Making the grade: What the analytics say about Florida State’s offensive line against Wake Forest

The Florida State Seminoles recorded their eighth win of their perfect season this past Saturday. The Seminoles scored 34 points in the first half, before cruising to a 41-16 victory.
Florida State was in control from the start, and although the ground game struggled at times, the offensive line kept Jordan Travis (mostly) clean, allowing just one sack. Running back Trey Benson rushed for 55 yards on just ten carries, while the Seminole quarterbacks completed 36 passes for 382 yards.
After each week, Tomahawk Nation will take a peek at FSU’s PFF grades along the line, offering some insight into the numbers and performances. Please note, any player seeing fewer than 10 snaps is excluded due to the small sample size.
Florida State offensive line grades through Week 9:
Florida State offensive line grades through week 9
|Player
|LSU Total Snaps
|LSU Run Blocking
|LSU Pass Blocking
|Southern Miss Total Snaps
|Southern Miss Run Blocking
|Southern Miss Pass Blocking
|BC Total Snaps
|BC Run Blocking
|BC Pass Blocking
|Clemson Total Snaps
|Clemson Run Blocking
|Clemson Pass Blocking
|Virginia Tech Total Snaps
|Virginia Tech Run Blocking
|Virginia Tech Pass Blocking
|Syracuse Total Snaps
|Syracuse Run Blocking
|Syracuse Pass Blocking
|Duke Total Snaps
|Duke Run Blocking
|Duke Pass Blocking
|Wake Total Snaps
|Wake Run Blocking
|Wake Pass Blocking
|Overall Run Blocking
|Overall Pass Blocking
|Julian Armella
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|13
|56.1
|77.3
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|56.10
|77.30
|Jeremiah Byers
|60
|65
|51.8
|56
|54.7
|67
|60
|63.5
|59.1
|52
|52.9
|45.1
|40
|61.5
|32.6
|68
|56.0
|86.4
|58
|70.8
|57.2
|62
|66.5
|68.6
|61.36
|58.48
|Jaylen Early
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|13
|68
|0
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|68.00
|0.00
|D'Mitri Emmanuel
|41
|51.3
|84.8
|41
|80
|75
|22
|50.3
|80.7
|44
|59.2
|74.1
|34
|60.8
|55.2
|32
|61.0
|83.0
|65
|52.3
|87.4
|26
|71.1
|52.3
|60.75
|74.06
|Bryson Estes
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|13
|68.9
|76.3
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|68.90
|76.30
|Bless Harris
|55
|63.7
|87.5
|56
|68.6
|79
|60
|71.8
|75.3
|62
|48.4
|91.4
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|32
|58.7
|64.7
|35
|64.9
|70.4
|62.68
|78.05
|Keiondre Jones
|35
|60.8
|83.9
|15
|69.8
|79.3
|38
|79.5
|52.2
|18
|55.3
|69.9
|22
|61.9
|74.0
|36
|56.9
|84.9
|57
|58.6
|87.6
|36
|66.2
|47.4
|63.63
|72.40
|Casey Roddick
|60
|56.3
|56.2
|56
|68.7
|81.3
|60
|71.3
|85.5
|62
|44.3
|55.4
|56
|61.5
|1.0
|68
|58.6
|87.3
|22
|49.6
|82.5
|62
|81.9
|72.0
|61.53
|65.15
|Robert Scott
|13
|58.3
|81.2
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|27
|56.7
|69.7
|49
|67.9
|82.3
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|27
|59.5
|56.3
|60.60
|72.38
|Thomas Shrader
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|13
|74.2
|76.3
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|74.20
|76.30
|David Stickle
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|18
|63.4
|74.9
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|63.40
|74.90
|Maurice Smith
|68
|58.6
|36.2
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|61
|58.3
|61.9
|56
|56.5
|58.3
|68
|76.0
|84.3
|72
|63.8
|81.0
|62
|61.7
|71.6
|62.48
|65.55
|Darius Washington
|8
|79.6
|66.1
|56
|62.1
|55.8
|60
|67.6
|82.9
|11
|60.0
|86.6
|45
|71.2
|85.0
|19
|68.9
|73.9
|45
|63.7
|69.4
|n/a
|n/a
|n/a
|67.59
|74.24
Florida State offensive line performance takeaways with @Ricobert11
PFF is not a perfect scoring system. The graders cannot be 100% of the assignments on each play.
PFF CFB Scale: 90-100 Elite, 85-89 All-Conference, 70-84 Starter, 60-69 Backup, <60 replaceable
- Roddick, Byers, and Smith played every snap before the subs entered the game. That’s great for Roddick, who’s seen less time recently.
- In addition to playing every non-garbage snap, Roddick had a great game run-blocking. There were a few times Wake Forest schemed itself into easy blocks for the OL, but credit is due. Roddick had a superman leap-block on the 80-yard screen TD to Benson that I found inspirational.
- A yeoman’s effort from Rob Scott. Glad he got at least 27 snaps. I’m not sure how healthy he’s going to be this season, which is unfortunate for all involved.
- Decent numbers from Mo, especially pass-blocking. Another guy playing at well below 100%. Kid is tough and playing pretty well relatively. Impressive young man.
- Keiondre and Meech struggled in pass-pro. I imagine part of that is going against undersized/speedy interior linemen. I mean, there’s a reason guards ain’t tackles, y’all. Meech seems to be permanent piece in the rotation at guard, but not really starter quality this year. Good to see him battle, though.
