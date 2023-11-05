 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Florida State still ranked 4th in major polls

Holding steady.

By Josh Pick
/ new
Florida State v Pittsburgh Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images

The Florida State Seminoles started slowly in Pittsburgh Saturday afternoon before cruising to a 24-7 victory. And the win was enough to keep the Noles slotted 4th in the AP and Coaches polls:

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 11

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
  4. Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
  5. Washington Huskies (9-0)
  6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
  7. Texas Longhorns (8-1)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
  10. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
  11. Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
  12. Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
  13. Utah Utes (7-2)
  14. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
  15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
  16. Missouri Tigers (7-2)
  17. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
  18. LSU Tigers (6-3)
  19. Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
  20. Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
  21. James Madison Dukes (9-0)
  22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
  23. Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
  24. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
  25. Liberty Flames (9-0)

USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 11

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
  4. Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
  5. Washington Huskies (9-0)
  6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
  7. Texas Longhorns (8-1)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
  10. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
  11. Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
  12. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
  13. Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
  14. Utah Utes (7-2)
  15. Missouri Tigers (7-2)
  16. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
  17. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
  18. Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
  19. LSU Tigers (6-3)
  20. Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
  21. James Madison Dukes (9-0)
  22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
  23. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
  24. Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
  25. Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1)

More From Tomahawk Nation

Shop FSU Seminoles Merch

Loading comments...