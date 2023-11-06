Noles News: FSU favored by 14.5 points over Miami

Recruiting

I’ll definitely be in Tallahassee this weekend #GoNoles https://t.co/Q6OurYEMt5 — Jayden Parrish (@JaydenParrish_7) November 5, 2023

Class of 2024 commitments

QUARTERBACK: 4 star Luke Kromenhoek (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Kam Davis (GA)

RUNNING BACK: 4 star Micahi Danzy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Camdon Frier (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Lawayne McCoy (FL)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star BJ Gibson (GA)

WIDE RECEIVER: 4 star Elijah Moore (MD)

TIGHT END: 5 star Landen Thomas (GA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Jonathan Daniels (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Tye Hylton (FL)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star Manasse Itete (CA)

OFFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jayden Todd (GA)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 5 star Armondo Blount

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 4 star DD Holmes (DC)

DEFENSIVE LINEMAN: 3 star Jamorie Flagg (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Jayden Parrish (FL)

LINEBACKER: 3 star Timir Hickman-Collins (SC)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star KJ Bolden (GA)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 5 star Charles Lester III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 4 star Ricky Knight III (FL)

DEFENSIVE BACK: 3 star CJ Heard (GA)

KICKER: 3 star Jake Weinberg (FL)

Football

Florida State officially clinched its spot in the ACC Championship Game with a 24-7 win over the Pitt Panthers this past weekend, moving to 9-0 (6-0 ACC) on the year as the Seminoles get set to wrap up conference play against the Miami Hurricanes.

As he has all season, Jordan Silversmith offered his take on Florida State’s win, what it means for the team moving forward and three major storylines:

One can argue that FSU did what they needed to do — put up 500 yards of total offense without their best receivers, only gave up seven points and got the win. On the flip side, Florida State was six inches away from being down 14-0, let a quarterback that threw four interceptions the week before throw for 16 yards a completion, and did not score for the first time until late in the second quarter. Truthfully, now it does not matter what I think. We now need to view every result through the College Football Playoff committee’s lens, with the current outlook being that Florida State has no wiggle room in its record as it seeks a spot in the dance. 9-0 is all that matters at the end of the day, but the pressure of perfection will only get stronger with each passing week. So yes, survive and advance, win and move on, control your own destiny all still ring true after this one. Florida State did what they needed, answered the call, and wore down an inferior opponent the way good teams do. But the expectations have been raised. Games like this that you could excuse earlier in the year stick out more in the month of November — especially with championship hopes within reach.

Miami is coming off its third loss of this season, the latest a 20-6 loss to the NC State Wolfpack in a game where quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw three interceptions — the latest quarterback to fall prey to the regression-whisperer Mario Cristobal.

Game time for FSU and Miami was announced as a 3:30 p.m. kickoff, with the matchup to be televised on ABC. Florida State is currently favored by 14.5 points over Miami.

They’re not particularly important now that the College Football Rankings are in full swing, but Florida State remains the No. 4 team in the country in the USA Today Coaches Poll and AP Top 25.

WEEK 11 SP+ PICKS



Mich 27, PSU 21 (21!)

FSU 33, Miami 20

Washington 34, Utah 23

Tenn 29, #Mizzou 26

UGA 34, Ole Miss 21

LSU 37, Florida 25

Oregon 41, USC 28



53% of lines within 2 points of SP+, 66% within 3 points, lol. That's unfair.https://t.co/fjsWyQPXfP pic.twitter.com/R3YB3lY3gW — Bill Connelly (@ESPN_BillC) November 5, 2023

We take you Behind the Mic for @trey_uno1’s 55 yard TD run to put @FSUFootball in control of yesterday’s game at Pitt pic.twitter.com/2vHrJe58jO — Seminole Sports Network (@SeminolesSN) November 5, 2023

All time FSU legend back home. This is gonna be so good!!! pic.twitter.com/14Dfpsp4c1 — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) November 3, 2023

Soccer

Make it four straight for Florida State soccer — the No. 1 Seminoles took down Clemson 2-1 in the ACC Championship Game on Sunday to secure the program’s 10th overall title and fourth in a row — from the illustrious Prince Akeem Joeffer:

Onyi Echegini was on another level today. She was super calm and confident on the ball. She was dangerous almost every time she touched it. Between the World Cup and the long college season Echegini has played a lot of soccer in the last few months but she still seems fresh and ready to go. This is her last college season and she seems ready to cap it off with a championship. Florida State didn’t generate as many opportunities as usual today but the defense really played well. Clemson had the majority of the possession but FSU’s defense stood up. The Noles were good positionally, were sturdy on the one v ones, and played good team defense. Overall, it was an impressive performance and a big reason for the win. I’m just going to say it straight out. We didn’t see Florida State’s A game today. The Noles weren’t terrible by any means and they deserved the victory. However, we have seen them play better games. But that doesn’t detract from this victory. If anything it makes it even more impressive. Florida State just beat a top 10 team in a big moment without its best game. FSU has just proven that it can still earn a victory against a top opponent without playing its best. That is important because it’s hard for any team to play its best for six straight games. Florida State will now wait to find out who will be sent to Tallahassee in the NCAA Tournament as the Seminoles have locked up a #1 seed. In fact if the Seminoles aren’t the overall #1 seed there should be an inquisition. The selection show will take place on Monday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. on NCAA.com.

Not one ... not two ... not three ...



️ FOUR STRAIGHT @FSUSoccer pic.twitter.com/c4kMCBTH9u — ACC Network (@accnetwork) November 5, 2023

Basketball

Florida State wrapped up its two-game exhibition slate on Sunday with a dominating performance against Valdosta State.

From Matt Minnick:

In their second and final exhibition tune-up before the 2023-24 regular season tips off, Florida State kicked things into high gear and ran the Valdosta State Blazers off the court. Forcing 17 first half turnovers, FSU’s 36-29 halftime lead was about as small as it could have been all things considered. But in the second half, the pace picked up and the shots began to fall. The Seminoles led by as many as 33 with over 8 minutes left, before cruising to a 90-67 victory. For the second Sunday in a row, VCU transfer Jamir Watkins was the most impactful player. FSU really doesn’t play with a true point guard in Ham’s late-career system, but Watkins might just be the guy who the offense should flow through. He has a lot of Terance Mann in his game. Watkins was everywhere, finishing with 19 points, 10 rebounds, 6 assists, and 6 steals, leading the team in each of those categories. Baba Miller also flashed again, finishing with 12 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks, and 2 steals.

Meanwhile, the No. 18 Florida State women’s hoops squad is set to open its season tonight against Charleston Southern:

In Florida State’s two exhibition wins against Flagler (124-50) and Clayton State (97-52), it picked up where it left off from last season by averaging 110.5 points per game in the two preseason games. FSU averaged 79.3 points per game last year, its highest since 2017-18. Florida State holds an impressive 131-36 (.784) record against non-conference opponents over the last 11 seasons played. FSU has won 28 of its last 29 season openers and is 41-10 all-time in season-opening games. FSU leads Charleston Southern 3-0 all-time, with the teams last playing on Dec. 5, 2021 (FSU won 83-32). Sophomore guard Ta’Niya Latson burst onto the scene in last year’s 113-50 season-opening win vs. Bethune-Cookman when she dropped 28 points on 10-of-22 shooting. Latson begins the season on the Preseason Wade Watch List, the Preseason All-ACC Team and on the Preseason Ann Meyers-Drysdale Shooting Guard of the Year Watch List. Of Florida State’s 21 trips to the NCAA Tournament, head coach Brooke Wyckoff has been a part of 11 of those appearances as a player (once in 2000-01) and as a staff member (10). Wyckoff begins her third season in a head coaching capacity with the Seminoles, including her second as the full-time head coach.

Man, Scottie Barnes just leaping Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby and becoming THE GUY in Toronto in Year 3 has been something to behold. An absolute dude now. The Raps front office has been acting like this for years, but there are no questions now: Toronto has its long-term star. — Sam Vecenie (@Sam_Vecenie) November 5, 2023

Softball

Calling all FSU softball alumni‼️‼️



March 15-17 will be our designated Alumni Weekend #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/h3W8kGnHgE — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) November 3, 2023

All Sports

Florida State volleyball (18-8, 12-2 ACC) followed up a major upset win against No. 5 Pitt (the highest-ranked win at home in program history) with a 3-1 win over Virginia (9-15) on Senior Day: