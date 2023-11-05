The Florida State Seminoles started slowly in Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon before cruising to a 24-7 victory. And the win was enough to keep the Noles slotted 4th in the AP and Coaches polls:
AP Top 25 Poll: Week 11
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
- Washington Huskies (9-0)
- Oregon Ducks (8-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
- Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
- Utah Utes (7-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3)
- Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
- Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
- James Madison Dukes (9-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
- Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
- Liberty Flames (9-0)
USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 11
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
- Washington Huskies (9-0)
- Oregon Ducks (8-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
- Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
- Utah Utes (7-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3)
- Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
- James Madison Dukes (9-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
- Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
- Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1)
Loading comments...