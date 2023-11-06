Podcast: FSU handles business, clinches spot in ACC Championship ahead of Miami showdown

The Florida State Seminoles are heading back to the ACC Championship Game for the first time since 2014 after their 24-7 victory over the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Noles were able to handle business against an outmatched Pitt team without their top two offensive weapons in wide receivers Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, both missing the game. Even without those stars, Jordan Travis utilized Ja’Khi Douglas and the tight ends.

This week, the Seminole Wrap crew — Brian Pellerin and Ben Meyerson without the still vacationing Jon Marchant — discuss the victory, its impact on Jordan’s pursuit of the Heisman Trophy and an early preview of potential ACC Championship Game opponents as Louisville grabbed control of second place.

Plus, Brian and Ben react to the first College Football Playoff rankings released last week and what it could mean for Florida State’s path to the final four — and, of course, what can we expect from the Miami Hurricanes in this week’s rivalry game.

Listen below, as well as on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Stitcher or wherever you listen to your shows.