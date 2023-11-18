FSU reveals uniform combination for home finale vs. North Alabama

Florida State is set to take Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium for the final time this season today, facing off against FCS opponent North Alabama as the Seminoles look to solidify an 11-0 (8-0 ACC) record.
The game will serve as Senior Day for FSU’s graduating class (and others who are departing) as well as a commemoration for the 2013 national championship team — including the retirement of Jameis Winston’s jersey.
Ahead of the matchup, Florida State revealed its uniform combination for its home finale — garnet on garnet with gold helmets:
Senior Day combo— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) November 18, 2023
Gold
Garnet
Garnet#NoleFamily | #KeepCLIMBing pic.twitter.com/4EhDdoqK6k
The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), garnet on white (with aforementioned white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.
2023 Florida State Senior Day: Tentative List of Honorees
(Participation or non-participation in Senior Day does not necessarily indicate anything for the players who have eligibility remaining)
- Danj Altine - Defensive Back
- Tatum Bethune - Linebacker
- Dennis Briggs - Defensive Lineman
- Jeremiah Byers - Offensive Lineman
- Kalen DeLoach - Linebacker
- Akeem Dent - Defensive Back
- D’Mitri Emmanuel - Offensive Lineman
- Braden Fiske - Defensive Lineman
- Renardo Green - Defensive Back
- Jarrian Jones - Defensive Back
- Fabien Lovett - Defensive Tackle
- Casey Roddick - Offensive Lineman
- James Rosenberry - Long Snapper
- Thomas Shrader - Offensive Lineman
- Jordan Travis - Quarterback
- Jared Verse - Defensive End
Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions: How to watch
Date
Saturday, November 18
Time
6:30 p.m.
Watch
The CW
Listen
Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 111 or 384
Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions
- How To Watch: Florida State vs. North Alabama: How to watch, stream, TV info, game notes
- Depth Chart: FSU releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. North Alabama
- COLUMN: Time won’t heal the self-inflicted wounds to Jimbo Fisher’s legacy the same way it did for Bobby Bowden
- Whiteboard Review: Miami vs. Florida State Blitzes, Brackets, and Run Fits
- Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Miami
- Seminole Wrap Podcast: Where did FSU excel against Miami and what do Seminoles still need to fix?
- Florida State is No. 4 in the Playoff — Not time to care yet but we’re close
- Florida State to retire Jameis Winston jersey
- FSU football: Kalen DeLoach named ACC Linebacker of the Week
- Situational Wednesday: FSU hones in on red zone improvement in a “spirited” practice
- CFP Rankings: Week 12 College Football Playoff Rankings: FSU remains No. 4 after moving to 10-0
- FSU Practice Notes: “You never know if this could be the rep!” FSU takes practice field showing no signs of taking foot off the gas
- Media Monday: Mike Norvell, FSU coordinators reflect on Miami win, emphasize need for growth ahead of final home game
- Rankings: FSU remains No. 4 in Coaches Poll, AP Top 25 after win over Miami
- Florida State is No. 4 in the Playoff — should you care?
- College Football Week 12 Picks, DFS Plays & Podcast: Upsets-giving Week Kickoff
- What went right, what went wrong on offense for FSU vs. Miami
- What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU in breathtaking win over Miami
- A BRAND NEW RECRUITING THREAD #15 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting-FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #15
Top 25 Matchups: Week 12
- No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers | 4 p.m. | Big Ten Network
- No. 3 Michigan Wolverines at Maryland Terrapins | 12 p.m. | FOX
- No. 4 Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions | 6:30 p.m. | CW Network
- No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 11 Oregon State Beavers | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
- No. 6 Oregon Ducks at Arizona State Sun Devils | 4 p.m. | FOX
- No. 7 Texas Longhorns at Iowa State Cyclones | 8 p.m. | FOX
- No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Chattanooga Mocs | 12 p.m. | ESPN+/SECN+
- No. 9 Missouri Tigers vs. Florida Gators | 7:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 10 Louisville Cardinals at Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes | 12 p.m. | ABC
- No. 12 Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Rutgers Scarlet Knights | 12 p.m. | FS1
- No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels vs. UL Monroe Warhawks | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
- No. 14 Oklahoma Sooners at BYU Cougars | 12 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 15 LSU Tigers vs. Georgia State Panthers | 8 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 22 Utah Utes | 2:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
- No. 19 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons | 3:30 p.m. | NBC
- No. 20 North Carolina Tar Heels at Clemson Tigers | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
- No. 21 Kansas State Wildcats at No. 25 Kansas Jayhawks | 7 p.m. | FS1
- No. 23 Oklahoma State Cowboys at Houston Cougars | 4 p.m. | ESPN2
- No. 24 Tulane Green Wave at Florida Atlantic Owls | 12 p.m. | ESPN+
Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings
- Michigan Wolverines (+215)
- Georgia Bulldogs (+255)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (+650)
- Oregon Ducks (+800)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (+800)
- Florida State Seminoles (+950)
- Washington Huskies (+1400)
- Texas Longhorns (+2000)
- Louisville Cardinals (+15000)
- Oklahoma Sooners (+30000)
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...