FSU ranked No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

By Perry Kostidakis
Peyton Baker/Tomahawk Nation

After taking down the Pitt Panthers last Saturday, Florida State clinched a spot in the ACC Championship and moved to 9-0 (6-0 ACC) with just three games remaining in the regular season.

The 24-7 win was just the first time this season (and in the last 15 games) that Florida State failed to score 30-plus points — though the Seminoles opted to let the clock run out to end the game rather than attempt to punch it in from the 2-yard line in attempt to log some style points.

FSU, missing its two top receivers in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, led just 10-7 at halftime but still amassed 501 yards of offense and held the Panters to 0-11 on third down.

In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the win close — but not close enough for the committee to drop the Seminoles from No. 4 to No. 5 behind the Washington Huskies.

Washington outlasted the USC Trojans in an offensive back-and-forth last week, while the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes needed a late pick-six to jump start itself from a 9-7 halftime deficit to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights eventually winning 35-16. The No. 2 Georgia had their own intraconference battle, edging out the Missouri Tigers 30-21.

Florida State next takes on Miami at 3:30 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are considered 14-point favorites over the Hurricanes.

College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 11

  1. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
  2. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
  3. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
  4. Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
  5. Washington Huskies (9-0)
  6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
  7. Texas Longhorns (8-1)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
  9. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
  10. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
  11. Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
  12. Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
  13. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
  14. Missouri Tigers (7-2)
  15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
  16. Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
  17. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
  18. Utah Utes (7-2)
  19. LSU Tigers (6-3)
  20. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
  21. Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
  22. Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)
  23. Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
  24. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
  25. Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)

AP Top 25 Poll: Week 11

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
  4. Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
  5. Washington Huskies (9-0)
  6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
  7. Texas Longhorns (8-1)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
  10. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
  11. Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
  12. Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
  13. Utah Utes (7-2)
  14. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
  15. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
  16. Missouri Tigers (7-2)
  17. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
  18. LSU Tigers (6-3)
  19. Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
  20. Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
  21. James Madison Dukes (9-0)
  22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
  23. Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
  24. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
  25. Liberty Flames (9-0)

USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 11

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
  2. Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
  4. Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
  5. Washington Huskies (9-0)
  6. Oregon Ducks (8-1)
  7. Texas Longhorns (8-1)
  8. Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
  9. Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
  10. Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
  11. Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
  12. Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
  13. Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
  14. Utah Utes (7-2)
  15. Missouri Tigers (7-2)
  16. Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
  17. Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
  18. Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
  19. LSU Tigers (6-3)
  20. Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
  21. James Madison Dukes (9-0)
  22. Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
  23. North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
  24. Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
  25. Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1)

