FSU ranked No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

After taking down the Pitt Panthers last Saturday, Florida State clinched a spot in the ACC Championship and moved to 9-0 (6-0 ACC) with just three games remaining in the regular season.

The 24-7 win was just the first time this season (and in the last 15 games) that Florida State failed to score 30-plus points — though the Seminoles opted to let the clock run out to end the game rather than attempt to punch it in from the 2-yard line in attempt to log some style points.

FSU, missing its two top receivers in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, led just 10-7 at halftime but still amassed 501 yards of offense and held the Panters to 0-11 on third down.

In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the win close — but not close enough for the committee to drop the Seminoles from No. 4 to No. 5 behind the Washington Huskies.

Washington outlasted the USC Trojans in an offensive back-and-forth last week, while the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes needed a late pick-six to jump start itself from a 9-7 halftime deficit to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights eventually winning 35-16. The No. 2 Georgia had their own intraconference battle, edging out the Missouri Tigers 30-21.

Florida State next takes on Miami at 3:30 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.

According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are considered 14-point favorites over the Hurricanes.

