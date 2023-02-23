The Battle’s End, a Name, Image and Likeness collective that has burst onto the scene for its support of Florida State football, has officially opened up for donations from the public.

Having launched in December 2022, spearheaded by Ingram Smith and several high-profile FSU donors, The Battle’s End’s primary focus is on retaining Seminoles’ athletes.

“Candidly, our job is made easier by their culture and the locker room that Mike Norvell has,” Smith told On3. “I think some of the conversations we’ve had [around rention] would obviously be more challenging. Success helps, but it is legitimately a good culture in Tallahassee right now. It’s not something we’ve been able to say for a while.”

In its first few months, the collective operated without accepting outside help, instead asking the FSU fanbase to observe the work put in as it got off the ground.

The Battle’s End, which has signed newcomers and returning players alike, has provided its affiliated players with off-the-field opportunities including a trip to the Super Bowl and the John Lewis Legacy Institute Gala:

Thanks in large part to our first substantial outside donation The Battles End will be well represented at tomorrow’s Super Bowl. More from Jordan and Trey to come https://t.co/t7SXOXAwjE pic.twitter.com/AtvvOtoy5h — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 12, 2023

Fortunate to send our young men to the John Lewis Legacy Institute Gala commemorating the 83rd birthday of the civil rights icon who fought tirelessly against injustice & inequality. Thank you @andreforatlanta for taking the time to meet with this next generation of young leaders pic.twitter.com/j1srpzHvpX — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 21, 2023

Recently, the State of Florida amended its NIL law to allow schools to work directly with NIL collectives in facilitating partnerships for student-athletes.

We officially started this project 79 days ago asking only that you watch us work and judge our efforts in time. Tomorrow we will launch our website and opportunities for public involvement. The Battle’s End thanks @Coach_Norvell for his support and hope that we have yours. pic.twitter.com/WCaaJyHXAI — The Battle's End (@TheBattlesEnd) February 22, 2023

The collective offers monthly and annual pricing for those interested in contributing.

Tiers for membership are as follows:

Receive A Battle’s End Membership Card

Receive A Battle’s End Decal

Receive A Battle’s End T-Shirt

Access To The Battle’s End Exclusive Content

Access To The Battle’s End Exclusive Marketplace

Invitation To An Annual Battle’s End Fan Festival

ALL THE BENEFITS OF FOOT SOLDIER, PLUS:

Entry To Monthly Raffle For The Battle’s End Signed Items

Discounts On Exclusive Merchandise

Access To Members-Only Battle’s End Home & Away Tailgates

ALL THE BENEFITS OF GOLD, PLUS:

Receive A Battle’s End Luggage Tag.

Receive A Signed “Thank You” Letter From A Battle’s End Student-Athlete.

Receive (1) Annual Player-Signed Item.

Ability To Attend Virtual Events With Battle’s End Athletes.

ALL THE BENEFITS OF GARNET, PLUS:

Receive (1) Personalized Video Message From A Battle’s End Student-Athlete.

Invites To In-Person Battle’s End Special Events.

Access To Home Football Game Activities.

Lot 1 Cocktail Hour During Team Arrival To Home Games.

ALL THE BENEFITS OF PLATINUM, PLUS: