Noles News: Mike Norvell signs long-term contract extension with Florida State

Recruiting

Football

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has officially signed a contract extension through the 2029 season, having an average yearly salary of $8.05 million.

Former Florida State star Terrence Brooks will be the newest defensive backs coach at Niceville, starting next season.

Johnny Wilson ranked as the No. 2 yards/route run in the country:

Yards/route run, returning P5



Squirrel White, Tenn-4.11

Johnny Wilson, FSU-3.38

Marvin Harrison Jr, OhSt-3.21

Dominic Lovett, UGA-3.12

Emeka Egbuka, OhSt-3.05

Jordyn Tyson, Colo-2.85

Ainias Smith, A&M-2.77

Jeremiah Hunter, Cal-2.57

Kaleb Smith, ND-2.57

Monaray Baldwin, Bay-2.56 — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 8, 2023

ESPN has listed Florid State as the No. 2 transfer portal team in the nation, behind Deion Sanders and Colorado.

In his infinite wisdom, @TomVH ranks FSU as the No. 2 transfer class in his top 10, topped only by former Nole Deion Sanders. https://t.co/NHW7E05Rcl — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) February 8, 2023

Basketball

The Seminoles fell short against the Syracuse Orange after a downfall in the second half.

Final from Tallahassee pic.twitter.com/hNibzvS5hg — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 9, 2023

The Noles had a couple of key contributors like Matthew Cleveland and Naheem McLeod, but they couldn’t close it out.

Mr. Double-Double back at it again @MCleveland35



Matt's got 15 points and 10 boards!



2H 12:00 | FSU 51 | Syracuse 47 pic.twitter.com/R4XbmnxZVP — Florida State Men’s Basketball (@FSUHoops) February 9, 2023

Former Seminole Malik Beasley has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

The women’s basketball team heads to Coral Gables to face the Miami Hurricanes tonight.

Another rivalry game on Thursday night! #NoleFAM — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 8, 2023

Miami native Ta’Niya Latson has been placed on the midseason Wade Watch List, marking another accolade in her early career.

AND ANOTHER ONE ‼️@NiyaLatson has been named to the 2022-23 Wade Watch List.#NoleFAM pic.twitter.com/sf3439s507 — FSU Women's Basketball (@fsuwbb) February 8, 2023

Softball

FSU’s softball game on Friday has been moved to Thursday at 4:00 ET, due to poor weather conditions later in the week.

Change of plans



We will now play a doubleheader against Lipscomb beginning at 4 p.m. tomorrow due to impending weather on Friday. All games on Friday have been moved up one hour.



Full Schedule⬇️https://t.co/4lK0ef2t6D — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 8, 2023

The Noles have one of the highest percentages of nationally televised games this season, ranked as the top team in the ACC.

Coach Graf sends a message to the Seminoles prior to the start of the season.

“You’re going to play some of the top teams in the country. Get ready. It’s a great challenge, a great responsibility and a lot of fun.”



Thanks to Coach Graf for coming to speak with the team today #Team40 pic.twitter.com/zYy8cHLTfY — Florida State Softball (@FSU_Softball) February 8, 2023

Head coach Lonni Alameda recently joined SiriusXM to talk about the 2023 season:

Softball season starts TOMORROW



On our @ACCsoftball preview show @FSU_Softball HC @Coach_Alameda explains to @DaniWex how last year's regional loss will drive the 2023 squad.



Hear more: https://t.co/X91Lxpoj2G pic.twitter.com/F1ZZYjIfHE — College Sports on SiriusXM (@SXMCollege) February 8, 2023

All Sports

FSU baseball’s schedule poster is ready, with the hedliner being first-year head coach Link Jarrett.

The 2023 schedule poster is here! Join us for Fan Day Saturday to grab yours! pic.twitter.com/k9ZN8onMBj — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 8, 2023

The Noles have made a couple of changes at Dick Howser Stadium:

Howser’s coming together… and we’re not done yet pic.twitter.com/ywTVzAqOyY — FSU Baseball (@FSUBaseball) February 8, 2023

FSU’s track team prepares for a long road trip around the country:

Big week ahead



Noles are headed to Boston, Albuquerque and Gainesville #OneTribe pic.twitter.com/OYU2O9HREn — Florida State T&F/XC (@FSU_Track) February 8, 2023

In the newest ITA rankings, men’s tennis star Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc ranks as the No. 3 singles player in the nation.

Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc rises to No. 3 in the nation in singles play



Cornut-Chauvinc leads three ranked Seminoles in the ITA singles rankings



ITA Rankings: https://t.co/8Eceaa0bKi#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) February 8, 2023

Cornut-Chauvic and company will have a chance to show their skills against South Alabama tomorrow at home.

The first of two home matches this week!



No. 12 Florida State plays South Alabama on Friday at 4 p.m.#OneTribe — FSU Men's Tennis (@FSU_MTennis) February 8, 2023

The women’s team will be in Gainsville to play a match against the Gators today at 4:00 ET.