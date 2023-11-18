FSU will face off against Louisville in ACC Championship after Cardinals beat Miami

Florida State football officially knows its opponent in the 2023 ACC Championship.

The No. 10 Louisville Cardinals (10-1, 7-1 ACC) outlasted the Miami Hurricanes (6-5, 2-5 ACC) 38-31 on Saturda to secure its spot in the title game, winning 10 games for the first time since joining the ACC.

Florida State will be making its first trip to Charlotte since 2014 (sixth overall) while Louisville will be appearing in its first-ever ACC Championship since switching over from the American Athletic Conference in 2014.

The Seminoles and Cardinals faced off every year from 2014 to 2022 before the ACC moved away from its divisional format, allowing the two former Atlantic teams to now match up in the title game.

FSU won last year’s game 35-31, a thriller that saw Tate Rodemaker lead the Seminoles to a win after Jordan Travis (who started his career at Louisville) left the game with an injury. The series since the Cardinals joined the ACC sits 5-1 in Florida State’s favor, with FSU leading 17-6 overall.

The 2023 ACC Football Championship Game will kickoff at 8 p.m. on Saturday, December 2, taking place in Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Florida State vs. Louisville: Series History

9/16/2022 | FSU 35, Louisville 31 (Louisville, KY)

9/25/2021 | FSU 31, Louisville 23 (Tallahassee, FL)

10/24/2020 | Louisville 48, FSU 16 (Louisville, KY)

9/21/2019 | Louisville 35, FSU 24 (Tallahassee, FL)

9/29/2018 | FSU 28, Louisville 24 (Louisville, KY)

10/21/2017 | FSU 31, Louisville 28 (Tallahassee, FL)

9/17/2016 | Louisville 63, FSU 20 (Louisville, KY)

10/17/2015 | Louisville 41, FSU 21 (Tallahassee, FL)

10/30/2014 | FSU 42, Louisville 31 (Louisville, KY)

9/26/2002 | Louisville 26, FSU 20 (Louisville, KY)

9/23/2000 | FSU 31, Louisville 0 (Tallahassee, FL)

11/2/1991 | FSU 40, Louisville 15 (Louisville, KY)

10/17/1987 | Louisville 32, FSU 9 (Tallahassee, FL)

10/25/1986 | Louisville 18, FSU 54 (Louisville, KY)

10/20/1983 | Louisville 51, FSU 7 (Tallahassee, FL)

11/13/1982 | Louisville 49, FSU 14 (Tallahassee, FL)

9/5/1981 | Louisville 17, FSU 0 (Tallahassee, FL)

9/13/1980 | Louisville 52, FSU 0 (Tallahassee, FL)

10/6/1979 | FSU 27, Louisville 0 (Louisville, KY)

9/12/1970 | Louisville 9, FSU 7 (Tallahassee, FL)

10/2/1954 | FSU 47, Louisville 6 (Louisville, KY)

10/3/1953 | Louisville 59, FSU 0 (Tallahassee, FL)

10/4/1952 | Louisville 14, FSU 4 (Tallahassee, FL)