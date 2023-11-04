The 4th-ranked Florida State Seminoles are in Pennsylvania to face the Pitt Panthers (2-6, 1-3 ACC) today with a 3:30 p.m. kickoff. The game is being televised on the ESPN network and will mark the 8th-time Florida State has been featured on either ESPN or ABC so far this season.
The Seminoles (8-0, 6-0 ACC) are looking to remain undefeated, clinch a spot in the ACC Championship Game, and try to improve on their #4 ranking in the initial College Football Playoff Rankings.
Pitt will be trying to recover from a 58-7 drubbing at the hands of 12th-ranked Notre Dame last week. Pitt’s lone touchdown in that game came late in the 4th quarter during garbage time, and the Panther defense gave up 380 yards passing, and 535 total yards to the Irish.
This is the 11th meeting between Pitt and Florida State in a series that Pitt leads 6-4 and won the most recent meeting 41-17 at Doak Campbell Stadium in 2020. This is only the third ACC game between Pitt and Florida State and the series is tied at one win apiece.
Florida State is on a roll on offense with a 14 game winning streak, scoring over 30 points in each of those 14 wins, and outscoring their opponents 585-255 during this streak.
The Seminole defense is the only team in the nation forcing more incompletions than completions allowed. The last time a P5 team held its opponents below 50 percent completions in a season was 2018, when Michigan and LSU posted marks of 49.5 and 49.7 percent, respectively. Again, more incompletions than completions allowed by Fuller’s defense.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 21.5-point favorite against the Pitt Panthers with the over/under set at 50.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, November 4th
Time
3:30 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Top 25 Matchups: Week 10
No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes at Rutgers | 12 p.m. | CBS
No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs vs. No. 12 Missouri Tigers | 3:30 p.m. | CBS Sports
No. 3 Michigan Wolverines vs. Purdue Boilermakers | 7:30 p.m. | NBC
No. 4 Florida State Seminoles at Pittsburgh Panthers | 3:30 p.m. | ESPN
No. 5 Washington Huskies at No. 20 USC Trojans | 7:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 6 Oregon Ducks vs. California Golden Bears | 5:30 p.m. | Pac-12 Network
No. 7 Texas Longhorns vs. No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats | 12 p.m. | FOX
No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide vs. No. 14 LSU Tigers | 7:45 p.m. | CBS
No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at No. 22 Oklahoma State Cowboys | 3:30 p.m. | ABC
No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels vs. Texas A&M Aggies | 12 p.m. | ESPN
No. 11 Penn State Nittany Lions at Maryland Terrapins | 3:30 p.m. | FOX
No. 13 Louisville Cardinals vs. Virginia Tech Hokies | 3:30 p.m. | ACC Network
No. 15 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Clemson Tigers | 12 p.m. | ABC
No. 16 Oregon State Beavers at Colorado Buffaloes | 10 p.m. | ESPN
No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers vs. UConn Huskies | 12 p.m. | SEC Network
No. 18 Utah Utes vs. No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils | 2 p.m. | Pac-12 Networks
No. 19 UCLA Bruins at Arizona Wildcats | 10:30 p.m. | FS1
No. 21 Kansas Jayhawks at Iowa State Cyclones | 7 p.m. | ESPN
No. 24 Tulane Green Wave at East Carolina Pirates | 3:30 p.m.
No. 25 Air Force Falcons vs. Army Black Knights | 2 p.m. | CBSSN
Odds to win 2023 College Football Playoff, via DraftKings
- Michigan Wolverines (+240)
- Georgia Bulldogs (+240)
- Florida State Seminoles (+600)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (+700)
- Oregon Ducks (+1400)
- Washington Huskies (+1500)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (+1500)
- Texas Longhorns (+1600)
- Oklahoma Sooners (+4000)
- LSU Tigers (+5000)
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
