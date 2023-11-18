The Florida State Seminoles are closing out their 2023 home schedule by hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-7, 1-5 UAC) tonight at Doak Campbell Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and the game will be televised on the CW Network.

The Seminoles, who remain in fourth place in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, have already finished their ACC season undefeated and clinched a spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship for the sixth time, and the first since 2014.

The seniors, as well as draft-eligible players unlikely to return to FSU, will be ceremonially honored in Doak Campbell Stadium before the game. FSU will also honor the 2013 National Championship team, and retire Jameis Winston’s jersey.

Winston will become the 11th FSU football player to be honored with the retirement of his number/jersey. He will join Seminole greats Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones.

Below, find everything you need to know for tonight’s matchup — from previews to TV info to predictions and more. While you’re waiting for the FSU game to kickoff, feel free to join in the comment section to judge the noon and mid-afternoon matchups, and point out how superior the Seminole team is over those lesser teams playing the earlier games.

Once we are approaching kickoff, join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions: How to watch

Date

Saturday, November 18

Time

6:30 p.m.

Watch

The CW

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 111 or 384

