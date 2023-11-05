FSU vs. Miami kickoff time announced

It’s officially Florida State vs. Miami week.

While matchups of yesteryear featured two teams with national championship aspirations, this year’s lost further luster after the Hurricanes fell to 6-3 on the season (2-3 ACC) in a 20-6 loss to the NC State Wolfpack.

Florida State heads into the game 9-0 (7-0 ACC) with its spot in the ACC Championship Game officially clinched following its 24-7 road win over the Pitt Panthers.

The game, which was time-optioned ahead of this past weekend’s slate, has been announced as a 3:30 p.m. kickoff in Tallahassee set to be televised on ABC.

The two schools will meet for the 68th time on the gridiron this Saturday with the Seminoles currently riding a two-game win streak in the series — Florida State won last year’s matchup in Coral Gables 45-3, the largest road win for either team in series history.

