FSU ranked No. 4 in latest College Football Playoff Rankings

After taking down the Pitt Panthers last Saturday, Florida State clinched a spot in the ACC Championship and moved to 9-0 (6-0 ACC) with just three games remaining in the regular season.
The 24-7 win was just the first time this season (and in the last 15 games) that Florida State failed to score 30-plus points — though the Seminoles opted to let the clock run out to end the game rather than attempt to punch it in from the 2-yard line in attempt to log some style points.
FSU, missing its two top receivers in Keon Coleman and Johnny Wilson, led just 10-7 at halftime but still amassed 501 yards of offense and held the Panters to 0-11 on third down.
In the latest edition of the College Football Playoff Rankings, the win close — but not close enough for the committee to drop the Seminoles from No. 4 to No. 5 behind the Washington Huskies.
Washington outlasted the USC Trojans in an offensive back-and-forth last week, while the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes needed a late pick-six to jump start itself from a 9-7 halftime deficit to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights eventually winning 35-16. The No. 2 Georgia had their own intraconference battle, edging out the Missouri Tigers 30-21.
Florida State next takes on Miami at 3:30 p.m., with the game set to be broadcast on ABC.
According to DraftKings, the Seminoles are considered 14-point favorites over the Hurricanes.
College Football Playoff Rankings: Week 11
- Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
- Washington Huskies (9-0)
- Oregon Ducks (8-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
- Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
- Utah Utes (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
- Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
- Iowa Hawkeyes (7-2)
- Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
- Kansas State Wildcats (6-3)
AP Top 25 Poll: Week 11
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
- Washington Huskies (9-0)
- Oregon Ducks (8-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
- Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
- Utah Utes (7-2)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3)
- Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
- Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
- James Madison Dukes (9-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
- Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
- Liberty Flames (9-0)
USA Today Coaches Poll: Week 11
- Georgia Bulldogs (9-0)
- Michigan Wolverines (9-0)
- Ohio State Buckeyes (9-0)
- Florida State Seminoles (9-0)
- Washington Huskies (9-0)
- Oregon Ducks (8-1)
- Texas Longhorns (8-1)
- Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1)
- Penn State Nittany Lions (8-1)
- Ole Miss Rebels (8-1)
- Louisville Cardinals (8-1)
- Tennessee Volunteers (7-2)
- Oregon State Beavers (7-2)
- Utah Utes (7-2)
- Missouri Tigers (7-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners (7-2)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys (7-2)
- Kansas Jayhawks (7-2)
- LSU Tigers (6-3)
- Tulane Green Wave (8-1)
- James Madison Dukes (9-0)
- Notre Dame Fighting Irish (7-3)
- North Carolina Tar Heels (7-2)
- Arizona Wildcats (6-3)
- Fresno State Bulldogs (8-1)
