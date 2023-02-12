Six Seminoles set for Super Bowl LVII action

This Super Bowl, Florida State will be well-represented with six Seminoles across the roster of the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles.

Defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi and defensive end Joshua Kaindoh are on the AFC champion Chiefs, while defensive end Josh Sweat, defensive end Janarius Robinson, defensive tackle Marvin Wilson and offensive tackle Roderick Johnson will represent the NFC as part of the Eagles.

Some notes, stats and facts, via FSU Sports Info:

Florida State’s five defensive linemen in Super Bowl LVII are the most at any position group from one school

FSU’s six total representatives in Super Bowl LVII is the second-highest total among all college programs

Super Bowl LVII is the third time at least six NFL Noles qualified for the same Super Bowl, tying Super Bowl XL and trailing only Super Bowl XXXVII’s nine FSU representatives for the program record

Florida State is one of eight college programs with multiple Super Bowl MVPs. Pro Football Hall of Famer Fred Biletnikoff was named MVP of Super Bowl XI after making four catches for 79 yards in Oakland’s 32-14 win over Minnesota. Dexter Jackson was the Super Bowl XXXVII MVP after grabbing two interceptions in Tampa Bay’s 48-21 win over Oakland

Nnadi is headed to the Super Bowl for the third time in his five-year NFL career, previously helping Kansas City win Super Bowl LIV and advance to Super Bowl LV

Nnadi’s three Super Bowl appearances are tied for second among all NFL Noles, trailing only J.T. Thomas’ four Super Bowl appearances with the Pittsburgh Steelers following the 1974, 1975, 1978 and 1979 seasons. The other Seminoles to make three Super Bowl appearances are Ken Lanier, who played in Super Bowl XXI, XXII and XXIV with the Denver Broncos, and Bryant McFadden, who played in Super Bowl XL, XLIII and XLV with the Steelers

Kaindoh, Sweat, Robinson, Wilson and Johnson are the 72nd, 73rd, 74th, 75th and 76th different former Florida State players to make the Super Bowl

Florida State alumni have collectively made 94 Super Bowl appearances

Florida State has been represented in 41 of the 57 Super Bowls

At least one Florida State athlete has advanced to 11 straight Super Bowls

Super Bowl LVII will be the seventh consecutive year at least one Seminole is on the winning team and 31st all-time. Entering this year’s Super Bowl, Florida State players have earned 47 Super Bowl rings

Kansas City Chiefs

Defensive end Derrick Nnadi

2017: Started all 13 games, notching 53 tackles, 10.0 TFL, one FF and 3.5 sacks…named third-team All ACC…a dominant force inside that was named to the preseason Nagurski, Outland and Bednarik award watch list…turned in a dominant first three games against No. 1 Alabama, vs. NC State and at Wake Forest, totaling 19 tackles, 4.5 TFL and a forced fumble…turned in a season-high 2.5 TFL against NC State…assisted on a sack vs. No. 13 Miami and the 2016 Heisman Trophy-winning Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson…finished the season on a tear in his last three games vs. Delaware State, at Florida, vs. ULM and in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl against Southern Miss, totaling nine tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. 2017 HONORS Watch List: Bednarik, Outland, and Nagurski Awards 2016 HONORS First Team All-ACC (Coaches) Third Team All-ACC (Media) ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week 2016: Played in all 13 games with 11 starts at nose guard…leader of the Seminoles’ interior defensive line who collected first team All-ACC honors from the coaches…finished fifth on the team with 49 tackles and added 10.5 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery… led a stout run defense that allowed only 128.0 rush yards per game (No. 21 in the nation)…vital part of nation’s 22nd-ranked defense (349.1 yards allowed)…was integral part of Florida State’s nation-leading pass rush…the Noles led the nation in sacks per game (3.92)…collected ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors following a dominant effort against eventual national champion Clemson…totaled a season-high eight tackles, two TFLs, one sack and one pass breakup versus the third-ranked Tigers…opened the season with a fumble recovery against No. 11 Ole Miss (forced by DeMarcus Walker) and ended the regular season with his first career forced fumble against No. 13 Florida (recovered by Walker)…accounted for five tackles, 0.5 sacks, 1 TFL and 1 QB hurry in the Orange Bowl win over No. 6 Michigan…opened the season with two tackles against the Rebels…totaled three tackles and a sack versus Charleston Southern…was limited due to injury at No. 10 Louisville and at USF…had a half-tackle for loss versus No. 23 North Carolina…made seven tackles, including 2.5 TFLs at No. 10 Miami…had four stops versus Wake Forest…tied a season-high with eight tackles at NC State…made three stops, including one TFL, at Syracuse…tallied three tackles, including one sack and his first career forced fumble, versus the Gators. 2015 HONORS All-ACC Third Team (Media) 2015: Started all 13 games at nose guard – was one of just five Seminoles on the defensive side of the ball to start every game…finished his sophomore season with 45 tackles, 2.0 TFLs and two sacks…set a career-high with nine tackles against Syracuse, the most by an FSU interior lineman since Timmy Jernigan also had nine in the 2014 BCS National Championship Game vs. Auburn…recorded six tackles at No. 1 Clemson…registered a sack at Boston College and half-sacks vs. Syracuse and Clemson…finished second on the defensive line in total tackles behind only DeMarcus Walker (58)…made his first career start in the season opener against Texas State and finished with a tackle…helped anchor a top-10 scoring defense for the Seminoles in 2015…earned Defensive Most Improved Player honors following the 2016 spring season. 2014: True freshman defensive tackle who made an instant impact…appeared in nine games and had 18 tackles…stepped up during extended action against Georgia Tech in the ACC Championship Game and responded with a season-high six tackles…had four tackles and 1.5 TFLs against Wake Forest…made three tackles against The Citadel…capped season with two stops versus Oregon in the Rose Bowl.

