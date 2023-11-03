Football:

Congratulations to this week’s academic All-Stars:

The fact that we’re seeing different faces on this week is the biggest example of how positive FSU’s culture is right now in terms of work and accountability.

The analytics agree with the film; Casey Roddick had his best game of the season against Wake; the offensive line continues to improve as a whole.

The last time FSU traveled to Pittsburgh; this guy made his debut at quarterback.

UGA should beat Mizzou but that offense is something serious meanwhile it’s a night game for LSU and Alabama; a lot of eyes are on Michigan and their ridiculous/illegal sign-stealing scheme but there’s plenty of good football this weekend to focus on instead.

Curious indeed:

Hey @espn why did you feel the need to leave FSU out on your @CFBPlayoff show when doing a resume comparison? Is it because you didn’t want the nation to see this… pic.twitter.com/G2D9QNGSS3 — michael hinton (@michaelhinton09) November 2, 2023

Ultimately it doesn’t matter as long as FSU keeps winning but the constant shifting of goalposts is laughable at best.

Recruiting:

Four-star offensive tackle commitment Manasse Itete is locked in with Florida State.

Modesto (Calif.) Central Catholic offensive tackle Manasse Itete flipped his own commitment from USC to Florida State during the summer. And he’s rock solid now with the Seminoles, building a strong rapport with line coach Alex Atkins. Itete said he’s hoping to get down for the Miami game this weekend. He’ll be playing in both the All-American Bowl and Polynesian Bowl.

Speaking of visitors for the game against Miami; the visitor list looks star-studded.

Other Sports:

I’m running out of ways to describe how excellent this soccer team is:

Their opponent? The seventh-ranked Clemson Tigers.

More exhibition basketball as Men’s hoops will scrimmage against Valdosta State on Sunday at 4pm

Alumni:

Graham Gano is dealing with a knee injury:

With Graham Gano battling a knee injury, the Giants are signing former Titans’ kicker Randy Bullock to their practice squad, pending a physical, per sources. Bullock was with the Giants in 2016.



Giants also worked out veteran kickers Robbie Gould, Mason Crosby and Matthew… pic.twitter.com/5I9mssANyX — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 2, 2023

The light has turned on for Jermaine Johnson:

Jermaine Johnson this past Sunday:



2 sacks

5 pressures

4 QB hits

91.6 pass rush grade (3rd best in the league this week)



Becoming H11M#Jets pic.twitter.com/TQzSmSsTts — Harrison Glaser (@NYJetsTFMedia) November 2, 2023