

FSU 45, North Alabama 0

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions

