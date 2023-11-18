FSU reveals uniform combination for home finale vs. North Alabama

Florida State is set to take Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium for the final time this season today, facing off against FCS opponent North Alabama as the Seminoles look to solidify an 11-0 (8-0 ACC) record.

The game will serve as Senior Day for FSU’s graduating class (and others who are departing) as well as a commemoration for the 2013 national championship team — including the retirement of Jameis Winston’s jersey.

Ahead of the matchup, Florida State revealed its uniform combination for its home finale — garnet on garnet with gold helmets:

The Seminoles have worn several different combinations under head coach Mike Norvell — all-garnet, all-white (including with white helmets), garnet on white (with aforementioned white helmets), black and garnet, white on garnet, traditional away, and traditional home amongst them.

2023 Florida State Senior Day: Tentative List of Honorees

(Participation or non-participation in Senior Day does not necessarily indicate anything for the players who have eligibility remaining)

Danj Altine - Defensive Back

Tatum Bethune - Linebacker

Dennis Briggs - Defensive Lineman

Jeremiah Byers - Offensive Lineman

Kalen DeLoach - Linebacker

Akeem Dent - Defensive Back

D’Mitri Emmanuel - Offensive Lineman

Braden Fiske - Defensive Lineman

Renardo Green - Defensive Back

Jarrian Jones - Defensive Back

Fabien Lovett - Defensive Tackle

Casey Roddick - Offensive Lineman

James Rosenberry - Long Snapper

Thomas Shrader - Offensive Lineman

Jordan Travis - Quarterback

Jared Verse - Defensive End

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions: How to watch

Date

Saturday, November 18

Time

6:30 p.m.

Watch

The CW

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network, SiriusXM RADIO FSU Broadcast: CH. 111 or 384

Florida State Seminoles vs. North Alabama Lions

Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation

Top 25 Matchups: Week 12

Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings

Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.