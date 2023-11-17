Recruiting:

FSU’s recruiting is on fire; so much so that 247Sports’ National Director of Recruiting, Steve Wiltfong, thinks that FSU has an outside shot at the No.1 class.

Looking at the names after Smith, five-star defensive lineman LJ McCray, five-star receiver Cameron Coleman, Top247 athlete Joshisa Trader, No. 1 ranked interior offensive lineman Jason Zandamela, Top247 cornerback Cai Bates, in-state defensive back Xavier Lucas, Top247 cornerback Wardell Mack and defensive lineman D’Nas White, the 247Sports Class Calculator shows there is a path to finishing atop the standings. Some of those recruitments will be harder than others, but the communication remains between the two parties.

Multiple FSU commitments are visiting for North Alabama.

Football:

One last go in Doak Campbell Stadium for the class that turned it around:

Last one in Doak. Blessed to be a Nole 4L — J.Jones (@JarrianJones) November 16, 2023

Congratulations to this week’s Academic All-Stars:

The 2013 National Champions will be honored this weekend and the Heisman winner that lead that squad is receiving one of the highest honors a FSU great can receive.

Miami challenged FSU’s DBs in the running game but for the most part Mike Norvell and Alex Atkins out-schemed Miami heavily.

Mike Norvell is an old school fan? Stock up:

Thank you #NoleFamily Saturday will be a special day for our Seniors and this team as we play for the last time in Doak Campbell this year. Finishing the year with 5 straight sell outs!! #KeepCLIMBing #SellOutStreak https://t.co/frCM4us1Vx pic.twitter.com/a7ngny8xA2 — Mike Norvell (@Coach_Norvell) November 16, 2023

Jordan Travis is No.7 in CBSSports’ QB power rankings.

Travis continues on his “just doing enough to win and stay healthy because we’re going to waltz to an ACC title so long as we don’t do anything stupid” plan. I can’t say I blame him! Florida State took Miami’s best punch on Saturday and didn’t flinch, improving to 10-0. Now Travis and the ‘Noles have secured a spot in the ACC Championship Game and need to handle business against North Alabama and Florida. (8)

Other Sports:

FSU is 2-0 on the young season and taking on the Florida Gators at 7pm today.

12th-ranked FSU is 2-0 on the young season and taking on the Florida Gators at 1pm today:

It won’t be long before the Softball team returns to the field.