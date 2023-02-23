 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FSU NIL collective The Battle’s End officially opens donations to public

A major step for the Florida State collective

By Tomahawk Nation News
Louisiana v Florida State Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

The Battle’s End, a Name, Image and Likeness collective that has burst onto the scene for its support of Florida State football, has officially opened up for donations from the public.

Having launched in December 2022, spearheaded by Ingram Smith and several high-profile FSU donors, The Battle’s End’s primary focus is on retaining Seminoles’ athletes.

“Candidly, our job is made easier by their culture and the locker room that Mike Norvell has,” Smith told On3. “I think some of the conversations we’ve had [around rention] would obviously be more challenging. Success helps, but it is legitimately a good culture in Tallahassee right now. It’s not something we’ve been able to say for a while.”

In its first few months, the collective operated without accepting outside help, instead asking the FSU fanbase to observe the work put in as it got off the ground.

The Battle’s End, which has signed newcomers and returning players alike, has provided its affiliated players with off-the-field opportunities including a trip to the Super Bowl and the John Lewis Legacy Institute Gala:

Recently, the State of Florida amended its NIL law to allow schools to work directly with NIL collectives in facilitating partnerships for student-athletes.

The collective offers monthly and annual pricing for those interested in contributing.

Tiers for membership are as follows:

Foot Solider ($19.93 monthly, $201.30 yearly)

  • Receive A Battle’s End Membership Card
  • Receive A Battle’s End Decal
  • Receive A Battle’s End T-Shirt
  • Access To The Battle’s End Exclusive Content
  • Access To The Battle’s End Exclusive Marketplace
  • Invitation To An Annual Battle’s End Fan Festival

Gold ($100 monthly, $1000 yearly)

ALL THE BENEFITS OF FOOT SOLDIER, PLUS:

  • Entry To Monthly Raffle For The Battle’s End Signed Items
  • Discounts On Exclusive Merchandise
  • Access To Members-Only Battle’s End Home & Away Tailgates

Garnet ($250 monthly, $2,500 yearly)

ALL THE BENEFITS OF GOLD, PLUS:

  • Receive A Battle’s End Luggage Tag.
  • Receive A Signed “Thank You” Letter From A Battle’s End Student-Athlete.
  • Receive (1) Annual Player-Signed Item.
  • Ability To Attend Virtual Events With Battle’s End Athletes.

Platinum ($500 monthly, $5,000 yearly)

ALL THE BENEFITS OF GARNET, PLUS:

  • Receive (1) Personalized Video Message From A Battle’s End Student-Athlete.
  • Invites To In-Person Battle’s End Special Events.
  • Access To Home Football Game Activities.
  • Lot 1 Cocktail Hour During Team Arrival To Home Games.

Diamond ($1000 monthly, $10,000 yearly)

ALL THE BENEFITS OF PLATINUM, PLUS:

  • Pre-Game Sideline Access At Selected Home Games.
  • Invitation To Exclusive Battle’s End Game Weekend Welcome Events.
  • Invites To In-Person Events With The Battle’s End Student-Athletes.