Defensive end Joshua Kaindoh

2020: Started all eight games in which he appeared and recorded 13 tackles, including 3.0 for loss, one interception and one pass breakup…Seminole Scholar…registered three tackles and one interception in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…returned interception 25 yards for touchdown…first interception return touchdown by FSU defensive lineman since 2009…made three tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…had one solo stop at No. 5 Notre Dame…recorded two tackles and one pass breakup vs. Pitt…made one tackle at North Carolina State…registered three tackles, including 1.5 for loss, in 56-35 win vs. Duke. 2019: Appeared in three games with one start before season-ending injury…ACC Honor Roll…recorded nine tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, and one quarterback hurry…made season-high five tackles, 1.0 for loss, and one quarterback hurry in 45-44 win vs. ULM…opened season with two tackles, 1.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, vs. Boise State…had two tackles at No. 25 Virginia before being injured…redshirted 2019 season. 2018: Appeared in all 12 games with one start…totaled 19 tackles, 4.5 for loss with 3.0 sacks, four quarterback hurries and one pass breakup…earned team’s Academic Excellence Award…made season-high five tackles, all solo stops, and one pass breakup at No. 3 Notre Dame…recorded season-high 2.0 sacks as part of three-tackle game in 38-17 win vs. Wake Forest…opened season with one tackle vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech…registered two tackles, including 1.0 for loss, and two quarterback hurries in 36-26 win vs. Samford…recorded 1.0 sack and two quarterback hurries in 37-19 win vs. Northern Illinois…had one tackle in 28-24 victory at Louisville…made two tackles, including 0.5 for loss, at No. 17 Miami…had one solo stop vs. No. 2 Clemson…made two tackles at North Carolina State…made one solo tackle in 22-21 victory vs. No. 22 Boston College. 2017: Contributed in all 13 games, totaling 17 tackles, 6.5 for loss, 4.0 sacks and one forced fumble…ACC Honor Roll…made his collegiate debut against No. 1 Alabama where he assisted on a tackle for loss…produced at least one tackle the final 10 games of the regular season…recorded 1.0 tackle for loss and one forced fumble of Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson against Louisville…showcased a break out game on senior day against Delaware State where he recorded six tackles and 4.0 sacks, earning him ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week honors…his four sacks against DSU were the most in the ACC and tied for the second-most in a game nationally in 2017 and 1.0 shy of the single-game school record…continued his momentum against rival Florida, producing a tackle for loss that drew Florida back seven yards.

Defensive end Josh Sweat

2017: Started 12 games, recording 56 tackles, 12.5 TFL, 5.5 sacks and three pass breakups…led the team with 5.5 sacks…named to the pre-season Nagurski Award watch list…made his presence felt in the season opener against No. 1 Alabama, producing five tackles and a sack on 2016 SEC player of the year Jalen Hurts…went on a dominant three-game stretch vs. No. 13 Miami, at Duke and vs. Louisville, totaling 18 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks…turned in a season-best performance against Louisville, totaling nine tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack on the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson…made a tackle for loss and a sack against rival Florida. 2017 HONORS Watch List: Nagurski Award 2016: Made 10 starts and appeared in 12 games, finishing with 41 tackles, 11.5 TFLs, 7.0 sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and six quarterback hurries…his 7.0 sacks ranked third on the team and came in the season’s final eight weeks…the attention he received from opposing offenses helped fellow defensive ends DeMarcus Walker (16.0 sacks) and Brian Burns (9.5) spring free to rack up statistics and capture All-America and freshman All-America honors, respectively…helped the Seminoles finish No. 1 in the nation in sacks per game (3.92) and No. 2 in overall sacks (51.0)…outstanding against the run, helping the Noles rank No. 21 in the nation in rush defense (128.0 rush yards per game)…had three tackles in the season’s first three weeks, but steadily improved throughout the season, culminating by racking up 6.5 TFLs and 3.5 sacks over the final four games…led FSU in tackles at Syracuse with a career-high eight stops and tied for the team lead versus No. 13 Florida (seven stops)…added 1.5 sacks against both the Orange and Gators…also forced a fumble against Florida…finished with five tackles, 1.0 TFL and a half sack in the win over No. 6 Michigan in the Orange Bowl….made three tackles and recorded his first sack of the season at No. 10 Miami…had seven stops versus Wake Forest…tallied three tackles and a sack against No. 3 Clemson and added two stops at NC State…had four tackles versus Boston College. 2015 HONORS Freshman All-America Honorable Mention (Campus Insider) 2015: A true freshman who came back from a serious injury in high school to contribute from day one for the Seminole defense…played in all 13 games, starting nine…finished with 41 tackles, 5.0 TFL, two sacks, an interception, three pass break-ups, three quarterback hurries and three fumble recoveries en route to Freshman All-America Honorable Mention accolades from CampusInsiders.com…his 41 tackles are tied for 21st on FSU’s all-time list for tackles by a freshman…wrapped up the season tied for the ACC lead and ranked seventh nationally in fumbles recovered…made his collegiate debut in the season opener against Texas State and finished with three tackles…first career start came at Boston College – finished with three tackles including a TFL…recorded a season-high six tackles three times including at Georgia Tech…lone interception on the year came against the Yellow Jackets when he tipped a pass into the air and caught it for his first career INT…also added his first career sack against Georgia Tech…had six tackles at No. 1 Clemson and at Florida…tallied 1.5 tackles for loss in a win over NC State…closed out his freshman season with a career-high two TFLs, including a sack and a pass defended against Houston in the Peach Bowl…was recognized as one of FSU’s Top Newcomers of the Year on defense at the end of the year banquet.

Defensive tackle Marvin Wilson

2020: Played in first six games with five starts and recorded 17 tackles, including 2.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, two quarterback hurries and three blocked kicks…second-team All-ACC…blocked kicks total tied for most in NCAA and was more than 113 teams in 2020…had three tackles, one quarterback hurry and two blocked field goals in season opener vs. Georgia Tech…became second player in FSU history with two blocked field goals in one game…named ACC Special Teams Player of the Week for his performance vs. Yellow Jackets…made season-high six tackles, one quarterback hurry and one blocked punt in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…had three tackles at No. 12 Miami…made two solo stops, including 1.0 sack, in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…had one solo tackle at No. 5 Notre Dame…made two tackles, including 1.0 for loss, at Louisville. 2019: Started first nine games before season-ending injury…team captain…recorded 44 tackles, including 8.5 for loss with team-high 5.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, four pass breakups and two quarterback hurries…Pro Football Focus third-team All-American…Bednarik Award semifinalist…first-team All-ACC…led all ACC linemen in tackles at time of injury…one of only four defensive tackles in the country, and the only one in the ACC, with multiple 3.0 tackle-for-loss games in 2019…posted career-high 10 tackles, including career-best 3.5 for loss and career-high-tying 2.0 sacks, and one fumble recovery in 35-24 victory vs. Louisville…only Power 5 player since at least 2000 with 10 tackles, 3.5 for loss, 2.0 sacks and a fumble recovery in the same game…tackles total was highest for FSU defensive lineman since Timmy Jernigan had 10 in 2013 ACC Championship Game vs. Duke…named ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance vs. Cardinals…opened season with six tackles, including 1.0 sack, one forced fumble, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup vs. Boise State…made four tackles in 45-44 win vs. ULM…had two stops at No. 25 Virginia…made one tackle in 31-13 victory vs. North Carolina State…registered five tackles and one pass breakup at No. 2 Clemson…had seven tackles, including season-high five solo stops, and one pass breakup at Wake Forest…recorded six tackles, including 3.0 for loss with 2.0 sacks, in 35-17 victory vs. Syracuse…fought through injury to make three tackles, 1.0 for loss, and one pass breakup vs. Miami. 2018: Appeared in all 12 games with five starts while staking claim among best interior linemen in America…recorded 42 tackles, including 4.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one forced fumble…honorable mention All-ACC…earned team’s Bobby Bowden Leadership Award…made career-high seven tackles in 22-21 victory vs. No. 22 Boston College…equaled career-high tackles total in season finale vs. No. 13 Florida…recorded then-career-best six tackles, including career-high 2.5 for loss and career-high 2.0 sacks, at No. 17 Miami…registered first collegiate multiple-tackle game with two stops in season opener vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech…recorded three solo tackles, one forced fumble and one pass breakup in 36-26 win vs. Samford…made five solo tackles, including 1.0 sack, at Syracuse…had one solo stop in 37-19 win vs. Northern Illinois…registered three tackles, including 0.5 sack, and one quarterback hurry in 28-24 victory at Louisville…made one tackle in 38-17 win vs. Wake Forest…recorded one tackle, two quarterback hurries and one pass breakup vs. No. 2 Clemson…registered five tackles, including 0.5 for loss, at North Carolina State…credited with one tackle and one quarterback hurry at No. 3 Notre Dame. 2017: Appeared in final 12 games after signing as one of the top recruits in the 2017 class… recorded seven tackles, 0.5 for loss, and one quarterback hurry…made one tackle in collegiate debut vs. North Carolina State…made one stop at Boston College and one solo stop vs. Syracuse…finished season with one tackle in each of final four games, including 0.5 for loss in Walk-On’s Independence Bowl win vs. Southern Mississippi.

Defensive end Janarius Robinson

2020: Started all nine games and recorded 26 tackles, including 7.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, five quarterback hurries, two pass breakups and one blocked kick…led team in sacks and quarterback hurries and was second in tackles for loss…All-ACC Academic Team…Seminole Scholar…recorded three solo tackles, all for loss with career-high 2.0 sacks, in 31-28 victory vs. No. 5 North Carolina…accounted for 19 lost yards with his TFLs…made season-high five tackles, including 2.5 for loss with 1.0 sack, at North Carolina State…opened season with three tackles and blocked PAT vs. Georgia Tech…blocked kick was FSU’s third vs. Yellow Jackets and tied program’s single-game record…had two tackles and one pass breakup at No. 12 Miami…made three tackles in 41-24 win vs. Jacksonville State…recorded one solo tackle and one quarterback hurry at No. 5 Notre Dame…had one tackle and one quarterback hurry at Louisville…recorded four tackles, 1.5 for loss, and one quarterback hurry vs. Pitt…had four tackles and two quarterback hurries in 56-35 win vs. Duke. 2019: Appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts and recorded 48 tackles, including 9.0 for loss with 3.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup…ACC Honor Roll…fumble recovery total tied for third in ACC…led FSU in tackles for loss…made career-high nine tackles, including career-high-tying 1.5 sacks, and one quarterback hurry in 35-17 victory vs. Syracuse…recorded career-best 4.0 tackles for loss as part of six-tackle game with one forced fumble at No. 2 Clemson…tackles for loss total tied for second-highest in ACC and 17th-best in NCAA in 2019…was first Seminole with 4.0 tackles for loss since 2017…recorded seven tackles, including career-high 2.5 for loss and career-best 1.5 sacks, and one forced fumble in 35-24 win vs. Louisville…opened season with one tackle, one fumble recovery returned 20 yards and one pass breakup vs. Boise State…had two solo stops in 45-44 win vs. ULM…made five tackles at No. 25 Virginia…registered two tackles, 1.0 for loss, in 31-13 victory vs. North Carolina State…made five solo tackles at Wake Forest…had two tackles vs. Miami…also made two stops in 38-31 win at Boston College…had one tackle in 49-12 win vs. Alabama State…recorded three tackles and one quarterback hurry in regular season finale at No. 8 Florida…had three tackles, one fumble recovery and one quarterback hurry in Sun Bowl vs. Arizona State. 2018: Appeared in all 12 games, making eight starts…ACC Honor Roll…recorded 27 tackles, including 3.0 for loss with 1.0 sack, four quarterback hurries and one pass breakup…registered career-high six tackles, with 1.0 sack, and one quarterback hurry in 38-17 win vs. Wake Forest…performance vs. Demon Deacons came one week after his house was destroyed during Hurricane Michael and led to him being recognized with Orange Bowl-FWAA Courage Award…opened season with two solo tackles vs. No. 20 Virginia Tech…made two tackles in 36-26 win vs. Samford…credited with one quarterback hurry at Syracuse…recorded two solo tackles, including 1.0 for loss, and one quarterback hurry in 37-19 win vs. Northern Illinois…made five tackles at No. 17 Miami…had two solo tackles in consecutive weeks vs. No. 2 Clemson and at North Carolina State…made one solo tackle in 22-21 victory vs. No. 22 Boston College…ended season with five tackles, 1.0 for loss, one pass breakup and one quarterback hurry vs. No. 13 Florida. 2017: Appeared in eight games…recorded three tackles and one sack…made first career tackle against Delaware State…added two stops, including three-yard sack, vs ULM…assisted on a tackle for loss in the Walk-On’s Independence Bowl against Southern Mississippi.

