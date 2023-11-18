 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

First quarter game thread: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions

FSU has held every opponent this season to fewer than 30 points

By FrankDNole
NCAA Football: Miami at Florida State Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Game Threads:

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions: How to watch

Date

Saturday, November 18

Time

6:30 p.m.

Watch

The CW

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 111 or 384

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

