Join us here in each quarter-by-quarter live game thread and show your support, while sharing in all the emotions, excitement, and frustrations, that being a true NOLE is all about.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are a 21.5-point favorite against the Pitt Panthers with the over/under set at 50.
Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers Game Threads:
- At the end of the first quarter, please move to the SECOND QUARTER THREAD
- After halftime, the cool kids will be meeting at the THIRD QUARTER THREAD
- When the third quarter ends, please move to the FOURTH QUARTER THREAD
How to Watch
Date
Saturday, November 4th
Time
3:30 p.m.
Watch
Stream
Listen
Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers
Pre-Game Coverage from Tomahawk Nation
- TN Staff Predictions: Florida State Seminoles vs. Pitt Panthers
- Depth Chart: FSU football releases projected depth chart for matchup vs. Pittsburgh
- How To Watch: How to watch, stream Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: TV info, kickoff time, game notes
- CFP Rankings: FSU comes in at No. 4 in first College Football Playoff Rankings of 2023 season
- Whiteboard Review: Florida State’s Emergent Screen Game
- Line of Scrimmage: Discussing Florida State vs. Pittsburgh with Corey Cohen of the Pitt Talk Network
- Making the grade: Making the grade: What the analytics say about FSU’s offensive line against Wake
- Situational Wednesday: Florida State emphasizes execution elevation ahead of Pitt game
- Betting: Florida State vs. Pittsburgh: 3 key bets for Seminoles vs. Panthers
- 2023 Florida State Schedule Preview: FSU takes on Pitt to kick off November — can Seminoles handle Panthers’ defense?
- College Football Week 9 Picks, DFS Plays & Podcast: Why so serious about the Playoff Rankings?
- FSU Practice Notes: “It’s football — it’s competitive!” News, notes from a feisty Tuesday practice
- Seminole Wrap Podcast: Was Wake Forest blowout Florida State’s best performance this season?
- Media Monday: Mike Norvell and FSU coordinators breakdown Wake Forest victory, preview Pittsburgh matchup
- Rankings: AP Top 25, Coaches Poll: FSU slotted No. 4 before first College Football Playoff Rankings
- Reacts Survey: How do FSU fans feel about coaching on offense, defense?
- A Seminole swarming: Florida State plays best 60 minutes of season in walloping of Wake Forest-Florida State’s explosive plays in all three phases led to Mike Norvell’s group most consistent play this year.
- What went right, what went wrong on defense for FSU in blowout win over Wake Forest
- What went right, what went wrong on offense for FSU vs. Wake Forest
- 5 questions, 5 answers: FSU dominates Wake Forest to win 14th game in a row
- A NEW RECRUITING THREAD #14 is up- NoleThruandThru and Josh Pick keep you up to date on the LATEST FSU RECRUITING NEWS @ Tomahawk Nation’s hub for all things relating to Florida State football recruiting -FSU Football: OFFICIAL Tribe ‘24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #14
- Irrelevant ACC News: ACC releases new schedule model, conference matchups through 2030 with SMU, Stanford and Cal additions
Odds/lines are subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.
Loading comments...