The Florida State Seminoles are closing out their 2023 home schedule by hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-7, 1-5 UAC) tonight at Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the CW Network.
The Seminoles, who remain in fourth place in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, have already finished their ACC season undefeated and clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship for the sixth time, and the first since 2014.
The seniors, as well as draft-eligible players unlikely to return to FSU, will be ceremonially honored in Doak Campbell Stadium before the game. FSU will also honor the 2013 National Championship team, and retire Jameis Winston’s jersey.
Winston will become the 11th FSU football player to be honored with the retirement of his number/jersey. He will join Seminole greats Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones.
Below, find everything you need to know for tonight’s matchup — from previews to TV info to predictions and more. While you’re waiting for the FSU game to kickoff, feel free to join in the comment section to judge the noon and mid-afternoon matchups, and point out how superior the Seminole team is over those lesser teams playing the earlier games.
Once we are approaching kickoff, join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Game Threads:
- Please move to the FIRST QUARTER THREAD 15 MINUTES BEFORE KICKOFF
- At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. North Alabama: How to watch, stream, TV info, game notes
- Depth Chart: FSU releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. North Alabama
- COLUMN: Time won’t heal the self-inflicted wounds to Jimbo Fisher’s legacy the same way it did for Bobby Bowden
- Whiteboard Review: Miami vs. Florida State Blitzes, Brackets, and Run Fits
- Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Miami
- Seminole Wrap Podcast: Where did FSU excel against Miami and what do Seminoles still need to fix?
- Florida State is No. 4 in the Playoff — Not time to care yet but we’re close
- Florida State to retire Jameis Winston jersey
- FSU football: Kalen DeLoach named ACC Linebacker of the Week
- Situational Wednesday: FSU hones in on red zone improvement in a “spirited” practice
- CFP Rankings: Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings: FSU remains No. 4 after moving to 10-0
- FSU Practice Notes: “You never know if this could be the rep!” FSU takes practice field showing no signs of taking foot off the gas
- Media Monday: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators reflect on Miami win, emphasize need for growth ahead of final home game
- Rankings: FSU remains No. 4 in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after win over Miami
- Florida State is No. 4 in the Playoff — should you care?
- College Football Week 12 Picks, DFS Plays & Podcast: Upsets-giving Week Kickoff
- What went right, what went wrong on offense for FSU vs. Miami
- What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU in breathtaking win over Miami
- A BRAND NEW RECRUITING THREAD #15 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting-FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #15
Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions: How to watch
Date
Saturday, November 18
Time
6:30 p.m.
Watch
The CW
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 111 or 384
Top 25 Matchups: Week 12
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
- No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 11 Oregon State Beavers | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils | 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones | 8 p.m. | FOX
- No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Chattanooga Mocs | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- No. 9 Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Louisville Cardinals at Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights | 12 p.m. | FS1
- No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. UL Monroe Warhawks | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 15 LSU Tigers vs. Georgia State Panthers | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 22 Utah Utes | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks | 7 p.m. | FS1
- No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 24 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings
- Michigan Wolverines (+215)
- Georgia Bulldogs (+255)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (+650)
- Oregon Ducks (+800)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (+800)
- Florida State Seminoles (+950)
- Washington Huskies (+1400)
- Texas Longhorns (+2000)
- Louisville Cardinals (+15000)
- Oklahoma Sooners (+30000)
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...