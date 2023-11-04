Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 21.5-point favorite against the Pitt Panthers with the over/under set at 50.

Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers Game Threads:

How to Watch

Date

Saturday, November 4th

Time

3:30 p.m.

Watch

ESPN Network

Stream

ESPN, Hulu, FuboTV

Listen

Seminoles Radio Network

Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers

