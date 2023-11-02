Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Wake Forest

The Florida State Seminoles recorded their eighth win of their perfect season this past Saturday. The Seminoles scored 34 points in the first half, before cruising to a 41-16 victory.

Florida State was in control from the start, and although the ground game struggled at times, the offensive line kept Jordan Travis (mostly) clean, allowing just one sack. Running back Trey Benson rushed for 55 yards on just ten carries, while the Seminole quarterbacks completed 36 passes for 382 yards.

After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances. Please note, any player seeing fewer than 10 snaps is excluded due to the small sample size.

Florida State offensive line grades through Week 9:

Florida State offensive line grades through week 9 Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Virginia Tech Total Snaps Virginia Tech Run Blocking Virginia Tech Pass Blocking Syracuse Total Snaps Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Duke Total Snaps Duke Run Blocking Duke Pass Blocking Wake Total Snaps Wake Run Blocking Wake Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Player LSU Total Snaps LSU Run Blocking LSU Pass Blocking Southern Miss Total Snaps Southern Miss Run Blocking Southern Miss Pass Blocking BC Total Snaps BC Run Blocking BC Pass Blocking Clemson Total Snaps Clemson Run Blocking Clemson Pass Blocking Virginia Tech Total Snaps Virginia Tech Run Blocking Virginia Tech Pass Blocking Syracuse Total Snaps Syracuse Run Blocking Syracuse Pass Blocking Duke Total Snaps Duke Run Blocking Duke Pass Blocking Wake Total Snaps Wake Run Blocking Wake Pass Blocking Overall Run Blocking Overall Pass Blocking Julian Armella n/a n/a n/a 13 56.1 77.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 56.10 77.30 Jeremiah Byers 60 65 51.8 56 54.7 67 60 63.5 59.1 52 52.9 45.1 40 61.5 32.6 68 56.0 86.4 58 70.8 57.2 62 66.5 68.6 61.36 58.48 Jaylen Early n/a n/a n/a 13 68 0 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 68.00 0.00 D'Mitri Emmanuel 41 51.3 84.8 41 80 75 22 50.3 80.7 44 59.2 74.1 34 60.8 55.2 32 61.0 83.0 65 52.3 87.4 26 71.1 52.3 60.75 74.06 Bryson Estes n/a n/a n/a 13 68.9 76.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 68.90 76.30 Bless Harris 55 63.7 87.5 56 68.6 79 60 71.8 75.3 62 48.4 91.4 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 32 58.7 64.7 35 64.9 70.4 62.68 78.05 Keiondre Jones 35 60.8 83.9 15 69.8 79.3 38 79.5 52.2 18 55.3 69.9 22 61.9 74.0 36 56.9 84.9 57 58.6 87.6 36 66.2 47.4 63.63 72.40 Casey Roddick 60 56.3 56.2 56 68.7 81.3 60 71.3 85.5 62 44.3 55.4 56 61.5 1.0 68 58.6 87.3 22 49.6 82.5 62 81.9 72.0 61.53 65.15 Robert Scott 13 58.3 81.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 27 56.7 69.7 49 67.9 82.3 n/a n/a n/a 27 59.5 56.3 60.60 72.38 Thomas Shrader n/a n/a n/a 13 74.2 76.3 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 74.20 76.30 David Stickle n/a n/a n/a 18 63.4 74.9 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 63.40 74.90 Maurice Smith 68 58.6 36.2 n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a n/a 61 58.3 61.9 56 56.5 58.3 68 76.0 84.3 72 63.8 81.0 62 61.7 71.6 62.48 65.55 Darius Washington 8 79.6 66.1 56 62.1 55.8 60 67.6 82.9 11 60.0 86.6 45 71.2 85.0 19 68.9 73.9 45 63.7 69.4 n/a n/a n/a 67.59 74.24

Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11

PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play. PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable