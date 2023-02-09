 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Noles News: Mike Norvell signs long-term contract extension with Florida State

FSU listed as the No. 2 transfer portal school

NCAA Football: Cheez-It Bowl-Oklahoma at Florida State Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Recruiting

For all of our recruiting information and updates head over to the Florida State football recruiting thread to find expert analysis and recent news.

Florida State Football: OFFICIAL Tribe '24 Recruiting and Transfer Portal Thread #1

Football

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell has officially signed a contract extension through the 2029 season, having an average yearly salary of $8.05 million.

Mike Norvell signs contract extension with Florida State

Former Florida State star Terrence Brooks will be the newest defensive backs coach at Niceville, starting next season.

Johnny Wilson ranked as the No. 2 yards/route run in the country:

ESPN has listed Florid State as the No. 2 transfer portal team in the nation, behind Deion Sanders and Colorado.

Basketball

The Seminoles fell short against the Syracuse Orange after a downfall in the second half.

Florida State fights hard but fades down the stretch against Syracuse

"We're going to get there:" Chandler Jackson talks FSU hoops season, confidence in bouncing back

The Noles had a couple of key contributors like Matthew Cleveland and Naheem McLeod, but they couldn’t close it out.

FSU vs. Syracuse: Game thread, how to watch, notes, odds

Former Seminole Malik Beasley has been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The women’s basketball team heads to Coral Gables to face the Miami Hurricanes tonight.

Miami native Ta’Niya Latson has been placed on the midseason Wade Watch List, marking another accolade in her early career.

Softball

FSU’s softball game on Friday has been moved to Thursday at 4:00 ET, due to poor weather conditions later in the week.

The Noles have one of the highest percentages of nationally televised games this season, ranked as the top team in the ACC.

Coach Graf sends a message to the Seminoles prior to the start of the season.

Head coach Lonni Alameda recently joined SiriusXM to talk about the 2023 season:

All Sports

FSU baseball’s schedule poster is ready, with the hedliner being first-year head coach Link Jarrett.

The Noles have made a couple of changes at Dick Howser Stadium:

FSU’s track team prepares for a long road trip around the country:

In the newest ITA rankings, men’s tennis star Antoine Cornut-Chauvinc ranks as the No. 3 singles player in the nation.

Cornut-Chauvic and company will have a chance to show their skills against South Alabama tomorrow at home.

The women’s team will be in Gainsville to play a match against the Gators today at 4:00 ET.