Offensive tackle Roderick Johnson

2016 HONORS ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy All-ACC First Team (Coaches & Media) Two-Time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week First Team All-America (Walter Camp) Second Team All-America (Sports Illustrated/Fox Sports/AFCA) Third Team All- America (Phil Steele) 2015 HONORS All-ACC First Team (Media, Coaches) ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy Winner All-America Second Team (Sporting News, USA Today Sports) All-America Honorable Mention (SI.com) 2016: Voted the Jacobs Blocking Trophy winner as the top offensive lineman in the Atlantic Coast Conference for a second consecutive season…named First Team All-American by Walter Camp and First Team All-ACC by the media and coaches…the leader of the offensive line, has made 31 consecutive starts since first appearing in the starting lineup against Miami in 2014…two-time ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week after games against USF and Syracuse…against USF, running back Dalvin Cook had 267 rushing yards (second-most in FSU history) while the team had 478 yards on the ground, also No. 2 in FSU history and most since 1981…against Syracuse, Cook had the fourth 200-yard rushing game of his career, going for 225 yards and a school-record-tying four rushing touchdowns en route to becoming FSU’s all-time leading rusher…the Seminoles averaged 206.8 yards rushing per game and 267.6 yards passing, most coming from quarterback Deondre Francois, the ACC Rookie and Offensive Rookie of the Year and the only freshman quarterback nationally with 3,000 passing yards…against Florida in the season finale, FSU allowed zero sacks for the first time since the 2014 ACC Championship Game against Georgia Tech. 2015: Started every game at left tackle in 2015; one of just two offensive linemen to start every game (Wilson Bell)…recipient of the 2015 ACC Jacobs Blocking Trophy – awarded to the league’s best blocker…named to watch lists for the Outland Trophy and Rotary Lombardi Award…garnered All-ACC first team honors from both the media and the coaches…claimed second team and honorable mention All-America honors…posted the highest grade in five games including an impressive 89 percent vs. Texas State and 87 percent vs. Miami…earned ACC Offensive Lineman of the Week on Sept. 14 after Dalvin Cook rushed for a career-high 266 yards and three touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over USF…helped pave the way on the offensive line for Cook’s record setting, single-season performance for rushing yards (1,691) and all-purpose yards (1,935)…Seminoles finished the year averaging 31.7 points per game (4th in the ACC) and 424.0 yards per game (4th in the ACC)…leader on an offensive line that produced nine 100-yard rushers on the year (8 by Cook, 1 by Jacques Patrick)…key protector of FSU’s quarterbacks that ranked fourth in the ACC in pass offense (255.8 yards/game) and third in pass efficiency (142.7) and completion percentage (63.0)…part of an offensive line that ranked 17th nationally, third in the ACC, in yards per carry (5.25) and 18th nationally, third in the ACC, in red zone conversion rate (89.13)…also part of the front line that paced Cook to 1,031 yards and 11 touchdowns against seven teams that ranked in the top 50 nationally in rushing defense…tied for the longest consecutive start streak on the offensive side of the ball at 18 games with Jesus ‘Bobo’ Wilson…his 18 career starts sit as the second-most by a Seminole on offense. 2014: ACCOLADES – USA Today Freshman All-America Team…Athlon Sports All-Freshman Team…College Football News All-Freshman Second Team…Campus Insiders All-Freshman Second Team…True freshman left tackle who started the final five games of the 2014 season and was a dominant presence on the Seminoles’ offensive line…appeared in eight overall contests and graded out to an average of 82.2 in his five starts – on par with FSU All-American offensive linemen Cameron Erving and Tre’ Jackson…captured Freshman All-America honors from USA Today, Athlon Sports, College Football News and Campus Insiders…the Seminoles had two of their highest total offensive outputs in the ACC Championship Game (488) and the Rose Bowl (528) – both started by Johnson…helped pave the way for Dalvin Cook to rush for over 100 yards in final three games and protected the blindside of Jameis Winston, who had three 300-yard passing games in his starts.

Super Bowl LVII: How to watch

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Game date: Sunday, February 12

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Fox live stream, Fox Sports