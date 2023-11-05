FSU vs. Miami kickoff time announced

It’s officially Florida State vs. Miami week.
While matchups of yesteryear featured two teams with national championship aspirations, this year’s lost further luster after the Hurricanes fell to 6-3 on the season (2-3 ACC) in a 20-6 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.
Florida State heads into the game 9-0 (7-0 ACC) with its spot in the ACC Championship Game officially clinched following its 24-7 road win over the Pitt Panthers.
The game, which was time-optioned ahead of this past weekend’s slate, has been announced as a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Tallahassee set to be televised on ABC.
The two schools will meet for the 68th time on the gridiron this Saturday with the Seminoles currently riding a two-game win streak in the series — Florida State won last year’s matchup in Coral Gables 45-3, the largest road win for either team in series history.
Game notes from FSU’s win over Pitt
- No. 4 Florida State clinched its spot in the 2023 ACC Football Championship Game with a 24-7 win at Pitt Saturday afternoon. The Noles are 9-0 overall and 7-0 in the ACC, FSU’s best start since 2014. This is the 9th time in program history that FSU has started 9-0.
- FSU improved to 24-6 all-time when ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, including 7-4 on the road and 6-0 this season. The Noles are 153-29 all-time when ranked in the top 5, with an 8-0 mark this season.
- FSU has won 23 consecutive games against unranked opponents when ranked in the top 5.
- Since 1984, Florida State is now 39-13 in NFL stadiums, with three straight wins - Saturday at Pitt in Acrisure Stadium, 2022 at Miami in Hard Rock Stadium, and 2022 vs. LSU in the Caesars Superdome.
- Head coach Mike Norvell improved to 21-5 in November as a head coach, with a 12-2 record on the road in November.
- The Noles win broke a 1-1 tie with the Panthers since Pitt joined the ACC in 2013. FSU has won both games at Pitt in that span.
- FSU pushed its winning streak to 15 games, the longest in the ACC and tied for the 5th-longest in program history. The Noles entered Saturday with the 3rd-longest active win streak nationally, trailing only Georgia and Washington.
- The Florida State defense has not allowed 30 points in a game this season. That 9-game streak is the longest active in the ACC and 4th-longest in the country entering Saturday.
- QB Jordan Travis
- Despite missing two Biletnikoff Award candidates in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, quarterback Jordan Travis was 22-for-36 for a season-high 360 yards, a 22-yard touchdown pass, and a 1-yard touchdown run. He completed passes to eight receivers.
- Travis has accounted for multiple touchdowns in 16 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the country and tied for the 2nd-longest in the ACC over the last 20 years (2020 Heisman Trophy finalist Trevor Lawrence had 17; 2021 Heisman Trophy finalist Kenny Pickett also had 16). His 97 career touchdowns are the most in FSU history and 10th in ACC history.
- Travis has thrown a touchdown in 21 straight games, FSU’s longest stretch since 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston (27, 2013-14).
- Travis tied his own FSU record - from 2020 - with a rushing and passing touchdown in four straight games.
- Travis’s 31 career rushing touchdowns give him sole possession of 4th on FSU’s career list, breaking a tie with running backs Amp Lee and Devonta Freeman. He is tied for 7th in ACC history for rushing touchdowns by a quarterback.
- He also became the first player in FSU history and the only active player nationally to have seven rushing touchdowns in four consecutive seasons.
- Travis’s 26 career wins are tied with Winston for 3rd by a starting quarterback in FSU history. Travis is also 3rd with 64 career touchdown passes and 612 completions. His 19 touchdown passes this year are tied for 20th in a season in school history.
- Travis’s six career 300-yard passing games are tied for 10th in FSU history, with 1993 Heisman Trophy winner Charlie Ward.
- In Coleman and Wilson’s absence, Ja’Khi Douglas led FSU with a career-high six catches and 115 yards. It was his first career 100-yard game and FSU’s 6th of the season from four different players.
- Trey Benson broke off a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter, his 4th touchdown of the year over 50 yards. Benson led FSU with 97 yards on 12 carries for an 8.1 average.
- Benson is tied for 17th on FSU’s career list with 17 rushing touchdowns.
- Florida State tallied 501 yards of offense against Pitt, a week after racking up 508 yards at Wake Forest. It is the first time since 2001 that FSU has recorded 500 yards of offense in consecutive road games.
- Freshman Conrad Hussey earned his first career interception and forced a fumble that was recovered by FSU. He is the first Seminole with multiple takeaways this season (forced and recovered a fumble against Virginia Tech), and FSU’s three takeaways were a season high.
- Fentrell Cypress II forced and recovered a fumble to prevent a Pitt touchdown in the second quarter. It was his second career fumble recovery and first forced fumble.
- Safety Shyheim Brown fell on a fumble late in the fourth quarter, the second fumble recovery of his career.
- Pitt completed just 15 of 36 passes Saturday, its 4th straight game holding an opponent under 50 percent completion percentage. FSU began the day as the only team in the country forcing more incompletions than completions allowed (49.4 completion percentage).
- FSU scored the final 24 points of the game, the Noles sixth run of at least 24 consecutive points this year.
- Linebacker Kalen DeLoach and defensive tackle Braden Fiske recorded back-to-back sacks on the Panthers’ first drive after halftime. DeLoach now leads FSU with 5.0 sacks on the year and has at least 0.5 TFL in eight of FSU’s nine games this season. Fiske’s sack was his first of the year.
- DeLoach also forced a fumble, his second of the season.
- Ashlynd Barker had a four-yard sack, the first of his career.
- Wide receiver Darion Williamson made his first career start Saturday. The redshirt junior caught a nine-yard pass and is just the third offensive player to make his first career start this year.
- Every member of Florida State’s starting offensive line has made at least 30 career starts. The five have combined for 193 starts.
- Tight end Kyle Morlock caught a 63-yard pass in the second quarter, FSU’s 2nd-longest pass of the year and Morlock’s longest career reception. The catch was FSU’s longest by a tight end since Gabe Nabers also caught a 63-yarder in 2019.
- Five Seminoles caught a 20-yard pass Saturday, one week after a school-record eight players caught a 20-yard pass.
- FSU’s win snapped Pitt’s eight-game winning streak in November and the Panthers’ five-game home winning streak.
- Florida State held Pitt to 0-of-11 on third down. The last time FSU held an opponent without a third-down conversion was in 2016 vs. Florida (0-for-12).
